Tom Carey III became the 81st winner in ACT Late Model Tour history by taking home top honors at the Spring Green at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Carey raced past eight-time track champion Quinny Welch in lapped traffic just before the halfway mark of the 121-lap event and then hung on during a checkered-and-yellow finish to earn his first American-Canadian Tour victory.
Welch started on the pole thanks to a plus-3 score in qualifying under ACT’s “plus-minus” system. Things got interesting on lap 10, with Dillon Moltz and Dylan Payea getting torn up in an accordion effect from Joey Laquerre’s spin. As a result, Welch spent the next several laps fighting for position. Carey made a move on the initial restart before Mike Hopkins dove inside both of them entering turn 3 on lap 13. Hopkins eventually settled in behind Welch as Carey made a smart move to hold third.
Welch then opened a gap on Hopkins, Carey and Jeff Marshall as the field sorted itself out for a long green-flag run. As lapped traffic began to get thick, Carey swung back around Hopkins to take over second place on lap 43. Carey reeled in Welch as the leader struggled with a pack of cars.
Welch attempted to pass Matthew Morrill on the inside entering turn three on the 55th circuit. However, Welch broke loose off turn four. The lost momentum allowed Carey to get to his outside. The sophomore ACT campaigner made the most of the opportunity and powered past to take the lead on lap 56.
The lead duo then knifed their way through traffic until Peyton Lanphear spun to bring out the second caution with 81 laps complete. What happened during the caution was the big story, as reigning ACT and Spring Green champion Jimmy Hebert shut down from the seventh position. Hebert spent nearly 30 laps in the pits diagnosing a fuel pickup problem, marking another crushing blow in a rough stretch of races.
Carey chose the outside line for the restart and made it stick as Hopkins followed him around Welch for second. The lead trio spent the next 25 laps racing like they were stuck together with magnets. Hopkins tried the inside multiple times, but Carey stayed glued to the preferred outside line.
As the laps wound down, Carey began to pull away. But just as his victory seemed assured, Reilly Lanphear spun at the top of turn three while coming to the white flag. The caution flew after most of the field had taken the one-to-go, meaning they had to race home to the checkered flag under ACT procedures. Lanphear held the brakes on the high side and the field was able to snake past without further incident as Carey sealed the deal.
Hopkins fended off Welch for the second spot. Marshall, the White Mountain point leader, took fourth and was followed by five-time PASS Champion D.J. Shaw. Rookie Shawn Swallow, Bryan Mason, ACT point leader Ben Rowe, Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and Derek Gluchacki rounded out the top-10.
Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard nabbed his second Flying Tiger win of the year and third overall at White Mountain. Woodard finished second in the first of two 25-lap segments as three-time defending champion Shane Sicard ran away with a caution-free victory.
After the field was inverted for the second segment, Woodard slashed his way from the back of the field like he has so many times before. Even without a caution flag to help him catch up, Woodard ran down Hinesburg, VT’s Eric Messier the take the lead on lap 17. Sicard could only get up to third, giving Woodard the overall victory with a score of three points.
Sicard finished second overall with four total points. Ryan Ward used fourth- and second-place segment finishes to get the third overall position. Matthew Potter and Messier completed the top-five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.