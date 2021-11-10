CAPITAL DIVISION

GIRLS SOCCER

ALL-LEAGUE SELECTIONS

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Tanum Nelson, Harwood
Louisa Thomsen, Harwood

COACH OF THE YEAR

Stephen LaRock, Paine Mt.

REFEREE OF THE YEAR

Brian Barney

FIRST TEAM

Tanum Nelson Harwood Senior
Louisa Thomsen Harwood Junior
Cierra McKay Harwood Junior
Tessa Jernigan Harwood Sophomore
Lauren Towne U-32 Senior
Avery Knauss U-32 Junior
Lucy Genung Stowe Senior
Malinn Sigler Stowe Senior
Sarah Hailey Stowe Sophomore
Becca Dupere Paine Mt. Junior
Emma Korrow Paine Mt. Sophomore
Josie Chitamber North Country Senior
Charli Kellaway North Country Sophomore
Sabine Brueck North Country Freshman
Chloe Mattson Spaulding Senior
Paige Allen Spaulding Junior
Sage MacAuley Spaulding Junior
Phoebe Loomis Lamoille Senior
Barrett Freeman Lamoille Junior
Emma Renaudette Lyndon Senior
Arya Degeorge Lyndon Senior
Weslie Carlson Peoples Senior
Sadie Baranyay Peoples Freshman
Mara Royer Lake Region Senior
Madison Bowman Lake Region Sophomore
Anya Kennedy Lake Region Freshman
Sienna Mills Montpelier Junior
Grace Nostrant Montpelier Junior

SECOND TEAM

Emma Ravelin Harwood Senior
Quinn Nelson Harwood Sophomore
Abby Young Harwood Junior
Ciera Fiaschetti Harwood Junior
Clara Wilson U-32 Freshman
Tovah Williams U-32 Senior
Charlotte Stevens Stowe Sophomore
Isabel Humbert Paine Mt. Junior
Meredith MacAskill Paine Mt. Junior
Cora Nadeau North Country Junior
Opal Beauchesne North Country Junior
Lahna Descheneau North Country Junior
Josie Fortin North Country Freshman
Rebecca McKelvey Spaulding Junior
Yvonne Roberge Spaulding Junior
Madelyn Hull Spaulding Sophomore
Grace Kirk Lamoille Sophomore
Kaylee White Lamoille Senior
Carissa Brittain Lyndon Senior
Julia Taylor Lyndon Junior
Anna Isselhardt Peoples Junior
Alexis Limlaw-Sicard Lake Region Senior
Sakoya Sweeney Lake Region Junior
Anika Turcotte Montpelier Junior
Molly Hutton Montpelier Junior
Kiran Back Thetford Senior
Madi Mousely Thetford Junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Rubi Murphy Harwood Senior
Josie Rand Harwood Senior
Addey Lilley Harwood Junior
Maia Pasco U-32 Freshman
Alyssa Frazier U-32 Freshman
Ella Murphy Stowe Senior
Olivia Gianni Stowe Senior
Ellie Zimmerman Stowe Junior
Fasika Parrott Paine Mt. Senior
Piper Mattsson Paine Mt. Senior
Autumn DeForge Paine Mt. Junior
Tristin Colburn North Country Sophomore
Reeve Applegate North Country Junior
Lily LaCroix Spaulding Junior
Emily Morris Spaulding Senior
Annabelle Wells Lamoille Senior
Essie Loomis Lamoille Sophomore
Logan Freeman Lamoille Freshman

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.