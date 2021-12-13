HOUSTON — The Norwich University men’s rugby team capped off its 2021 Fall 15s season on a winning note, earning a 35-29 victory over the University of Northern Iowa to finish third in the National Collegiate Rugby Division II Tournament.
Norwich (10-2) claimed third place for the third time in program history after previously finishing third in 2016 and 2017. The Cadets made their fifth straight national tournament appearance and fourth final four appearance this weekend and the first year under the NCR banner.
Norwich raced out to a 15-0 lead in the opening 12 minutes with tries by Jack Tellifson, Ben Steen and Brandon Hussey.
Northern Iowa got a try back at the 13:40 mark, but Norwich regained the 15-point lead when Leo Clayburgh recorded his team-leading 17th try of the season. Northern Iowa scored in the closing minutes of the first half and added another try on the final play of the first half, cutting the deficit to 20-10.
A pair of scoring plays allowed Norhern Iowa to pull ahead 22-20 in the 52nd minute. Norwich battled back, with Travis Bartniski scoring in the 61st minute to put the Cadets up 25-22. Northern Iowa scored again in the 64th minute and converted the try to go up 29-25. However, Norwich closed the game with the final two tries. Yandres Cintron scored in the 69th minute to make it 30-29. William Moulton capped the scoring in the 79th minute.
Clayburgh, Tellifson and teammate Arthur Martinez were named to the All-Championship squad.
Norwich has compiled a 51-10 record over the last five seasons in 15s action. The Cadets have won five straight conference championships in addition to making trips to the national tournament.
The Cadets will look to continue their 7s success this spring. Norwich qualified for the last three 7s Division II national championships.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 55, Johnson & Wales 52
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Cadets closed the game with an 11-1 run to down their Great Northeast Athletic Conference foe to head into the winter break with momentum.
Haley Brewster took control for NU, scoring a game-high 16 points. Maren McGinn grabbed seven boards and scored 10 points while making 5 of 9 attempts from the field. Teammate Katelyn DeSilvio added nine points. Six Cadets registered an assist.
The Wildcats scored the opening six points, but Norwich rattled off nine quick points to take a 9-8 advantage. Johnson & Wales responded immediately, with a jumper by Autumn Ford pushing the Wildcats in front. The Cadets bounced back and ended the first quarter with a three-point lead.
Johnson & Wales kept things close in the second quarter, with Sydney Butera’s jumper cutting the deficit to two points.
The Cadets and the Wildcats were deadlocked in a 36-36 when Ford hit another jumper to give Johnson & Wales a 38-26 lead after three quarters.
Norwich trailed by seven points with 3:40 remaining before rallying late. The Cadets battled back to even things up at 51 with 1:11 left on the clock. It was all Norwich during the final minute, allowing the Cadets to improve 45- overall and 2-0 in the GNAC
The Cadets will return to action with a home game Jan. 4 against Elms.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Johnson & Wales 75, Norwich 60
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Cadets were unable to overcome the high-powered offense of the Wildcats during Great Northeast Athletic Conference play.
Josh Zangerle led the Wildcats with 21 points and 12 rebounds. He was one of five double-digit scorers for Johnson & Wales.
Norwich had three-players reach double-digit points. Jalen Olivero and Caleb Casinas both scored 11 points, while Donovan Lewis Jr. added 10 points and nine rebounds.
A Lewis Jr. jumper gave Norwich an 8-7 lead 4:19 into the contest. The Wildcats responded by hitting a 3-point jumper that kicked off a run of 11 straight points for Johnson & Wales. Norwich cut the gap to six near the end of the first half before a free throw with one second on the clock gave the Wildcats a 35-28 lead entering halftime.
Johnson & Wales used another hot streak at the beginning of the second half to extend its lead. Norwich trimmed the deficit to 11 points, but the Cadets were unable to overcome Johnson & Wales.
Norwich (6-4, 1-1 GNAC) will host Elms on Jan. 4.
