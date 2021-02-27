NORTHFIELD — The Castleton University women’s ice hockey team spoiled Norwich’s return to the ice for the first time in nearly a year with Saturday’s 4-3 overtime victory at Kreitzberg Arena.
Freshman Emily Harris collected her own rebound to score her fourth goal of the season 1:16 into a 3-on-3 overtime session to lift the Spartans to their first victory against Norwich since 2016. It was the second time Castleton has defeated Norwich.
Norwich (0-1) trailed on two separate occasions, but the Cadets rallied to take a 3-2 lead early in the third period on a goal by sophomore forward Ingrid Holstad-Berge. Castleton equalized just over three minutes later, with Riley Nichols stuffing home a centering pass on the doorstep of the crease off a feed from Alex Johnson. Freshman forward Melianne Reynolds notched her first collegiate goal and junior Carley Sedlar also scored for the Cadets.
Castleton (3-1-1) jumped out to a 1-0 lead 1:08 into the game, with Brooke Greenwood scoring off an assist from Johnson. Norwich responded 15 seconds later, with Sedlar lofting a puck from the middle of the slot that sailed over the shoulder of Castleton freshman goalie Kirsten DiCicco. Morgan Tefft and Barre’s Ally LaGue picked up assists.
Castleton took the lead again at the 11:04 mark of the second period with a power-play goal from Samantha Lawler. Norwich responded late in the second period, with Reynolds scoring at the 18:16 mark. Nikki LaGue picked up the secondary assist.
Holstad-Berge gave Norwich its first lead of the game at the 2:18 mark of the third period. Norwich senior KC Herne assisted for a brief 3-2 lead.
Norwich junior goalie Alexa Berg stopped 20 shots. The Cadets outshot Castleton 42-24, but they struggled to beat CU goalie Kirsten DiCicco (39 saves).
Herne and classmate Samantha Benoit were honored prior to the game on Senior Day. Castleton will host Norwich for a rematch at 4 p.m. Sunday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 72, NVU-Johnson 48
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets used a 26-1 run in the third quarter to race past the Badgers on Saturday.
The Cadets forced eight turnovers in the third quarter, which led to 11 of the visitors’ 26 points. Norwich turned a 33-25 halftime lead into a 33-point cushion at the onset of the final stanza.
Norwich grabbed a 12-2 lead early in the contest as the team got offensive contributions from four players. After a mini-run by the Badgers reduced the deficit to 14-11, Cadets senior guard Riley Bennett scored five straight points to extend the lead to 19-12 at the end of the quarter.
Jocelyn Pellerin scored five points early in the second quarter as a part of a 9-2 run for NVU-Johnson that evened the score at 21. The Cadets outscored the Badgers 12-4 during the remainder of the period to establish an eight-point halftime advantage.
The Badgers made a 22-13 run in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to erase the sizable deficit. Bennett added six more points in the final quarter to finish with a game-high 26 points. Bennett grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists.
Julia Vigorito (Malden, Mass.) and Emily Schromm (North Attleboro, Mass.) leading the way with five points each. That level of execution on both ends of the floor established the Cadets’ largest lead of the game at 59-26.
Norwich senior forward Caileigh Travers scored a career-high 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. Teammate Julia Vigorito added 11 points. Freshman Toni Adipietro led the Cadet reserves with five points.
The Cadets will travel to play Johnson at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
UMD 82, CU 60
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s basketball team kept it close early, but couldn’t keep up in their loss to UMass Dartmouth Saturday at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
The Corsairs led by six after one, but outscored the Spartans by nine in the second quarter to create some breathing room, as they won going away.
Shaelyn Carriero and Jordyn Moretti led UMD with 23 and 21 points respectively.
Brooke Raiche had 22 points for Castleton, followed by Emilee Bose with 17 and Elise Magro with 12. Raiche and Bose both had 10 boards for the double-double.
The rest of the Spartans combined for just nine points.
Castleton (1-6) plays Norwich at home on Friday.
