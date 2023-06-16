There were a lot of horses in the race for Capital Division Player of the Year honors this season in both baseball and softball.
After all of the coaches’ votes were finally counted, it was clear that Hazen’s Tyler Rivard and Spaulding’s Rebecca McKelvey are no one-trick ponies.
Both players did a little bit of everything for their teams on the diamond, and they also excelled year-round as three-sport standouts. The athletes were two of the top Capital Division soccer goalies last fall, McKelvey led the Crimson Tide to an undefeated ice hockey season in the winter and Rivard guided the Wildcats to its second straight appearance in the basketball finals.
The ability to cap their high school careers with dynamite spring seasons underscored their importance to each school and Central Vermont athletics as a whole. McKelvey shared the honor with Oxbow sophomore Anastasse Bourgeois, while Chuck Simmons was named Coach of the Year after leading the Olympians to their third straight Division III softball championship victory.
“I’ve been coaching Becca for at least six regular seasons, from 7th to 12th grade, and then a bunch of summer ball as well,” Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said. “I’ve watched her grow into a beautiful young person and develop as an athlete over the years. She is a phenomenal athlete and her stats and recognitions don’t lie. But even more importantly, her character is what stands out to me. She is a natural born leader on and off the field. And I know it won’t matter if she’s on a field, in a classroom, an arena or in her community: She will bring success wherever she goes.”
Spaulding went 7-11 and cranked out five victories during a six-game midseason stretch. The Crimson Tide swept Harwood in addition to beating Randolph, U-32, Lake Region and Lamoille during the regular season. McKelvey was electric at the plate during the Tide’s 14-13 playdown victory over U-32. She powered her team with three home runs, belting a three-run shot in the opening inning and adding a solo homer in the sixth. She set off more fireworks in the seventh frame by making solid contact with a pitch and clearing the bases with a grand slam.
McKevely committed two errors all season while playing catcher and boasted a fielding percentage of 96.6. She recorded a .467 batting average, a .515 on-base percentage and a .933 slugging percentage. She connected for 28 hits, including three doubles, two triples and seven home runs. She drove in 34 runs, scored 23 times, reached base on five walks and only struck out on four occasions.
“Her catching skills and powerful bat were an offensive and defensive combination that you don’t see every day,” Simpson said. “She had an amazing season. She was a captain and a really good friend to many of her teammates. She led us when we needed leadership, she pushed us and she leaned on us too. And Becca can certainly make us laugh when we needed that as well.”
Bourgeois was the pitching ace for a 19-0 Oxbow squad that has claimed the top prize in Division III during six of the past seven seasons. The Olympians are 11-time champions and have gone a combined 141-15 during the past decade. Bourgeois opened the finals by striking out 10 straight batters and finished the game with 16 strikeouts, fueling a 9-0 win over Thetford. She struck out the side on nine pitches in the third inning and carried a perfect game into the fourth inning.
The Olympians scored 23 runs or more in five games and downed opponents by virtue of the 10-run mercy rule during 14 contests. Oxbow has earned at least 10 victories during every since season since 2009, establishing a high bar in D-III while defeating some of the top D-II powerhouses along the way.
Oxbow wound up with a 17-1 record in 2016 after suffering a 3-1 loss to Richford in the final. The 2017 Olympians went 18-0 and coasted to an 11-2 win over Leland & Gray in the championship contest. It marked the first perfect season in program history. The 2018 season featured a 13-3 record and a 2-1 title win over BFA-Fairfax. The Olympians wound up at 15-2 in 2019 following a 1-0 semifinal loss to White River. After the 2020 schedule was wiped out due to Covid, the 2021 Oxbow team finished at 16-1 by grinding out an 8-6 win over BFA-Fairfax in the finals. Last year’s 14-3 season ended with a 13-3 championship victory over Vergennes.
This year’s Capital Division baseball action was also filled with success stories, with Spaulding (15-3), Hazen (14-3), Thetford (14-6), U-32 (13-5) and Lyndon (13-5) leading the way. Rivard was a force to be reckoned with on the mound and at the plate, guiding the Wildcats to victories of 6-2 and 6-0 over Montpelier and a 4-1 win over three-time defending champ Peoples Academy. Hazen also flexed its muscles during a 7-5 win over North Country, a 7-1 victory against U-32 and a 1-0 win over Thetford. Rivard and classmates Lyle Rooney, James Montgomery and Jadon Baker went a combined 41-13 during their varsity careers.
“The team’s overall success was not driven by one or two players — it was driven by all of our players and especially the senior class of Tyler, Lyle, James and Jadon,” Wildcats coach Spencer Howard said. “These four have been together for a long, long time and it shows when they are playing together. The team was led by all four of them and they have worked so hard over the last four years — and missing a freshman season to go along with it. This team and senior class have put together the best three-year run of any baseball teams at Hazen. It is a reflection of how hard they have worked and some really good coaching growing up to get them ready for the varsity level. We have a great core of kids and it has been a real pleasure to coach all of them this past year. They have really shined and have all left their mark on Hazen baseball.”
Spaulding’s strength at the top of the league was undeniable, and the 2022 D-II champs were rewarded with five spots on the baseball First Team. Seniors Trevor Arsenault, Danny Kiniry, Zack Wilson and Cole McAllister were all honored as some of the best players in Central Vermont along with junior teammate Averill Parker.
Junior Cam Burke and Dylan Bachand were Second Team selections for the Tide, who earned a 10-0 victory over St. Johnsbury to avenge their only loss from the previous season. Spaulding’s impressive body of work also included a 16-6 win over Hazen, 17-9 win over Montpelier, an 8-3 victory agaisnt North Country, a 11-5 win at Lyndon and a 9-0 playdown victory over Rutland.
Senior Shane Starr was voted onto the First Team for U-32, which showcased its potential during a 10-6 win over Spaulding and a 7-4 win over Lyndon. Senior Alex Keane, junior Sawyer Mislak and sophomore Max Scribner were also honored after stepping up for the Raiders. Their team relied on a balanced lineup to produce a 5-1 victory over D-III finalist Vergennes, an 8-4 win over Montpelier, a 14-9 victory over North Country and an 8-3 win at Thetford.
CAPITAL DIVISION SOFTBALL ALL-STARS
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Anastasse Bourgeois Oxbow Sophomore Rebecca McKelvey Spaulding Senior
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chuck Simmons Oxbow
FIRST TEAM
Anastasse Bourgeois Oxbow Sophomore Rebecca McKelvey Spaulding Senior Elyse Kelley U-32 Senior Maize Bourgeois Oxbow Freshman Molly Smith Lyndon Junior Kaydence Smith U-32 Junior Hadlee Allen Lyndon Junior Jaydin Royer Lyndon Junior Lily Lahaye Oxbow Junior Ashlyn Osgood Thetford Sophomore
SECOND TEAM
Ashleigh Simpson Lyndon Sophomore Makenna Simmons Oxbow Senior Taylor West Thetford Senior Sage Johnson Spaulding Senior Kiki Hayward U-32 Senior Madi Mousley Thetford Senior Maryssa Rossi U-32 Senior Sarah Tanner Lyndon Junior Caitlin McGinley U-32 Senior Braylee Phelps Oxbow Freshman
HONORABLE MENTION
Destiny Glover Lake Region Senior Brianna Gray Oxbow Senior Molly Renaudette Lyndon Junior Rebecca Osgood Thetford Sophomore Madigan Willey Lake Region Junior Caroline Flynn U-32 Senior Maggi Ellsworth Oxbow Sophomore Mariah Bacon Lake Region Senior Abby Fillion Lyndon Senior Deanna Wild Spaulding Junior Faith Eastman Oxbow Junior Lauren Legacy Lake Region Sophomore Ryleigh Lefebvre Lyndon Freshman
2023 CAPITAL DIVISION BASEBALL ALL-STARS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tyler Rivard Hazen Senior
FIRST TEAM
Trevor Arsenault Spaulding Senior Danny Kiniry Spaulding Senior Cole McAllister Spaulding Senior Lyle Rooney Hazen Senior Austin Wheeler Lyndon Senior Ethan Lussier Lyndon Sophomore Joe Leblanc North Country Junior Averill Parker Spaulding Junior Shane Starr U-32 Senior Zack Wilson Spaulding Senior Andrew Tringe Montpelier Senior
SECOND TEAM
Colton Fordham Randolph Senior James Montgomery Hazen Senior Xander Oshoniyi Thetford Freshman Cam Berry Lyndon Senior Wyatt Mason Lyndon Sophomore Kaden Jones North Country Sophomore Sawyer Mislak U-32 Junior Cam Burke Spaulding Junior Dylan Bachand Spaulding Senior Keagan Smith Montpelier Junior Alex Keane U-32 Senior
HONORABLE MENTION