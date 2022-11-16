On the back of their second Division II championship in three years, the Montpelier boys soccer team was well-represented among the Capital Division all-stars.
CAPITAL DIVISION
BOYS SOCCER ALL-STARS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jordan Shullenberger Harwood
COACH OF THE YEAR
Eric Bagley Montpelier
OFFICIAL OF THE YEAR
Brian BARNEY
MEDIA OF THE YEAR
Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
FIRST TEAM
Ronnie Riby-Williams Montpelier Senior
Noah Samuelsen Montpelier Senior
Tyler Thomas Montpelier Senior
Clayton Foster Montpelier Sophomore
Brio Levitt Montpelier Junior
Adin Combs Harwood Senior
Jordan Shullenberger Harwood Senior
Adam Porterfield Harwood Senior
Cole Hill Harwood Senior
Eamon Langlais Harwood Sophomore
Ben Nissenbaum Stowe Senior
Woody Reichelt Stowe Senior
TJ Guffey Stowe Senior
Aaron Lepikko Stowe Junior
Finn O’Donnell U-32 Senior
Dylan Hinchliffe U-32 Senior
Phinn Lowe U-32 Senior
Noah Fortin North Country Senior
Cooper Bruecks North Country Senior
Nathan Nolan Peoples Senior
Chandler Follensebee Peoples Senior
Jake Gilman Thetford Senior
Charlie Thompson Lake Region Senior
Benjamin Hanford Randolph Junior
Tyler Rivard Hazen Senior
Ian MacDonald Spaulding Senior
SECOND TEAM
Maclay Ericson Montpelier Junior
Cameron Cook Montpelier Senior
Olin Duggan Montpelier Senior
Cooper Olney Harwood Senior
Zach Smith Harwood Junior
Matt Fiaschetti Harwood Sophomore
Carson Matckie Stowe Senior
Henry Riley Stowe Senior
Ben Clark U-32 Junior
Shiloh Weiss U-32 Sophomore
Alex Giroux North Country Sophomore
Gavin Rondeau North Country Junior
Sawyer Beck Peoples Senior
Rowan McClain Peoples Senior
Boone Fahey Thetford Sophomore
Justin Robinson Thetford Junior
Colby Lafluer Lake Region Senior
Jacob Inkel Lake Region Senior
Henry Rosalbo Randolph Junior
Andrew Best Randolph Junior
Cole Baitz Spaulding Senior
Matt Redmond Spaulding Senior
Cody Trudeau Hazen Senior
Tucker Hall Paine Mt. Senior
Sebastian Kreuger Lamoille Junior
Samuel Rossi Lamoille Sophomore
HONORABLE MENTION
Aidan Quinn Montpelier Senior
Ben Wetherell Montpelier Junior
Liam Combs Harwood Sophomore
Leo Jercinovic Stowe Junior
Hugo Jercinovic Stowe Junior
Evan Reichelt Stowe Senior
Rory McLane U-32 Junior
Maddox Heise U-32 Sophomore
Brady Blake North Country Senior
Haidin Chilafoux North Country Sophomore
Max Nolan North Country Junior
Levi Brewer North Country Junior
Ivan Buzcek Peoplles Senior
Zander Waskuch Peoples Sophomore
Cooper Shove Peoples Junior
Derek Baxter Peoples Junior
Aiden Poginy Lake Region Senior
Lincoln Racine Lake Region Sophomore
Liam Oliver Lake Region Junior
James Abbott Randolph Senior
Shea Fontanella Randolph Sophomore
Carel Paquin Spaulding Sophomore
Tyler Glassford Spaulding Junior
Ellison Fortin Spaulding Senior
Lincoln Michaud Hazen Senior
Jadon Baker Hazen Senior
Travis Robillard Paine Mt. Senior
Carter Allen Paine Mt. Senior
Cooper Hurley Paine Mt. Junior
Charlie Kells Lamoille Junior
Matthew Brosseau Lamoille Sophomore
