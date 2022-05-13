HARDWICK - Thursday's baseball battle between Hazen and Spaulding quickly turned into a one-sided affair, with the Granite City easily wrapping up a 13-1 victory.
It was a tough pill to swallow for the Wildcats, but later this spring coach Spencer Howard and his team could look back at their first defeat as a defining moment that served as a springboard for their Division III title hopes.
The mid-season clash featured two of the hottest teams in the Capital Division and beyond, with D-II Spaulding winning its seventh straight game to improve to 8-1. The 9-1 Wildcats finally fell short after rallying to a handful of dramatic victories earlier in the year.
Both teams come from intense sports towns and sit near the top of the state-wide standings with nearly identical records. And they rely equally on power-packed lineups that can haunt other teams at any point in the order. Opposing pitchers have learned the hard way while facing Spaulding and Hazen that when it rains, it pours.
But for all of this year's success, the Tide and Wildcats can't ignore lengthy championships droughts that span multiple decades. Hazen will attempt to claim its first title in 40 years, while Spaulding is gunning for its first crown in 32 years.
Last year Howard's 12-7 squad advanced to the semifinals for the first time in 14 years and was eliminated with an 11-10 loss at Thetford. The 2021 Spaulding crew (16-3) punched its ticket to the semis for the first time in 17 years and advanced to the finals for the first time since 1990. The Tide suffered a 5-0 loss against a U-32 squad that was led by ace Owen Kellington, who was later selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"We all have the experience of being there after last year," Spaulding junior Kieran McNamara said. "We know we have some tough opponents coming up, but we look to be back right there. With no Spaulding sports winning it in the winter, it puts some pressure on us. But we feel ready and up to the challenge."
This year's Spaulding squad is clearly loaded with talent, though it's been far from a one-man show. A different hero has emerged every game, making it impossible to take the bottom of the order lightly while increasing the internal pressure for playing time.
"(Balance) is our strength," Tide coach Dan Kiniry said. "We don't have that one player - whether it's on the mound or in our offensive lineup - that we rely on every game. We have a stable of good pitchers. We don't have an Owen Kellington, so we have to rely on our depth in pitching to be good. And in our lineup we try to be strong No. 1-9. And think every player that's in the lineup offers some sort of value for us. And that may be different every day, depending on who gets to start. But we're lucky to have the depth that we do."
Even though Spaulding is currently flying high with its winning streak, it hasn't been all roses this season. Spaulding raced to an 11-2 win over Enosburg in its season opener before falling to St. Johnsbury, 17-4, in five innings. The Tide committed three errors in the first frame against the Hilltoppers, displaying typical early-season miscues after being contained to practices inside for the majority of preseason. Spaulding allowed 10 runs in the opening two innings and wound up giving up 13 hits, including a grand slam.
"Getting humbled out of the gate is not necessarily a bad thing," coach Kiniry said. "I always like to play competitive games and St. J is a great D-I team. And when you come out and make six or seven errors in the first two innings, we were chasing the whole game. But it creates opportunities to have conversations with guys right from the start that you have to approach every game like you've got to go win it. No team is just going to give it to you. Yeah, we're deep and we're a talented team. But we have to earn every victory we get, no matter who we're playing. And so far we've been able to build back from that. We did have to eat a piece of humble pie at that point, because it did knock us on our can a little bit - which was probably a good thing early in the season."
The Tide recovered with a 9-2 victory at Mount Abraham, a 23-0 win against Lamoille, a 15-2 victory at Harwood and a 16-2 rout over Randolph. Spaulding kept things rolling with Monday's 9-7 win at BFA-St. Albans and Tuesday's 10-2 victory against Thetford before handing Hazen its first loss.
"We knew we were going to have a strong team and we only graduated one starter from last year," McNamara. "And the start of the year was pretty good. We took a tough loss to St. J, but we bounced back with a big win over D-I St. Albans the other day. We came out a little slow against Thetford, and that's one of our problems here as we go down the stretch and into playoffs: Some games we come out a little flat. So we have to pick up our intensity as we prepare for the second half of the season. But we feel prepared and we're ready to go."
Christian Titus, Hayden Kennedy, Mason Otis and Grady Chase headline the Tide's senior class. Rounding out the roster are McNamara, Cole McAllister, Danny Kiniry, Trevor Arsenault, Zack Wilson, Averill Parker, Dylan Bachand, Graiden Hawkins, Mason Keel, Camden Burke, Logan Kelley, Aiden Madison and Brady Lewis.
"Our seniors are all great people and great leaders of the team," McNamara said. "Grady Chase is a great fielder. Mason Otis is one of our best hitters with really good power. Hayden Kennedy is one of our best pitchers. I've played with them my whole and they all help bring the team together. And Christian Titus is new to the team this year and he always has a super positive attitude. He's one of our great leaders on this team that gets the guys going."
Spaulding is attempting to leapfrog league-leading Lyndon (10-0) in the standings as both teams are determined to secure home-field advantage for the playoffs. The Vikings have outscored opponents 154-12 while recording six shutouts. Hartford (3-7) gave Lyndon its toughest challenge of the season during an 8-7 loss. Additional D-II title contenders include Enosburg (6-2), Mount Abraham (6-4), Missisquoi (6-4), U-32 (5-3), Harwood (5-4), Springfield (7-3) and Milton (5-5).
"Lyndon is ranked ahead of us in everyone's rankings and that should be a game, so we look forward to that," McNamara said. "And U-32 obviously after they knocked us off last year. …We feel like they got lucky last year and we think we're the better team and we're ready to play them again this year and get some revenge hopefully."
Danny Kiniry leads the Tide at the plate and is one of eight returning starters from last year's squad. The Tide's ability to score in double-digits six times resulted in a lot of five-inning games, reducing the at-bats but boosting the players' confidence and trust in each other.
"Danny has been killing the ball lately," coach Kiniry said. "It doesn't matter whether we're playing BFA or any of the other teams - he's just seeing it real well. And it seems like everything that he swings at now is just coming off the bat really hard. And Cole McAllister is huge for us as the leadoff hitter. He sets the tone for us every single game because he's on base. And as his coach, it doesn't matter how he gets on. He's hitting the ball extremely well right now. And when he gets on base, he's hard to stop. As we get into the middle of the lineup, Kieran McNamara, Zack Wilson and Averill Parker have been great. Averill is a sophomore who came up with us the second half of the season last year when he was a freshman and got a little bit of time. And he's been huge for us this year in the middle of the lineup. Those are the guys who have been doing the significant damage, but we get different guys every night contributing."
The Tide's knack for piecing together big innings at the plate has been just as crucial as the team's top-to-bottom balance. Spaulding erupted for seven runs in the second inning against Enosburg and scored eight runs in the fourth inning against Harwood. Coach Kiniry's team plated four runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh during its 9-2 victory over Mount Abraham. The game against BFA was close throughout, but the Tide finally pulled ahead in the sixth inning. Spaulding's showdown with Thetford was tied at 1 in the third inning before the Granite City squad shot ahead for good.
"For any team, hitting is contagious," coach Kiniry said. "So once you get started, you get the first guy going, the second guy going, the third guy going. It's just once they see somebody ahead of them hit the ball successfully or hit it hard off a really good pitcher - and we've seen some really good pitchers this year. Hitting seems to come in flurries. Of course as a coach, I'd like it to be consistent all the time because then I don't have to worry about it. But when they start seeing the ball, they start seeing it well. And the other thing that we've done a good job with this year against good pitchers is seeing a lot of pitches. We've been able to get the starters that we face off the mound in the second or third inning, and so we're on to the relievers at that point. And that's always a huge deal when you can get the pitch counts up because you're not swinging at pitches and you're getting a lot of five- or six-pitch at-bats. It helps us get through their staff a little bit more. And if they have a stud reliever, it's not unmanageable in a lot of cases. It helps get their No. 1 pitcher off the mound and we get to see something else."
The Tide may not have a true ace on the mound, but that could be a strength once pitch-count rules force the hand of teams during a hectic playoff schedule. A half-dozen players have all delivered in clutch situations, either preserving leads or keeping their team in contention long enough before the Tide offense came alive.
Bachand earned the victory against Enosburg, while Kennedy, McNamara and Madison also pitched against the Hornets. Parker and McAllister teamed up for a no-hitter against Lamoille and Chase pitched a complete game against Harwood. Kennedy, Keel and Madison joined forces against Randolph to help finish things off in five innings before McNamara earned the victory over BFA-St. Albans. Arsenault, Keel and Madison threw against Thetford, while Keel and Kennedy combined for a three-hitter vs. Hazen.
"Kieran McNamara has faced Mount Abe, which is a very, very good team," coach Kiniry said. "And he had a great outing against them. He started against BFA-St. Albans and had another great outing. Averill Parker pitched great against Lamoille and that was his first official varsity start. He came in on relief against BFA and did a great job for us and he'll be a big part of our starting rotation as we go forward. So those two guys have been huge for us. And then Mason Keel as a junior hasn't got a lot of starts. But he's consistently had the best strike-to-ball ratio when he comes in, so he just pounds the zone. And he throws a lot of off-speed and breaking stuff at people, so he changes speeds really effectively."
The Tide will finish up the regular season with games against Lake Region, North Country, Lyndon, U-32, Essex and Oxbow. Hazen also faces a difficult slate of games on the horizon, with contests penciled in against Oxbow, Harwood, Randolph, Thetford and Lyndon. The Wildcats won their only title in 1982 with a 16-12 victory over Enosburg and made their only other championship appearance in 2007, suffering a 1-0 loss to Northfield.
"We're just trying to take it one step at a time," said Howard, a 2007 Hazen graduate. "We're not trying to look at the end of the season, but just dealing with the next game on our schedule."
The Wildcats opened the season with a 5-3 victory at Montpelier. Hazen closed out the April portion of its schedule with a 12-1 win at Williamstown, a 23-4 victory over Lamoille and a 13-4 win at Northfield. Last week coach Howard's team kept its perfect record intact with a 12-7 victory over Peoples, a 4-3 win against Montpelier and a 4-1 victory at Lake Region. Hazen played back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday, prevailing by scores of 12-10 at Danville and 6-3 at North Country.
"We've had some tight games where we played really well," Howard said. "We're still trying to figure it all out right now and battling through it all and just working on playing better baseball as a whole unit."
Three of Hazen's top players - Aasha Gould, Jadon Baler and Tyler Rivard - were all stars on coach Aaron Hill's state championship basketball team last winter. The Wildcats are 6-3 in hoop title games since 2000 and have turned the Barre Aud into their home away from home.
"Deep runs in basketball always prepare you for deep runs in other sports," Howard said. "That's been our M.O. for 20 years now, so I really like that. They've been battling really hard and setting the pace for everybody else by saying, 'Hey, this is what we expect to do and let's go.'"
James Montgomery and former U-32 player Jas Zendik have been key offensive weapons for Hazen this spring. Pitching standout Lyle Rooney is joined on the roster by Tyson Davison, Andrew Menard, Dan desGroseilliers, Jacob Davison, Alder Hardt, Fenton Meyer, Connor Rothammer, Brandon Crawford and Wyatt Flanders.
"We've got four seniors and they've done a heck of a job starting us off," Howard said. "And our junior class is really strong as well, so it's been a whole team effort."
Hazen has a decent amount of breathing room atop the D-III standings at the moment, though Bellows Falls (8-3) and defending champ Peoples Academy (7-1) are both within striking distance. Green Mountain (6-3), Thetford (5-3) and hard-charging Montpelier (5-4) are also attempting to lock up one of the top seeds for the post-season.
"D-III baseball, top to bottom, is a pretty tough unit," Howard said. "There's a lot of teams that are very comparable and they'll definitely be a good challenge for us. And I hope that we get to play them all. I like us playing good competition and just trying to get better every day. I think it's anybody's game on any given day. And the same thing with D-II: I think that there's a lot of good teams out there and they're really challenging us, particularly in the Capital League this year. Hopefully it all is going to lead to better baseball in Vermont as a whole."
