BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont (5-3) and Dartmouth (3-1) will renew the oldest non-conference rivalry in UVM history at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside Patrick Gym.
Ryan Davis leads the Cats with an average of 16.9 points per game. Teammates Ben Shungu (12.8) and Isaiah Powell (11.3) are also averaging double-digit scoring totals. Powell has grabbed an average of seven rebounds each contest, while Davis averages six boards a game. Finn Sullivan boasts a team-high 10 steals for UVM.
Dartmouth has won three straight games, including a 69-60 victory on the road at Georgetown on Nov. 13. The Big Green earned a 63-61 overtime victory at Bryant on Sunday.
Dartmouth averages nearly a dozen 3-point field goals per game, ranking ninth in the country. The Big Green have made 36.7% of their attempts from deep. Brendan Barry leads the Big Green with 14.8 points per game and 18 3-pointers. The graduate student has shot 46.2% from beyond the arc this season.
Vermont has won 10 straight home meetings with Dartmouth. The Catamounts last suffered a home loss to the Big Green in 1998. UVM has prevailed over its rival during 13 of the last 15 meetings in Burlington. The Catamounts have won 19 of their last 20 overall meetings with Dartmouth. The lone loss during that stretch came in 2007 when UVM suffered a 76-75 loss in Hanover.
Vermont returns home to Patrick Gym after a four-game trip to the Gulf Coast Showcase and UNC-Greensboro. The Catamounts will host their third non-conference home game of the season. In the last six seasons, the Catamounts are 65-11 at Patrick Gym.
The Catamounts average 8.2 turnovers per game, which is the third best rate in the country. Vermont’s fewest number of turnovers (five) came in its 61-53 home victory over Yale. UVM has an assist/turnover ratio of 1.55, which ranks 24th in the country.
Wedenesday’s game will broadcast live on ESPN3, with Rob Ryan and Bernie Cieplicki on the call. Fans can listen for free on the Vermont Sports Network, which will air on 97.1 FM in Burlington, 105.9 FM in Plattsburgh, and 960 AM around the rest of the region. The radio broadcast is also available online at Catamounts All-Access with Brian McLaughlin on the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.