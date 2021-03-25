NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s ice hockey team continues the 2020-21 season this weekend with games against New England College on Friday and Saturday.
Norwich (5-1) opened the season on a five-game winning streak before suffering a 1-0 loss Saturday at Connecticut College.
New England College (3-5) has not played since losing to Babson on March 13. NEC was scheduled to play Castleton this past weekend, but the series was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Spartans’ program.
Friday and Saturday will mark the 68th and 69th all-time meeting between Norwich and New England College in men’s ice hockey. The Cadets hold a 51-13-3 lead in the all-time series.
Norwich swept last year’s two meetings. The two teams split the regular season meetings in 2018-19 and 2017-18. The Cadets beat NEC 4-1 in the 2017 New England Hockey Conference Championship game in their last postseason meeting.
New England College (3-5) is led by junior forward Connor Inger, who has scored six goals and tallied four assists this season to lead the Pilgrims’ offense.Junior Josh Chamberlain and sophomore Alex LaPlante each have three goals and four assists.
Freshman Anthony Cinato has two goals and three assists for the Pilgrims, while junior teammate Trevor Momot has a goal and three assists.
Juniors Spencer Kozlowski and Andrew Kormos have split the time in goal for New England College. Kozlowski is 1-3 with a 4.38 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. Kormos is 2-2 with a 3.26 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.
Norwich (5-1-0) is led by sophomore forward Philip Elgstam, who has a goal and five assists through three games. Sophomore Niks Krollis has scored a team-high three goals in addition to tallying one assist.
Senior Felix Brassard continues his remarkable consistency with two goals and three assists. In his 92 career games, Brassard has 38 goals and 39 assists.
Freshman defenseman Logan vande Meerakker has a goal and three assists, while junior Maxime Borduas has four assists. Junior Michael Green is tied for the team lead with three goals.
Junior goalie Drennen Atherton is 4-0 after stopping all 99 shots he has faced during wins over Plymouth State and Castleton.
Sophomore Andrew Albano has a .960 save percentage and a 1.00 goals-against average. Freshman Landon Pavlisin made his first collegiate start last Saturday against Connecticut College, making 19 saves.
Norwich will turn the calendar into April for the first time in program history next Saturday when the Cadets host Stonehill at 4 p.m.
The Cadets will play exhibition games against Trinity on April 9-10 to close out the season.
