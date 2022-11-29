LYNDON - Strong interior play, paired with a trio of double-digit performances, led the Norwich men's basketball team to a 94-69 romp over Northern Vermont University-Lyndon at Stannard Gym in non-conference action on Tuesday evening.
The Cadets enjoyed a 78-28 advantage in points in the paint to overpower the Hornets. Three Norwich players tallied at least 20 points, with Jalen Olivero posting a career-best 26 points on an 11-of-22 shooting effort. Olivero added a career-high five steals in the winning effort.
Norwich's Kohlby Murray and Donovan Lewis Jr. added 20 points apiece, with Murray finishing 9 of 11 from the floor. Lewis made 10 of 14 attempts from the field aid his team's domination inside.
"It's always good to go on the road and get a win," Norwich coach Paul Booth said. "We came out fast and were able to establish a pace that allowed us to get the shots we wanted. Jalen, Donovan and Kohlby played incredibly well. I was very pleased with our defensive effort as we forced 25 turnovers, which was key in allowing us to go out in transition."
After the Cadets and Hornets traded baskets to open the contest, Norwich claimed a 4-2 lead on a Murray layup and never looked back. The Cadets gradually built a lead that grew to 11 on an old-fashioned three-point play by Lewis Jr. nine minutes into the opening frame. NVU-Lyndon trimmed the deficit back down to two points on a Mondwell Bukle 3-pointer, closing the gap to 34-32. Norwich responded with an 18-2 run to take an 18-point lead into the intermission.
The Hornets attempted to hang around for the ensuing 12 minutes of the second stanza, cutting Norwich's lead down to 16 points on three occasions. The Cadets shut down any potential threat, building a lead that ballooned to 27 points on a long-range bomb from Charlie Rohr in the closing minutes.
Despite Rohr being responsible for the lone 3-pointer of the game for Norwich, the Cadets still shot 53% from the floor. In addition to dominating points in the paint, a 24-0 advantage during the first half in points off turnovers helped Norwich cruise to a 33-6 differential in points off turnovers. The Cadets also held a 23-9 edge in second-chance points.
Antonio Carlisle led the Hornets with 17 points. He was followed by Bukle's 15 points and Gregory Gonyea Jr.'s 14 points.
The victory extends the Cadets' win streak to four, a mark they reached twice last season. Norwich will host the Ed Hockenbury Classic this weekend. The men's portion of the Classic will begin Saturday when the Cadets host New England College at 6 p.m. Bridgewater State and the University of Maine at Fort Kent will close out the Saturday sale with an 8 p.m. meeting. The consolation game and championship game are scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.
