NORTHFIELD — Norwich will attempt to beat Emmanuel for the second time in a week when the two teams face off Saturday at 6 p.m.in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference quarterfinal.
The Cadets earned the right to host the playoff game after securing a 14-9 win over the Saints last weekend. The Cadets (12-4) are hosting their first GNAC post-season game since 2014. The winner of Saturday’s game will face either No. 8 Elms or No. 1 Saint Joseph’s in the semifinals.
So far this has been the program’s best season since 2012, when Norwich finished 14-2 with a 9-0 GNAC record. The 2022 Cadets are 10-3 in league play and will be the No. 4 seed for the tourney.
Norwich pieced together a five-game winning streak in the middle of the season, coasting to four wins by 10 or more goals. The Cadets posted a 7-0 record at home during the regular season. The Cadets success comes under first-year coach Ian Thomas, who graduated from NU in 2014.
The Cadets’ offense ranks fifth in the conference with 206 goals and ranks sixth in assists with 81. The Cadets defense also ranks sixth in the conference after being scored up 165 times.
The balanced offensive attack for the Cadets is led by Michaila Furchak, who has tallied a team-high 54 points with 34 goals and 20 assists. Allison Sturgeon has a team-high 43 goals and eight assists on the season. Maddie Etherton and Valentina Drown have added 46 and 45 points, respectively. Etherton boasts 31 goals and 15 assists, while Drown has 22 goals and 23 assists.
Emma O’Neill joined the team midseason and has buried 25 goals. Quinn Mustone has been another key contributor, tallying 16 goals and three assists.
On the defensive end, Julia Proto leads the team in caused turnovers with 21. Brittney Poljacik has forced 19 turnovers for the Cadets, who feature six players with double-digit caused turnovers. Reiley Anderson, Jasmin Contreras, Furchak and Etherton have all been a thorn in the side of opponents. Stowe’s Leocadia Clark has caused nine turnovers in 12 games, while Molly Flanagan has forced nine.
The Cadets lead the conference in ground balls on the season with 512. Poljacik has won 48 and is followed closely by Contreras (45). Etherton and Proto each have won 37 ground balls. Contreras has won a team-high 53 draw controls, while Sturgeon ranks second on the team with 44 draws.
Katie Bishop-Manning has won 37 ground balls while causing eight turnovers as the team’s primary goalkeeper. Bishop-Manning has a goals-against average of 10.45, recording a single-season record of 154 saves while stopping 50.2% of the shots that she has faced. She owns a 10-4 record in her 15 starts. Teammate Maeve Noble-Lowe also earned a victory in front of the cage and has a 9.6 goals-against average.
Emmanuel enters the GNAC contest with a 9-7 overall record and a 9-4 mark within conference play. The Saints earned a 18-8 victory over Lasell on Tuesday.
The Saints rank sixth in the GNAC in goals per game (12.88) while holding opponents to 10 per game. The Saints offensive leader is Chandra Franca, who has totaled 56 goals and 12 assists. Jessica Borduas has served up 25 goals and 16 assists. Deja Srimouksavanh (24 goals) and Megan Steele both (28 goals) have also been strong offensively.
Delaney Brown leads Emmanuel with 29 caused turnovers, while Franca and Katelyn Hunter each had 15. Brown leads the Saints with 40 ground balls. Srimouksavanh has 33 ground balls and is followed by Anna Drillen (32). Saints goalie Emma Crowley has started all 16 games and has saved 131 shots.
