Capital Division girls soccer All-Stars Nov 11, 2020

From left, U-32 seniors Claire Obeldobel, Payton Garibolidi and Caroline Kirby celebrate after Saturday's 2-1 girls soccer victor over Rice in the Division II championship. PHOTO BY SARAH MILLIGAN

Harwood's Tanum Nelson, left, battles for control of the ball along with Randolph's Faith DeCroti during a girls soccer match.

By SARAH MILLIGAN

CAPITAL DIVISIONGIRLS SOCCER ALL-STARSCOACH OF THE YEAR Mike Vasseur, HarwoodPLAYER OF THE YEARCaroline Kirby, U-32Tanum Nelson, HarwoodCOACH OF THE YEARMike Vasseur, HarwoodREFEREE OF THE YEARDarcy LablancMEDIA AWARDAndrew Martin, Waterbury RecordFIRST TEAMMelanie Winters, Montpelier SeniorMegan Krussman, Montpelier SeniorSienna Mills, Montpelier SophomoreLucia McCallum, Montpelier SeniorTanum Nelson, Harwood JuniorLouisa Thomsen, Harwood SophomoreAshley Proteau, Harwood SeniorAnda Gulley, Harwood SeniorCaroline Kirby, U-32 SeniorPayton Gariboldi, U-32 SeniorIreland Hayes, U-32 SeniorSasha Kennedy, U-32 SeniorMadi Powers, Thetford JuniorEmma Berard, Thetford SeniorEmi Vaughn, Thetford SeniorGevie Horster, Thetford SeniorAnika Wagner, Stowe JuniorRiann Fortin, North Country SeniorOlive Beauchesne, North Country SeniorAlly Cotnoir, Lake Region SeniorSECOND TEAMEmma Ravelin, Harwood JuniorKatie Rush, Harwood SeniorAbby Young, Harwood SophomoreLyric Smith, Harwood Sophomore Kali Parton, U-32 SeniorLauren Towne, U-32 JuniorAvery Knauss, U-32 SophomoreGrace Nostrant, Montpelier SophomoreAnja Rand, Montpelier SophomoreLucy Genung, Stowe JuniorMalinn Sigler, Stowe JuniorLinden Osborne, Peoples SeniorBarrett Freeman, Lamoille SophomoreGrace Kirk, Lamoille FreshmanMaddy Benoit, Lamoille SeniorNamya Benjamin, Thetford SeniorKiran Black, Thetford JuniorMcKenna Marquis, North Country SeniorJosie Chitamber, North Country JuniorMadison Bowman, Lake Region FreshmanMara Royer, Lake Region JuniorHONORABLE MENTIONTela Haskell, Harwood SophomoreQuinn Nelson, Harwood FreshmanWesley Carlson, Peoples JuniorShelby Wells, Peoples SophomoreLucy Nigro, Peoples FreshmanEliza Garland, U-32 SeniorClaire Obeldobel, U-32 SeniorEmily Hutchins, Lamoille SophomoreHannah LaRock, Lamoille JuniorHaven Hickman, Lamoille SophomoreAddison Cadwell, Thetford FreshmanMadi Mousely, Thetford SophomoreSydney Dunn, Montpelier SeniorMeredith Mackaskill, Northfield-Williamstown SophomoreIsabell Humbert, Northfield-Williamstown SophomoreCora Nadeau, North Country SophomoreMcKenna Marsh, North Country SeniorMarina Rockwell, Lake Region JuniorRobin Nelson, Lake Region SeniorMolly Renaudette, Lyndon Freshman
