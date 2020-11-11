CAPITAL DIVISION

BOYS SOCCER ALL-STARS

COACH OF THE YEAR

Shane Bufano, Stowe

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Hayden Adams, Harwood

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Leo Riby-Williams

REFEREE OF THE YEAR

Brian Irwin

FIRST TEAM

Leo Riby-Williams, Montpeier Senior
Ben Collier, Montpelier Junior
Will Bruzzese, Montpelier Junior
Max Weinstein, Montpelier Sophomore
Brecken Shea, Montpelier Senior
Hayden Adams, Harwood Senior
Jasper Koliba, Harwood Senior
Skylar Platt, Harwood Junior
Finn O'Hara, Harwood Junior
Jack Birmingham, Harwood Junior
Dylan Clayton, U-32 Senior
Trevor Clayton, U-32 Senior
Gabe Van Hoy, U-32 Senior
Tyler Hedding, U-32 Senior
Nick Passalacqua, Paine Mt. Junior
Caiden Crawford-Stempel, Paine Mt. Junior
Adin Combs, Paine Mt. Sophomore
Landon Dubie, Peoples Senior
Oliver Nigro, Peoples Senior
Gabe Carlson, Peoples Senior
Dylan Haskins, Peoples Senior
Charlie Viet, Peoples Senior
Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger, Stowe Senior
Jules Gershman, Stowe Senior
Jono Nissenbaum, Stowe Senior
Adrian Bryan, Stowe Junior
Wiley Barnett, Stowe Junior
Cayde Micknack, North Country Junior
Matt Abbott, North Country Senior
Austin Giroux, North Country Junior
Liam McGee, Lamoille Senior
Ethan Alexander, Lamoille Senior
Levi West, Randolph Junior
Dylan Moody A'Ness, Thetford Senior
Caleb Svayg, Lake Region Senior

SECOND TEAM

Tyler Ricker, Montpelier Junior
Quinn Mills, Montpelier Senior
Ronnie Riby-Williams, Montpelier Sophomore
Gavin Thomsen, Harwood Senior
Chris James, Harwood Junior
Jake Collier, Harwood Senior
Jacob Bizzozero, U-32 Senior
Kayl Humke, U-32 Junior
Ethan Monmaney-Utton, Paine Mt. Senior
Tucker Hall, Paine Mt. Sophomore
Tamirat Tomlinson, Peoples Senior
Norris Duff, Peoples Junior
Tony White, Peoples Senior
Erubey Lopez, Lamoille Senior
Bryce Asper, Lamoille Junior
Ben Nissenbaum, Stowe Sophomore
Knute Linehan, Thetford Senior
Logan Brinkman, Thetford Senior
Ryen Wolf, Thetford Senior
Corbin Brueck Striker, North Country Senior
Coy Lyford, Randolph Sophomore
Nick Matteis, Lyndon Junior
Logan Ingalls, Lake Region Senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Noah Samuelsen, Montpelier Sophomore
Bela Hughes, Montpelier Senior
Jordan Shullenberger, Harwood Sophomore
Adam Porterfield, Harwood Sophomore
Ethan Miller, Paine Mt. Junior
Jonathan Tenney, Paine Mt. Junior
Carson Matckie, Stowe Sophomore
TJ Guffey, Stowe Sophomore
Henry Riley, Stowe Sophomore
Mack Briglin, Thetford Junior
Jacob Gilman, Thetford Sophomore
Ian Applegate, North Country Junior
Levi Rondeau, North Country Senior
Logan Richardson, North Country Senior
Jake D'Amico, Lamoille Senior
Andrew Lewis, Randolph Junior

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.