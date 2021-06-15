Central Vermont Runners
Capital City Stampede 10K Results
Montpelier, VT
June 12, 2021
Place, Name, Age, Gender, Town, Time
1 Avery Smart 16 M Montpelier 35:36 2 Steve Andrews 39 M Shelburne 35:54 3 Francis Burdett 56 M Worcester MA 36:41 4 Jason McGowan 25 M Newfields NH 36:49 5 Andy Klem 30 M Owings MD 36:56 6 Allen Mead 54 M Hinesburg 37:45 7 Jim Miller 62 M Essex 38:07 8 Binney Mitchell 52 M Burlington 38:51 9 Paul Murphy 51 M Mendon 39:10 10 Jeffrey Elbaum 25 M Tampa FL 39:20 11 Seth Kutikoff 33 M Burlington 39:36 12 Tim Richmond 46 M Milton 39:52 13 Jon Floyd 48 M Waterbury 40:00 14 Matt Czaplinski 55 M Northampton MA 40:07 15 Jennifer Moltz 32 F Hyde Park 40:37 16 Alex McHenry 55 M South Burlington 40:50 17 Andrea Allen 25 F Burlington 40:52 18 Mike Early 57 M Williston 40:56 19 Nick Persampieri 61 M Burlington 41:0 20 Matt Guild 57 M Bellows Falls 41:02 21 Norm Larson 65 M Burlington 41:10 22 Daniel Wheatley 42 M Plattsburgh NY 41:54 23 Frank McLaughlin 52 M Burlington 42:40 24 Nathan Suter 48 M Montpelier 43:35 25 Michael Flanders 63 M Cape Elizabeth ME 44:11 26 Erica Wheatley 30 F Plattsburgh NY 44:21 27 Kari Bradley 53 M Calais 44:25 28 Craig Manning 46 M Norwich 44:26 29 Anne Treadwell 53 F Burlington 44:36 30 Sandra Dickin 54 F Colchester 44:46 31 Daniel Scheidt 49 M Burlington 45:09 32 Jess Marini 30 F Burlington 45:36 33 Scott Nichol 55 M Essex 45:57 34 Richarda Ericson 45 F Montpelier 46:01 35 Mack Gardner-Morse 60 M Calais 46:24 36 Nicholas Kidder 15 M Williamstow 46:29 37 Kipp Bruning 55 M Cambridge 46:38 38 Jeff Savag 33 M East Montpelier 46:42 39 Jeff Hope 44 M Montpelier 46:42 40 Kelly Hadiaris 41 F Stowe 47:24 41 Stephen Brown 37 M Montpelier 47:38 42 Derek Zwegust 31 M Montpelier 47:51 43 Kimberly Caldwell 31 F Northfield 48:22 44 Peter Luyck 50 M Montpelier 48:36 45 Kimberly Tillotson 38 F Williamstown 49:02 46 Scott Hess 64 M Montpelier 49:44 47 Jim Shea 62 M Colchester 50:48 48 Charles Windisch 67 M Jericho 51:01 49 Tara Cariano 36 F Northfield 51:08 50 John Hackney 75 M Montpelier 51:11 51 Tracy Benedict 43 F Jericho 51:20 52 Scott Lovelette 52 M Montpelier 51:39 53 Thomas Hogeboom 70 M Hardwick 51:51 54 John Diebold 62 M Randolph 53:05 55 Ted McKnight 76 M Jericho 53:54 56 Willo Sullivan 57 F Springfield 54:13 57 Marcy Ross 44 F Westford 54:27 58 Cindy Hampton 58 F Hartland 54:55 59 John Valentine 71 M Roxbury 55:16 60 Ann Bushey 63 F Montpelier 55:2 61 Dot Helling 71 F Adamant 55:24 62 Avery St. Sauveur 23 F Winooski 57:01 63 Daniel Bruce 55 M East Montpelier 57:42 64 Meg Allison 48 F Moretown 57:53 65 Helen Flannery 52 F Brookfield 58:19 66 Dennis Casey 62 M Groton 58:42 67 Elizabeth McCarthy 68 F Hardwick 59:25 68 Michael Gordon 64 M Essex 59:49 69 Diane McNamara 67 F Amherst MA 1:00:14 70 Matthew Gavlik 29 M Rye NY 1:00:36 71 John Martin 69 M Montpelier 1:04:01 72 Jaime Gadwah 44 F St. Johnsbury 1:04:03 73 Kathleen Pantzar 65 F Essex 1:05:37 74 Peter Terry 74 M Bradford 1:06:14 75 Bret Appel 53 M Montpelier 1:07:10 76 Jennifer Brown 51 F Montpelier 1:07:10 77 Spencer Newman 52 M Burlington 1:08:39 78 Michael Shover 72 M Bradford 1:09:49 79 Virginia Reed 72 F Fairlee 1:10:21 80 Celine Blais 73 F Montpelier 1:10:46 81 Ruth Brown 32 F Montpelier 1:10:53 82 Phillip Howard 83 M Burlington 1:12:00 83 Bob Howe 74 M Barre 1:12:18 84 Rose Bergeron 64 F Essex 1:14:13 85 Peter Mitchell 81 M Jericho 1:14:14 86 Joseph Forgione 65 M Swanton 1:19:50 87 Cheryl Lasell 61 F Williamstown 1:19:50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.