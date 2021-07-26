St. Johnsbury driver Stacy Cahoon snapped a season-long victory drought by capturing top honors in the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
The reigning Foley Oil & Propane Late Model champion inherited the lead following an early crash in the 100-lap special event. By leading the finial 72 laps, he showed he hasn’t lost his touch.
For Cahoon, it was a breath of fresh air to finally triumph in what has turned into a disappointing title defense. The longtime White Mountain competitor posted three top-10 finishes in the first eight events before taking the checkered flag during one of the biggest races of the season. He sat a distant seventh in points entering the Governor’s Cup. The mid-season victory could allow Cahoot to make a surprise run at the title during the final events of the summer.
The event was the final tune-up for Saturday’s $10,000-to-win Midsummer Classic 250, which will feature a field of 32 Late Models. Twenty-nine drivers will qualify for the feature races.
The intensity and win-or-go-home attitude was apparent right from the start of the Governor’s Cup. Several early caution flags flew after Alby Ovitt and other potential contenders suffered damage to their cars. As the carnage mounted, the field was given a timeout with 19 laps complete.
Cahoon was able to navigate through the early chaos and rolled off sixth for the restart as Jeff Marshall and Dillon Moltz led the way. The front duo held the line through two more quick cautions on laps 25 and 26, while Cahoon moved up to third.
As Marshall and Moltz duked it out on lap 28, Marshall made contact Moltz in turn three. The incident sent Moltz spinning toward the infield. Cahoon also slid through the infield, but was ruled to have spun to avoid a crash. As a result, he beame the leader for the race’s eighth restart.
The field was finally able to pull off some green-flag racing, going 41 circuits before a multi-car crash entering turn three sent Moltz int the tire barriers. Matthew Morrill hung with Cahoon before that final yellow, but Morrill’s handling started to go away during the final 31-lap sprint.
Derek Gluchacki, an ACT Late Model Tour regular getting ready for the Midsummer 250, came from the 21st starting position to eventually take over second place.
Late Model points leader Jimmy Renfrew Jr., eight-time White Mountain champion Quinny Welch and Gabe Brown also attempted to rally late. But none of them could touch Cahoon, who won by nearly four seconds.
Gluchacki finished second, while Renfrew roared from 15th to take third. Matthew Morrill was an impressive fourth. Welch, Brown, Bryan Mason, Beattie, Marshall and Oren Remick rounded out the top-10.
Barton’s Shane Sicard finally knocked off Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard to win the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tiger feature. Sicard, the three-time reigning Flying Tiger champion, started sixth in the 35-lap main event and slowly knifed to the front. He settled in behind pole-sitter Mike Clark just past the halfway mark, while East Thetford’s Brandon Gray, the top Flying Tiger rookie at Thunder Road, was on the fly from the 12th position.
After a caution with 26 laps complete for Matthew Potter’s spin, it was a four-car shootout between Clark, Sicard, Woodard and Gray. Sicard flew around Clark on the restart to take the lead. As Gray went underneath Clark for the second spot with seven laps to go, Clark lost control while coming off turn two and nailed Gray in the right rear. The contact severely damaged both machines, forcing Sicard’s closest contenders out of the equation.
That handed second to Woodard, giving him a chance to extend his four-race winning streak. This time, however, Sicard finally held the upper hand. He outlasted the points leader on the final sprint to earn his third win of the season.
Woodard settled for a runner-up to continue his perfect record of podium finishes in 2021. Ryan Ware placed third. Michael Potter, Matthew Potter, Cooper French, Kyle Streeter, Kaiden Fisher, Michael Clark and Hunter King completed the top-10.
WHITE MOUNTAIN MOTORSPORTS PARK
NEW HAMPSHIRE GOVERNOR’S CUP
SATURDAY, JULY 24, 2021
OFFICIAL RESULTS
FOLEY OIL & PROPANE LATE MODELS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Stacy Cahoon ( 83vt) St. Johnsbury, VT 2. Derek Gluchacki ( 03ma) North Dartmouth, MA 3. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. ( 00nh) Candia, NH 4. Matthew Morrill ( 9nh) Moultonborough, NH 5. Quinten Welch ( 78nh) Groveton, NH 6. Gabe Brown ( 47vt) Conway, NH 7. Bryan Mason ( 10nh) Milan, NH 8. #Kasey Beattie ( 45nh) St. Johnsbury, VT 9. Jeff Marshall ( 32nh) Gilman, VT 10. Oren Remick ( 21nh) Monroe, NH 11. Marcel J. Gravel ( 86vt) Wolcott, VT 12. Mike Bailey ( 1me) S. Barre, VT 13. Brockton Davis ( 47nh) Whitefield, NH 14. Joey Laquerre ( 15vt) E. Montpelier, VT 15. Ben Belanger ( 99nh) Whitefield, NH 16. Peyton Lanphear ( 22vt) Waterbury, VT 17. Dillon Moltz ( 5me) New Sharon, ME 18. #Dennis L. Dumas ( 15nh) Raymond, NH 19. Mike Jurkowski ( 42nh) Claremont, NH 20. Reilly Lanphear ( 21vt) Waterbury, VT 21. Jon Savage ( 41nh) Whitefield, NH 22. Christian Laflamme ( 10me) Whitefield, NH 23. Mark Patten ( 07nh) Belmont, NH 24. Jesse Switser ( 25nh) West Burke, VT 25. #Laci Potter ( 55nh) West Danville, VT 26. Jerry Lesage ( 74vt) Winooski, VT 27. David LaBrecque ( 57nh) Thornton, NH 28. Alby Ovitt ( 35nh) Raymond, NH 29. Mike Foster ( 39vt) Williston, VT
WELLS RIVER CHEVROLET FLYING TIGERS
