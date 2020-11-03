Shovels, extra socks and warm gloves will be essential items Wednesday as seven Capital Division soccer teams compete in semifinal action.
A handful of contests originally scheduled for Tuesday were pushed back when Mother Nature coated most of the state with a fresh layer of powder. The slick conditions could favor Northeast Kingdom schools, who are more accustomed to the unique sport of snow soccer.
This 2020 Final Four matchups are bursting with storylines, and the biggest of all is No. 15 Lake Region. Coach Malcolm Cheney and the Rangers entered the Division II boys post-season with an 0-7-2 record before ousting eight-time defending champion Stowe during the playdowns.
“In the regular season we played Stowe even and lost 1-nil at our place,” Cheney said. “We played Harwood even and lost 2-1 in a heartbreaker. So we knew that, come playoff time, we were going to be a team that was hard to beat.”
A 1-0 quarterfinal victory at U-32 gave Lake Region a semifinal berth for the fifth time in six years. Sixth-seeded Montpelier was slated to host Lake Region, but the game will now be played at 5 p.m. on a turf field at Burlington High School.
“We knew (the potential) all season,” said Lake Region’s Josh Cole, who scored the game-winner against U-32. “It just didn’t come together until playoffs, but we know. …The work’s just beginning right now.”
Cole helped Lake Region capture its second straight title in 2017 during an overtime game against Harwood. This year’s team hasn’t conceded a goal in the playoffs, thanks to tidy work on sloppy surfaces by keeper Connor Ulrich.
“I think it’s how we grow up and our system that we run in,” Ulrich said. “We got one yellow card (in the semis) and that was the first one in four games.”
The Solons (7-3) are also disciplined defensively and could rival the Rangers’ flair for the dramatic. A last-second goal in regulation against St. Johnsbury forced overtime, but MHS lost on a penalty kick after a hand ball in the box. Two days later Montpelier fell behind 2-0 against U-32 and still trailed with 1:15 remaining. The Solons rallied to earn a double-overtime victory, led by headers by brothers Leo an Ronnie Riby-Williams on corner kicks from Quinn Mills.
Goalie Max Weinstein boasts five shutouts for the Solons, who are scoring more frequently following an early-season dry spell. Montpelier eliminated Harwood in the quarterfinals by winning a penalty-kick shootout, 8-7. Will Bruzzese, Noah Samuelson, Bela Hughes, Brooks Duprey and Quinn Mills all made shots from the stripe for MHS during the two-round thriller.
“It was a game that all we all wanted to happen,” Weinstein said. “We had to face them at some point, so it’s good to get the win.”
The last time a non-Capital Division team won the D-III girls title was in 2007 when Twin Valley beat Oxbow. That streak could be in jeopardy, with No. 10 Stowe (4-6) inheriting all the pressure. The Raiders dropped four of their last five regular-season contests, including a 1-0 loss against an 0-6 Peoples Academy side. Game-winning strikes by Izzy Mitchell gave Stowe a playdown victory over Northfield-Williamstown and a quarterfinal win over three-time defending champ Thetford. Coach Tyler Post and his squad will make the trek to No. 3 Windsor (10-1) for a 2 p.m. clash.
U-32 finally got the monkey off its back after four second-half goals by Caroline Kirby sparked a 4-0 quarterfinal victory over Milton in D-II girls action. The Raiders were previously 0-7 against the Yellowjackets in post-season action after falling to the 16-time champs during title games in 1992, 1993 and 2015. Third-seeded U-32 (9-1) will travel to play No. 2 Harwood (10-0) at 2 p.m.
“This has been a collision course since the beginning of the season,” Highlanders coach Mike Vasseur said. “It’s the game people want to see. I just wish it was the championship game, because both teams deserve to make it that far.”
Kirby’s hat trick led her team to a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over the Highlanders in the 2019 regular season. U-32 and Harwood have not faced off this fall.
“It’s the year of everything being different: Having not seen them, and you can’t even go watch a game,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said. “Their team is a lot of last year’s team. So we have to look back at last year’s match and think about what worked and what didn’t. Last year they controlled the first 40 (minutes) and then we were able to change it. You have to look at all possibilities and find what combinations work best. Going into any game, you have to think about the matchups on the field and who you can mix around.”
The D-I St. Johnsbury boys (6-0) will host No. 5 Burlington (8-2-2) at 2 p.m. The Hilltoppers have never won a title and played one of the more limited schedules in the state. Victories over North Country, Lake Region, Harwood, U-32, Montpelier helped St. J lock up the No. 1 seed for the post-season. High-scoring Gardner Auchincloss guided the Hilltoppers to a 3-2 victory over South Burlington in the quarterfinals.
Goalie Dylan Haskins and No. 4 Peoples Academy (7-3) will visit No. 1 Vergennes (8-1-1) in a D-III showdown at 2 p.m. The Wolves have outscored opponents 17-0 in their last three matches. They followed up a 9-0 playdown win over Windsor with a 5-0 quarterfinal victory at Leland & Gray. Peoples will seek its fourth title after bringing home the hardware in 2000, 2002 and 2011.
