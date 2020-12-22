LOWELL, Mass. – A second-half surge lifted the University of Vermont to a 62-53 victory over UMass-Lowell on Tuesday in America East men’s basketball action.
The Catamounts outscored the RiverHawks 40-26 after the break to salvage a split in the conference-opening action.
“It was nice to get our first win of the year,” UVM coach John Becker. “It wasn’t easy but we found a way. Our defense kept us in the game until we found a little offense. It was good to get a couple of games in us. We have a lot of work to do and we’re excited to get back to practice.”
South Burlington product Ben Shungu reached double figures for the first time this season with 12 points to go along with six rebounds. He went 8 of 8 from the foul line. Teammate Stef Smith overcame early foul trouble to finish with 10 points, three rebounds and one steal.
Bailey Patella provided a spark from off the bench, contributing nine points and five rebounds for UVM. Nine players scored for the Catamounts, including seven with at least five points. Noel Obadiah (18 points) and Ron Mitchell (15 points) paced the River Hawks.
The score was tight through the opening minutes as neither team held a lead larger than one possession. The Cats grabbed their first lead of the season by pulling ahead 8-7 at the 13:29 mark. The River Hawks used two 3-pointers from Mitchell for a 17-10 advantage with nine minutes left in the half.
The Catamounts slowly chipped away at the deficit, closing the gap to 21-19 with three minutes remaining when Justin Mazzulla (eight points, five rebounds) banked in a fast-break layup.
UMass-Lowell padded its lead to seven points with a 3-pointer and three free throws. Shungu made a pair of foul shots at the other end and the Green and Gold trailed 27-22 at the break.
Shungu’s strong free-throw shooting helped shift the momentum of the game. The Cats opened the second half with an 11-0 run and led 31-27 by the first media timeout. The surge was highlighted by two Mazzulla layups in the paint and an old-fashioned three-point play from Isaiah Powell (seven points, three rebounds).
The Green and Gold extended their run to 23-3 and held a 43-30 advantage with 11 minutes left remaining. Eric Beckett made the team’s first 3-pointer in front of his own bench and Nick Fiorillo (seven points) followed with a long-range shot and a layup to fuel the surge.
Following the eight-minute media timeout, UML netted six quick points. However, UVM padded its lead back to double digits two minutes later. The River Hawks made it 56-49 with two minutes to go, but Smith iced the game with four points in the final minute.
Vermont claimed payback after suffering a 73-65 loss at UMass-Lowell on Monday. The Catamounts are 22-5 following a loss since the 2016-17 season. Vermont will host New Jersey Institute of Technology for games at 3 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday.
VERMONT 62, UMASS-LOWELL 53
VERMONT (1-1)
Powell 2-7 3-3 7, Duncan 2-8 1-2 5, Mazzulla 3-9 2-3 8, Shungu 2-5 8-8 12, Smith 3-7 4-4 10, Patella 3-8 3-4 9, Fiorillo 3-5 0-0 7, Beckett 1-2 0-0 3, Deloney 0-1 1-2 1, Demuth 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 22-26 62.
MASS.-LOWELL (2-4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.