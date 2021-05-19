The Norwich University men’s and women’s lacrosse teams were showered with awards when the Great Northeast Athletic All-Conference teams were announced.
An dozen players were named to the men’s All-Star squad, with Payden Masaracchia, Thomas Muraski and Sean Wallace earning First Team honors. Jack Anzalone, Parker Campbell, Russell Gilligan, Clyde Tamburro, Callum Jones, Mason McMahon and Nick Kandra all made the Second Team, while Kevin Horchak and Dan Altomare received the nod as members of the Third Team. Wallace and Kandra were both GNAC All-Conference Third Team selections as sophomores.
Masaracchia was the top scorer in the GNAC this season, tallying 41 goals to rank seventh among NU’s top scorers in a single season. His 52 points were second in the conference.
Muraski enjoyed a sterling freshman season, leading the GNAC in face-off wins (192) and ground balls (123). Both totals place him prominently in the top five in Norwich history. His 9.46 ground balls per game currently rank within the top 20 in the nation.
Wallace was the anchor of a defensive unit that ranked in the top 50 in the nation, giving up 8.85 goals per game. Wallace led the GNAC with 29 caused turnovers, tying him for the most in a single season in program history.
Anzalone, Gilligan, Tamburro, Horchak and Parker Campbell were all part of an offensive unit that ranked second in the GNAC in goals and led the conference in assists. Norwich ranked 35th in the nation in team assists (113), led by Campbell’s 29 helpers. Gilligan’s eight man-up goals rank 11th in the nation and helped the Cadets end the 2021 season as the No. 1 man-up scoring unit in the conference.
Jones saw the field for the first time in 2021 at NU and made an immediate impact. He led conference midfielders in assists (2.0) and caused turnovers (1.5) per game during league play.
Norwich also leaned heavily on McMahon, who delivered the goods while forming a stout defensive pairing with Wallace. McMahon ranked third in the GNAC with 21 caused turnovers, which were the most by a freshman in Norwich history.
Senior Nick Kandra and Dan Altomare were both key elements of Norwich’s nationally ranked defense. Kandra’s 8.46 goals-against average led the GNAC, while his nine wins in a single season ranked second in program history. Senior Perry Grzela received All-Sportsmanship honors.
On the women’s side, three Cadets were named to the GNAC All-Conference Teams. Senior Emily Schromm joined junior Brittney Poljacik and sophomore Allison Sturgeon to earn Second Team All-Conference honors. Senior Sam Stewart was the team’s representative on the All-Sportsmanship squad.
The Cadets concluded their season with a 2-6 record after suffering a 15-8 loss to Lasell in the GNAC Quarterfinals. Aside from the 2020 campaign lost to the pandemic, Norwich has competed in the GNAC postseason for 13 straight seasons.
Schromm collected Second Team recognition after finishing a strong career for Norwich. She scored 18 goals, which tied for seventh in the conference among attackers. She also tied for third-best among attackers in the GNAC with 12 caused turnovers. Schromm registered five games with multiple goals and scored at least once in every game except one. Her six-goal performance against New England College helped the Cadets earn their first win of the season.
Schromm concluded her NU career ranked fourth all-time in assists (31), fifth in draw controls (118), sixth in caused turnovers (59) and 10th in shots on goal (132).
Poljacik earned her first career All-Conference nod after ranking prominently among conference defenders in several categories. Her six goals were fourth among GNAC defenders, while her 29 ground balls and 18 caused turnovers put her atop of the league’s rankings among defenders. Poljacik ranked fourth and fifth in ground balls and caused turnovers, respectively, among all players.
In the team’s last regular-season game, Poljacik arguably had the best game of her career. Poljacik notched a hat trick in the Cadets’ final regular-seaosn game. She recorded five games with multiple caused turnovers.
Sturgeon burst onto the scene in a big way en route to earning Second Team All-Conference honors. Posting a goal in all but one game and scoring multiple goals in five contests, Sturgeon finished with 18 goals and eight assists. She ranked fourth among all midfielders in goals and draw controls. She also fifth in assists.
Sturgeon claimed GNAC Rookie of the Week honors after burying nine goals in two games. She was nearly unstoppable in the team’s quarterfinal against Lasell, tallying eight goals, winning three draw controls and scooping up three ground balls. Stewart started all eight games for Norwich, netting an assist while picking up three draw controls and causing four turnovers.
