DURHAM, N.H. — Ben Shungu had 22 points and Justin Mazzulla added 21 points as Vermont easily beat New Hampshire 71-50 on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Powell had nine rebounds for Vermont (21-5, 13-1 America East Conference). The Catamounts secured their sixth straight regular-season conference title and became the first school in Division I this season to clinch a regular-season crown
“Congratulations to Catamount Country on our sixth consecutive regular-season championship,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “A credit to our great fans, talented and hard-working players and incredible staff. We can’t wait to get home and share this with everyone.”
The Catamounts jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the first 4:04 after hitting five of their first seven field-goal attempts. Mazzulla and Shungu each registered a pair of 3-pointers in the early attack as Vermont was 4 6 from deep to start the game.
UVM’s hot shooting continued as the Catamounts pieced together a 15-4 run to take a 29-10 lead before the midway point of the first half. Mazzulla bested his season-high with 14 points in the game’s first 9:34.
Vermont’s lead expanded to 20 points when Shungu converted on a layup with 2:50 to play in the first half. The Catamounts established a 42-25 halftime lead.
Vermont opened the second half on a 20-5 run in the first 8:51 to stretch its lead to 32 points. New Hampshire responded with a 10-0 run to cut into the deficit, trailing 62-40 with 8:30 left in the game. The Twin State rivals exchanged baskets down the stretch before Vermont closed out the victory.
UVM’s active streak of six straight conference regular season titles is the second-longest in the country behind only Gonzaga (nine). Becker’s win was his 250th at Vermont. The UVM bench boss ranks No. 3 on the program’s all-time wins list behind Tom Brennan (264) and John Evans (260).
Shungu has averaged 25.5 points in two games against New Hampshire this season. He also pulled in two rebounds and dished out two assists.
Jayden Martinez had 13 points for the Wildcats (12-11, 7-7). Blondeau Tchoukuiegno added 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Nick Guadarrama had 10 points.
The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats for the season. Vermont defeated New Hampshire 82-68 on Jan. 6. UVM will host UMBC at noon Saturday.
UVM 71, UNH 50
VERMONT (21-5)
Fiorillo 2-4 0-0 4, Powell 2-5 1-2 6, Duncan 4-6 0-1 8, Mazzulla 7-10 1-2 21, Shungu 9-13 1-1 22, Gibson 2-4 2-2 7, Deloney 1-4 0-0 3, Patella 0-0 0-0 0, Guillory 0-1 0-0 0, Lefebvre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-48 5-8 71.
NEW HAMPSHIRE (12-11)
