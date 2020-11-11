Capital Division field hockey All-Stars Staff Report Nov 11, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 From left, U-32's Kiki Hayward, Cady Burgess, Caitlyn Fielder and Natalie Beauregard pose after leading their team to a 2-1 field hockey victory over Spaulding. Photo by JAMES BIGGAM Spaulding junior Samantha Donahue advances the ball up the field as U-32 senior Cadence Burgess defends during the first half of their quarterfinal field hockey game. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Spaulding’s Bella Bevins, left, and Zoe Tewksbury, right, attempt to contain Montpelier’s Alex Smart during a field hockey game in Barre Town. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo U-32 and Spaulding players battle for control of the ball during a field hockey game. By SARAH MILLIGAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAPITAL DIVISIONFIELD HOCKEY ALL-STARSPLAYER OF THE YEAR Kierra McFadden, MissisquoiFIRST TEAMCece Curtin, MontpelierEli Muller-Moore, MonpelierCadence Burgess, U-32Caitlyn Fielder, U-32Natalie Doehla, StoweSkyler Graves, StoweKiernan Krasofski, SpauldingSamantha Donahue, SpauldingCharlotte Cook, HarwoodIreland Abdo, North CountryJulia Baker, North CountryElla Ceppetelli, St. JohnsburyAlexis Duranleau, St. JohnsburySadie Bora, LyndonEmma Newland, LyndonKeirra McFadden, MissisquoiNatalee Harvey, MissisquoiKaitlyn Tice, MiltonEmma Philbrook, MiltonSECOND TEAMZoie Masure, MontpelierErin Kelley, MontpelierKaelyn Hayward, U-32Peyton Smith, U-32Abbie Rice, StoweChallie Vicary, StoweIsabel Druzba, Spaulding Zoe Tewksbury, SpauldingRachel Goodwin, HarwoodMaggie Aiken, HarwoodDiamond Bussiere, North CountryHannah Roberts, St. JohnsburyEmily Demers, St. JohnsburyEmily Tanner, LyndonJamie Fenoff, LyndonDenise Berger, MissisquoiRhianna Sweeney, MissisquoiElla Toner, MiltonKate Guay, MiltonTHIRD TEAMGretchen Mills, MontpelierAlex Smart, MontpelierNatalie Beauregard, U-32Alaina Beauregard, U-32Stella Frame, StoweRegan Smith, StoweOlivia Rousse, SpauldingIsabella Bevins, SpauldingMerry Smith, HarwoodGwyneth Clough, HarwoodHannah Loukes, North CountryHannah Angell, St. JohnsburyTaylor Farnsworth, St. JohnsburyDelaney Raymond, LyndonMaddy Chevalier, MissisquoiBella Bigelow, MissisquoiAshton Moshovetis, MiltonLaurie Olsaver, Milton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
