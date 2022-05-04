NORTHFIELD – The top-seeded Norwich University men’s lacrosse team earned a spot in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference championship game buy defeating No. 5 Johnson & Wales Wildcats, 23-7, on Wednesday.
The Cadets were led by Tyler Seidel, who scored five goals and dished out an assist. Parker Campbell had a pair of goals and six assists for NU, while teammate Callum Jones added three goals and one assist. Jack Anzalone and Christian Masonius (one assist) scored twice for the Cadets.
Norwich's Thomas Muraski won 14 of his 22 face-off attempts and Cadets goalie Tommy Hopkins stopped 13 shots.
The Cadets scored in the opening two minutes, as Payden Masaracchia tallied the first of his three goals. Seidel followed 2:14 later with a goal of his own, and Anzalone scored with 6:49 remaining in the opening frame. Mike Muench scored for the Wildcats, but Jack Haley and Jones both scored to close out the first quarter for a 5-1 lead.
The Cadets continued the offensive onslaught when Cyrus Guillet scored 1:27 into the second quarter. Masaracchia took advantage of a man-up opportunity before Tyler Drago countered for Johnson & Wales. Norwich closed out the quarter with four straight goals, giving NU an 11-2 halftime lead. After allowing the Wildcats to score the first goal of the second half, the Cadets responded by rattling off nine straight goals to end the period with a 20-3 advantage.
Norwich (17-1, 10-0 GNAC) will host No. 2 Lasell in Saturday's title game. The Lasers advanced to the title game with an 8-4 victory over No. 3 Rivier. The contest will mark the third straight GNAC Championship contest between the two programs.
