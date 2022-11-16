On the back of their second Division II championship in three years, the Montpelier boys soccer team was well-represented among the Capital Division all-stars.

CAPITAL DIVISION

BOYS SOCCER ALL-STARS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jordan Shullenberger Harwood

COACH OF THE YEAR

Eric Bagley Montpelier

OFFICIAL OF THE YEAR

Brian BARNEY

MEDIA OF THE YEAR

Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press

FIRST TEAM

Ronnie Riby-Williams Montpelier Senior

Noah Samuelsen Montpelier Senior

Tyler Thomas Montpelier Senior

Clayton Foster Montpelier Sophomore

Brio Levitt Montpelier Junior

Adin Combs Harwood Senior

Jordan Shullenberger Harwood Senior

Adam Porterfield Harwood Senior

Cole Hill Harwood Senior

Eamon Langlais Harwood Sophomore

Ben Nissenbaum Stowe Senior

Woody Reichelt Stowe Senior

TJ Guffey Stowe Senior

Aaron Lepikko Stowe Junior

Finn O’Donnell U-32 Senior

Dylan Hinchliffe U-32 Senior

Phinn Lowe U-32 Senior

Noah Fortin North Country Senior

Cooper Bruecks North Country Senior

Nathan Nolan Peoples Senior

Chandler Follensebee Peoples Senior

Jake Gilman Thetford Senior

Charlie Thompson Lake Region Senior

Benjamin Hanford Randolph Junior

Tyler Rivard Hazen Senior

Ian MacDonald Spaulding Senior

SECOND TEAM

Maclay Ericson Montpelier Junior

Cameron Cook Montpelier Senior

Olin Duggan Montpelier Senior

Cooper Olney Harwood Senior

Zach Smith Harwood Junior

Matt Fiaschetti Harwood Sophomore

Carson Matckie Stowe Senior

Henry Riley Stowe Senior

Ben Clark U-32 Junior

Shiloh Weiss U-32 Sophomore

Alex Giroux North Country Sophomore

Gavin Rondeau North Country Junior

Sawyer Beck Peoples Senior

Rowan McClain Peoples Senior

Boone Fahey Thetford Sophomore

Justin Robinson Thetford Junior

Colby Lafluer Lake Region Senior

Jacob Inkel Lake Region Senior

Henry Rosalbo Randolph Junior

Andrew Best Randolph Junior

Cole Baitz Spaulding Senior

Matt Redmond Spaulding Senior

Cody Trudeau Hazen Senior

Tucker Hall Paine Mt. Senior

Sebastian Kreuger Lamoille Junior

Samuel Rossi Lamoille Sophomore

HONORABLE MENTION

Aidan Quinn Montpelier Senior

Ben Wetherell Montpelier Junior

Liam Combs Harwood Sophomore

Leo Jercinovic Stowe Junior

Hugo Jercinovic Stowe Junior

Evan Reichelt Stowe Senior

Rory McLane U-32 Junior

Maddox Heise U-32 Sophomore

Brady Blake North Country Senior

Haidin Chilafoux North Country Sophomore

Max Nolan North Country Junior

Levi Brewer North Country Junior

Ivan Buzcek Peoplles Senior

Zander Waskuch Peoples Sophomore

Cooper Shove Peoples Junior

Derek Baxter Peoples Junior

Aiden Poginy Lake Region Senior

Lincoln Racine Lake Region Sophomore

Liam Oliver Lake Region Junior

James Abbott Randolph Senior

Shea Fontanella Randolph Sophomore

Carel Paquin Spaulding Sophomore

Tyler Glassford Spaulding Junior

Ellison Fortin Spaulding Senior

Lincoln Michaud Hazen Senior

Jadon Baker Hazen Senior

Travis Robillard Paine Mt. Senior

Carter Allen Paine Mt. Senior

Cooper Hurley Paine Mt. Junior

Charlie Kells Lamoille Junior

Matthew Brosseau Lamoille Sophomore

