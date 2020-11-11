CAPITAL DIVISION
FIELD HOCKEY ALL-STARS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kierra McFadden, Missisquoi
FIRST TEAM
Cece Curtin, Montpelier
Eli Muller-Moore, Monpelier
Cadence Burgess, U-32
Caitlyn Fielder, U-32
Natalie Doehla, Stowe
Skyler Graves, Stowe
Kiernan Krasofski, Spaulding
Samantha Donahue, Spaulding
Charlotte Cook, Harwood
Ireland Abdo, North Country
Julia Baker, North Country
Ella Ceppetelli, St. Johnsbury
Alexis Duranleau, St. Johnsbury
Sadie Bora, Lyndon
Emma Newland, Lyndon
Keirra McFadden, Missisquoi
Natalee Harvey, Missisquoi
Kaitlyn Tice, Milton
Emma Philbrook, Milton
SECOND TEAM
Zoie Masure, Montpelier
Erin Kelley, Montpelier
Kaelyn Hayward, U-32
Peyton Smith, U-32
Abbie Rice, Stowe
Challie Vicary, Stowe
Isabel Druzba, Spaulding
Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding
Rachel Goodwin, Harwood
Maggie Aiken, Harwood
Diamond Bussiere, North Country
Hannah Roberts, St. Johnsbury
Emily Demers, St. Johnsbury
Emily Tanner, Lyndon
Jamie Fenoff, Lyndon
Denise Berger, Missisquoi
Rhianna Sweeney, Missisquoi
Ella Toner, Milton
Kate Guay, Milton

THIRD TEAM

Gretchen Mills, Montpelier
Alex Smart, Montpelier
Natalie Beauregard, U-32
Alaina Beauregard, U-32
Stella Frame, Stowe
Regan Smith, Stowe
Olivia Rousse, Spaulding
Isabella Bevins, Spaulding
Merry Smith, Harwood
Gwyneth Clough, Harwood
Hannah Loukes, North Country
Hannah Angell, St. Johnsbury
Taylor Farnsworth, St. Johnsbury
Delaney Raymond, Lyndon
Maddy Chevalier, Missisquoi
Bella Bigelow, Missisquoi
Ashton Moshovetis, Milton
Laurie Olsaver, Milton

