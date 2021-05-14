The University of Vermont men's lacrosse team (9-4) makes its NCAA Tournament debut Sunday afternoon against No. 3 overall seed Maryland (12-0) in College Park, Maryland.
Face-off between the Cats and Terrapins is slated for 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU. UVM is coming off its first America East championship. After a back-and-forth first half, Vermont used a 6-0 run spanning the final seconds of the second quarter and the first six minutes of the third to take control and dispatch of UAlbany, 15-10.
Maryland is making its 43rd NCAA Tournament appearance and an NCAA-best 18th straight. The Terrapins secured the Big Ten's automatic bid by defeating Johns Hopkins in the conference title game, 12-10.
Thomas McConvey scored four goals and dished out two assists for UVM in the conference title game. Teammate Tommy Burke won 23 of 29 face-off attempts and also scooped up 16 ground balls. He was named tourney MVP after the victory. The Catamount defense held the Great Danes to three goals in the second half, including one goal in the fourth quarter.
Since a 10-7 loss to Binghamton on April 24, UVM has won four straight and averaged nearly 14 goals per game during that stretch. McConvey (10 goals, nine assists) and David Closterman (12 goals, seven assists) both have 19 points in that span.
Liam Limoges (11 goals, five assists) has recorded a hat trick in three of the last four games, while teammate Michael McCormack has 13 points (eight goals, five assists). Seven players scored for UVM during the first half vs. Albany.
Burke's 2021 season has been one for the record books. His 118 ground balls are already a new single-season program record and he is four face-off wins away from breaking the single-season mark in that category. He ranks third in the country with a .720 win percentage at the face-off X and ranks fourth in the country with 9.08 ground balls per game. He is the first Catamount in program history to be named the conference tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
Seven Catamounts earned nine spots across the America East All-Conference teams, headlined by four members on the First-Team. Burke was named to the First Team, Rookie Team and All-Academic Team – the first player in program history to do that. He was joined by McCormack, McConvey and Will Jones on the First Team. Closterman was a second-team selection for the second time in his career. Nick Alviti and JJ Levandowski joined Burke on the All-Rookie Team.
Vermont coach Chris Feifs and assistant coach Jake Bernhardt both played their collegiate lacrosse at Maryland and both were Terrapin captains at one point in their careers. The connections go far deeper for Bernhardt.
His younger brothers Jesse (coach) and Jared (attack) are both part of the 2021 Maryland squad.
Maryland is making its 43rd NCAA Tournament appearance and an NCAA-best 18th straight. The Terrapins secured the Big Ten's automatic bid by defeating Johns Hopkins in the conference title game, 12-10. The Terps boast a lethal offense that's averaging 16.17 goals per game.
Jared Bernhardt (53 goals, 22 assiss) has scored nearly five goals per game for Maryland. Logan Wisnauskas ranks second on the team with 56 points. The Maryland defense led the Big Ten while holding opponents to 9.67 goals per game. Goalie Logan McNaney enters the weekend with a .525 save percentage. The Cats are 3-8 all-time against current members of the Big Ten.
BASEBALL
Currier’s team rolling
Bill Currier, a 1984 University of Vermont graduate, was the coach of the UVM baseball team in 2009 when the school dropped the sport.
He had a 486-491 record with the Catamounts and then, just like that, his days of coaching at UVM were over.
UVM never did bring baseball back but Currier is having the time of his life this spring. His Fairfield University team just wrapped up its regular season at 32-1.
The Stags will begin play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s postseason tournament on May 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.