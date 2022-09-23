BURLINGTON — The red-hot University of Vermont men’s soccer team will begin America East play Saturday when it hosts Binghamton at 7 p.m. at Virtue Field.
The Catamounts (6-1-1) are ranked No. 22 in the nation and will carry a five-game winning streak in the matchup with the Bearcats (0-5-2). The national ranking marks the first time Vermont cracked the top 25 since 2018, and UVM was also picked as the top team in the Northeast Region in the United Soccer Coaches National Poll .
Vermont and Binghamton square off for the 23rd time in series history, dating back to 2002. The Catamounts have won the last seven meetings with the Bearcats and have taken the last six meetings in Burlington. That home stretch includes UVM’s 2016 America East Championship victory, when it defeated the Bearcats 2-1 in double overtime. Vermont routed Binghamton 4-1 in the regular season finale last season, with Joe Morrison scoring the game-winning goal in the 31st minute.
Binghamton enters the league opener in search of its first win of the season. The Bearcats have earned draws in two of their last three games, but suffered a 1-0 loss to Hofstra on Tuesday. Binghamton has featured three goal scorers: Carlo Cavalar, Joe Spires and Markos Touroukis. Ethan Homler led the Bearcats with 11 points (five goals, one assist) a season ago. Goalkeeping has been split between Mats Roorda and PJ Parker. Roorda has allowed 1.5 goals per game and has started in the last two outings for the Bearcats.
Vermnot’s Max Murray was named the America East Offensive Player of the Week after scoring in both of Vermont’s victories last week. The midfielder netted the clinching goal in the 2-1 win over then-unbeaten Cornell, and he scored the game’s first goal as the Cats defeated UC Irvine 2-1 at home. Murray was also named to the College Soccer News Men’s National Team for the week.
Murray has registered goals in four straight games for the Catamounts. The junior has produced 10 points over that stretch, which includes a four-point outing on Wednesday at Siena. His 1.67 points per game average this season ranks second in the America East.
Catamount standout Alex Nagy has produced seven points (two goals, three assists) in four games since returning from injury. Six of his seven points have come in the last two games. He registered a goal and an assist in the Vermont victories. Nagy scored the clinching goal in the 45th minute against UC Irvine.
Nagy’s points per game average of 1.75 leads the America East.
Saturday is Youth Day at Virtue Field. Children ages 12 or younger will receive free admission and are encouraged to wear their favorite soccer jersey to the game. Healthy Living will also be offering giveaways and other activities at the game.
Youth Day activities start at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.