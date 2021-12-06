NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s basketball team started off strong against Springfield College, but the Pride found their rhythm on their way to a 78-55 victory in the final of the Hockenbury Classic.
Springfield was led by tournament Most Valuable Player Collin Lindsay, who scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Teammate Zeke Blauner chipped in with 17 points three assists. Panayiotis Kapanides added 13 points in the loss.
Donovan Lewis Jr. led the Cadets with 13 points. He was named to the All-Tournament team for his performance in both contests. Caleb Casinas scored seven points and pulled down six boards in the game.
After Blauner scored the first four points of the contest, Norwich responded by scoring the next six to take a 6-4 lead that they held until there was 14:39 left in the half.
Lindsay evened things up for the Pride. After taking the lead back to go up 9-8, Springfield opened things up going on a 13-3 run against the Cadets. Norwich stayed within striking distance until late in the third quarter, when the Pride hit back-to-back 3-pointers to go up 30-18. Springfield held a 33-18 advantage going into the halftime break.
The Cadets attempted to battle back in the second half but were unable to pull within 10 points of the Pride.
Norwich (5-3, 1-0 GNAC) will host NVU-Lyndon at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Cadets will close out the 2021 portion of their schedule with Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Johnson & Wales.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wellesley 80, Norwich 57
NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University women’s basketball team fell in their closing matchup of the Hockenbury Classic.
Haley Brewster scored 29 points while bringing in 12 boards for the Cadets, recording her fourth double-double and third over the past three games. Teammate Maren McGinn recorded another double-digit scoring effort, going 6-of-8 from the field.
The Cadets held a 6-5 lead until a pair of free throws by Elle Petra sparked the Blue, who outscored Norwich 17-5 for the rest of the first quarter.
Wellesley continued to outscore the Cadets in the second quarter. The Cadets added 18 points in the frame, but they trailed 45-29 going into the halftime break.
Norwich used the opening 4:15 of the third quarter to cut the Blue lead to 11 points. But Valentina Morakis scored four straight points to help stop the run by the Cadets and help the Blue regain control. Norwich and Wellesley traded baskets for most of the final frame.
In the final frame , however the Cadets offense was once again able to outscore Wellesley. Norwich (3-4, 1-0 GNAC) will travel to play Eastern Nazarene at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Brewster was named Rookie of the Week for the second time this season Monday.
She averaged a double-double on the week registering 29.5 points per game and 13 rebounds per game.
Norwich came out victorious in its first game of the week against Colby-Sawyer in the opener of the Hockenbury Classic. Brewster scored 30 points and 14 rebounds as the Cadets defeated their GNAC foe, 73-57.
The Cadets will travel south again Sunday a Great Northeast Athletic Conference contest against Johnson & Wales.
