BURLINGTON – Sophomore Noah Egan scored the game-winning goal in the final minute to give the University of Vermont a 2-1 conference win over NJIT on Friday afternoon.
The Catamounts (1-0-1) claimed their first win of the season after earning a scoreless draw against nationally ranked New Hampshire last week.
Egan’s goal was the first of his collegiate career. Teammate Nate Silveira picked up his fourth-career victory in goal after turning away four shots in the first meeting between the two program.
“We scored at the beginning of the game and we scored at the end of the game — and those are critical moments,” UVM coach Rob Dow said. “Our identity in our attack has changed and I give credit to the team for being able to adapt.”
The Catamounts grabbed a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute. Arian Pilja controlled the ball on the right side of the 18-yard box and dished a low pass to Alex Nagy near the goal line. Nagy tapped a pass back into the center of the box and Evan Rouleau fired a one-time shot into the back-left portion of the net.
Rouleau nearly added an insurance goal at the start of the second period. The junior drilled the shot off the near post and the Cats couldn’t capitalize on the rebound.
The Highlanders tied the game in the 65th minute with a goal from Jose Adames. Tomas Jorge set up the scoring shane from 25 yards out by chipping a pass toward the left side. Adames worked his way past a defender and then buried the equalizer into the top-right corner of the net.
NJIT came close to taking the lead in the 72nd minute. Luc Smith found Sergio Pita sprinting up the field and Pita rifled a line-drive shot on target from close range. Silveira made a diving save to keep the score knotted at 1.
As the clock ticked inside of the final minute, Nagy curled a left-footed corner kick in front of the net. Egan used his precision to nod a header past NJIT goalie Samuel Reisgys.
Both teams fired five shots on target during the match. Vermont held a 6-2 advantage on corner kicks. The Catamounts were handed a trio of yellow cards before two NJIT players were yellow-carded during a three-minute span at the end of the match.
Friday was Military Appreciation Day at Virtue Field, where the Cats will return to action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Catamounts will host UMass Lowell for another America East shutdown.
