CAPITAL DIVISION

GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STARS

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Vasseur, Harwood

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Caroline Kirby, U-32
Tanum Nelson, Harwood

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Vasseur, Harwood

REFEREE OF THE YEAR

Darcy Lablanc

MEDIA AWARD

Andrew Martin, Waterbury Record

FIRST TEAM

Melanie Winters, Montpelier Senior
Megan Krussman, Montpelier Senior
Sienna Mills, Montpelier Sophomore
Lucia McCallum, Montpelier Senior
Tanum Nelson, Harwood Junior
Louisa Thomsen, Harwood Sophomore
Ashley Proteau, Harwood Senior
Anda Gulley, Harwood Senior
Caroline Kirby, U-32 Senior
Payton Gariboldi, U-32 Senior
Ireland Hayes, U-32 Senior
Sasha Kennedy, U-32 Senior
Madi Powers, Thetford Junior
Emma Berard, Thetford Senior
Emi Vaughn, Thetford Senior
Gevie Horster, Thetford Senior
Anika Wagner, Stowe Junior
Riann Fortin, North Country Senior
Olive Beauchesne, North Country Senior
Ally Cotnoir, Lake Region Senior

SECOND TEAM

Emma Ravelin, Harwood Junior
Katie Rush, Harwood Senior
Abby Young, Harwood Sophomore
Lyric Smith, Harwood Sophomore
Kali Parton, U-32 Senior
Lauren Towne, U-32 Junior
Avery Knauss, U-32 Sophomore
Grace Nostrant, Montpelier Sophomore
Anja Rand, Montpelier Sophomore
Lucy Genung, Stowe Junior
Malinn Sigler, Stowe Junior
Linden Osborne, Peoples Senior
Barrett Freeman, Lamoille Sophomore
Grace Kirk, Lamoille Freshman
Maddy Benoit, Lamoille Senior
Namya Benjamin, Thetford Senior
Kiran Black, Thetford Junior
McKenna Marquis, North Country Senior
Josie Chitamber, North Country Junior
Madison Bowman, Lake Region Freshman
Mara Royer, Lake Region Junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Tela Haskell, Harwood Sophomore
Quinn Nelson, Harwood Freshman
Wesley Carlson, Peoples Junior
Shelby Wells, Peoples Sophomore
Lucy Nigro, Peoples Freshman
Eliza Garland, U-32 Senior
Claire Obeldobel, U-32 Senior
Emily Hutchins, Lamoille Sophomore
Hannah LaRock, Lamoille Junior
Haven Hickman, Lamoille Sophomore
Addison Cadwell, Thetford Freshman
Madi Mousely, Thetford Sophomore
Sydney Dunn, Montpelier Senior
Meredith Mackaskill, Northfield-Williamstown Sophomore
Isabell Humbert, Northfield-Williamstown Sophomore
Cora Nadeau, North Country Sophomore
McKenna Marsh, North Country Senior
Marina Rockwell, Lake Region Junior
Robin Nelson, Lake Region Senior
Molly Renaudette, Lyndon Freshman

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.