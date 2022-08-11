BURLINGTON — University of Vermont men’s basketball coach John Becker unveiled his roster for the 2022-23 season, welcoming seven newcomers to Catamount Country.
Becker adds five forwards and two guards to the squad. Three transfers and four first-year NCAA athletes make up the new additions to the program, which is fresh off another appearance in the Big Dance. The Catamounts will attempt to defend their America East title and extend their regular-season championship streak to seven seasons.
The Catamounts will travel north of the border Friday for a three-game exhibition tour vs. Montréal schools during a three-day span. The Cats will take Concorida at 8 p.m. Friday at College Jean de Brebeuf.
Ileri Ayo-Faleye is a 6-foot-8, 21-pound forward who hails from Pennsylvania. He makes the move to Vermont as a redshirt sophomore from the University of Rhode Island. Ayo-Faleye appeared in eight games for the Rams and tallied two blocks against Providence.
“Ileri is a high-level athlete that spent two years with a great program down at URI,” Becker said. “He has the chance to be a great switchable defender and rim protector. Offensively, he will have the opportunity to be an inside-out threat for us. He is maybe the best athlete we’ve had since Marqus Blakely.”
Ontario native TJ Hurley joins the Cats after excelling for The Rock School in Gainesville, Fla. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard was named to the 2022 Biosteel All-Canadian Team.
“TJ is a super skilled guard with a great feel,” Becker said. “He can really shoot it, and has picked up our system as quickly as any player I’ve coached. His parents are coaches and he plays like it. TJ will have an immediate impact on our team.”
Veritas Training Academy standout Jorge Ochoa lands at UVM after averaging 23 points and eight rebounds per game last season. The Los Angeles product ranked as a three-star recruit by ESPN and weighed in as No. 18 out of California players. He is a 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward.
“Jorge is a skilled four man that has a scorer’s mentality,” Becker said. “He has a chance to be a great player for us. Jorge has a nice feel and plays at his pace.”
Dylan Penn is a 6-foot-3, 195 guard from Indiana. He played for Bellarmine Univeristy and transfers to UVM for his fifth season after fueling an ASUN Championship run last year. He averaged 16.6 points, 5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game in 2021-22 and was named the ASUN Tournament MVP.
“Dylan brings a wealth of experience having played four years at Bellermine,” Becker said. “He was an all-league player in the Atlantic Sun and MVP of the ASUN Tournament last year. He has one of the most unique games we’ve seen in Catamount Country. He has incredible touch in the paint and can score with a variety of finishes around the rim. He will be an important piece in our pursuit of our seventh straight regular season title.”
Oklahoma native Jackson Skipper was a standout at Link Year Prep and ranked as a three-star recruit. The 6-foot-7, 170-pound forward as the No. 2 ranked Missouri high school player, according to ESPN.
“Jackson is a long, slender combo forward with huge upside,” Becker said. “He has a chance to be an elite defender. Offensively he is good in transition and finishes really well in the paint. He has a bright future.”
Perry Smith Jr. heads to Vermont by way of Legacy Early College, where he won two USA National Prep Championships. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward was a three-star recruit by ESPN’s database and was a top-five recruit out of South Carolina.
“Perry is a super talented, athletic big man that really complements our other front-court players,” Becker said. “He has a great motor and really rebounds the ball on both ends. With his athleticism and physicality, he should be a very effective player for us. Perry and Jorge are a great young core to our front court and team.”
Matt Veretto transfers to Vermont after completing his undergraduate degree at UConn. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward last played collegiate basketball for Delaware in 2018-19. He averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Blue Hens while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range.
“Matt is a grad transfer with two years of eligibility for us,” Becker said. “He has not played college basketball for three years after playing his freshman year at Delaware. He’s a skilled, tough, high-energy player that should fit in with how we play. He is going to be an X-factor for us after a three-year hiatus. I’m really excited to see what he can do for us this year.”
Last season Vermont suffered a 75-71 loss in the NCAA Tournament against No. 4 Arkansas, which wound up advancing to the Sweet 16. Becker earned his league-best sixth America East Coach of the Year award after guiding the Catamounts to a 17-1 conference slate and sixth straight regular-season title. Becker and Vermont cruised to the program’s ninth America East Championship, outscoring opponents by 110 points in the conference playoffs. The Catamounts pieced together a 14-game winning streak late in the season and recorded an overall mark of 28-6.
Vermont made quick work of its opponents during the America East Tournament. The Catamounts earned a 98-59 quarterfinal victory over NJIT, a 74-42 semifinal victory over Binghamton and an 82-43 championship win over UMBC.
The Catamounts’ 39-point victory was the largest in a conference championship game since 1989, when South Alabama beat Jacksonville by 46 points. The Catamounts’ ability to outscore opponents by 110 points in the three America East Playoff games marked the largest scoring margin in a conference tournament in over 40 seasons.
