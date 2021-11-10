Capital coaches announce girls All-League teams Nov 10, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Harwood's Tanum Nelson, right, controls the ball in front of a pair of Spaulding players during a girls soccer match in Duxbury. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now Harwood’s Louisa Thomsen, center, speeds past a pair of Mount Abraham opponents during a girls soccer scrimmage. Photo by Sarah Milligan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAPITAL DIVISIONGIRLS SOCCERALL-LEAGUE SELECTIONS PLAYERS OF THE YEARTanum Nelson, HarwoodLouisa Thomsen, HarwoodCOACH OF THE YEARStephen LaRock, Paine Mt.REFEREE OF THE YEARBrian BarneyFIRST TEAMTanum Nelson Harwood SeniorLouisa Thomsen Harwood JuniorCierra McKay Harwood JuniorTessa Jernigan Harwood SophomoreLauren Towne U-32 SeniorAvery Knauss U-32 JuniorLucy Genung Stowe SeniorMalinn Sigler Stowe SeniorSarah Hailey Stowe SophomoreBecca Dupere Paine Mt. JuniorEmma Korrow Paine Mt. SophomoreJosie Chitamber North Country SeniorCharli Kellaway North Country SophomoreSabine Brueck North Country FreshmanChloe Mattson Spaulding SeniorPaige Allen Spaulding JuniorSage MacAuley Spaulding JuniorPhoebe Loomis Lamoille SeniorBarrett Freeman Lamoille JuniorEmma Renaudette Lyndon SeniorArya Degeorge Lyndon SeniorWeslie Carlson Peoples SeniorSadie Baranyay Peoples FreshmanMara Royer Lake Region SeniorMadison Bowman Lake Region SophomoreAnya Kennedy Lake Region FreshmanSienna Mills Montpelier JuniorGrace Nostrant Montpelier JuniorSECOND TEAMEmma Ravelin Harwood SeniorQuinn Nelson Harwood SophomoreAbby Young Harwood Junior Ciera Fiaschetti Harwood JuniorClara Wilson U-32 FreshmanTovah Williams U-32 SeniorCharlotte Stevens Stowe SophomoreIsabel Humbert Paine Mt. JuniorMeredith MacAskill Paine Mt. JuniorCora Nadeau North Country JuniorOpal Beauchesne North Country JuniorLahna Descheneau North Country JuniorJosie Fortin North Country FreshmanRebecca McKelvey Spaulding JuniorYvonne Roberge Spaulding JuniorMadelyn Hull Spaulding SophomoreGrace Kirk Lamoille SophomoreKaylee White Lamoille SeniorCarissa Brittain Lyndon SeniorJulia Taylor Lyndon JuniorAnna Isselhardt Peoples JuniorAlexis Limlaw-Sicard Lake Region SeniorSakoya Sweeney Lake Region JuniorAnika Turcotte Montpelier JuniorMolly Hutton Montpelier JuniorKiran Back Thetford SeniorMadi Mousely Thetford JuniorHONORABLE MENTIONRubi Murphy Harwood SeniorJosie Rand Harwood SeniorAddey Lilley Harwood JuniorMaia Pasco U-32 FreshmanAlyssa Frazier U-32 FreshmanElla Murphy Stowe SeniorOlivia Gianni Stowe SeniorEllie Zimmerman Stowe JuniorFasika Parrott Paine Mt. SeniorPiper Mattsson Paine Mt. SeniorAutumn DeForge Paine Mt. JuniorTristin Colburn North Country SophomoreReeve Applegate North Country JuniorLily LaCroix Spaulding JuniorEmily Morris Spaulding SeniorAnnabelle Wells Lamoille SeniorEssie Loomis Lamoille SophomoreLogan Freeman Lamoille Freshman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
