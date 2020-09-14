PLAINFIELD — Twinfield’s roster and schedule are trimmed down but the Trojans will still pack plenty of punch for the 2020 season.
Girls soccer coach Seth Wilmott and his players are quickly adjusting to the latest COVID-19 protocols while preparing for their Sept. 30 opener. Most starters are back from last year’s 3-9 team, which suffered a 3-0 loss at Blue Mountain in the Division IV playdowns.
“Things are going well so far,” Wilmott said. “We had a pretty slow first session. I think everyone was a little nervous and no one really wanted to put in a lot of effort. But every day practices seem to get a little bit better. They’re getting as used to the masks as they can, but it is pretty weird for everyone. I hope it’s not something we’re going to have to continue.”
Although the 2019 results were mixed, the Trojans made a breakthrough by earning three victories for the first time since 2011. Wilmott enters the new season with guarded optimism, leading a squad that will face Blue Mountain and Craftsbury three times apiece. The Trojans have not earned a playoff victory in nine years, but the team’s current trajectory is promising.
“I have a different goal and atmosphere that I’m trying to have for the girls this season,” Wilmott said. “Obviously you want to win at everything. But with everything being so late and being shut down for the past month, I just want them to get out, get exercise and have fun. We’re going to learn some things. But I just want to have fun with the game right now.”
Delaney Fowler and Kayla Green lead the senior crew. The returning juniors are Eva Hebert, Nicole Gouge, Mikayla Quintin and Julia Light. Sophomores Aleacya Moshinskie, Ginger Klarich and Aydyn Paige also gained key experience last fall.
“I’m excited to see how my freshmen from last year are going to do,” Wilmott said. “Every single one of them has a lot of potential.”
Fowler will be one of the most experienced goalies in D-IV. Even if her team is overmatched, the take-charge netminder has the ability to keep her team in contention. During the 2018 playoffs she held Sharon scoreless throughout regulation and overtime before the Trojans suffered a 3-1 loss in a penalty-kick shootout.
Hebert and Moshinskie return to lead the defense, while Paige is taking over more responsibility as a central midfielder. Gauge could be an X-factor this fall after missing most of her sophomore season due to an injury.
“Nicole had a pretty solid freshman year,” Wilmott said. “She wants to get better and she’s doing better, so I’m excited to see how she’s going to play this year.”
One of the top contenders for a starting striker role is Camryn Hoffman.
“Camryn is really aggressive,” Wilmott said. “I don’t know yet if I’m going to have her at defense or offense. But I can basically put her anywhere.”
Hoffman and Astrid Whitehouse are Cabot students who play for Twinfield through a cooperative agreement. Four freshmen will give the team decent depth, but so far a lack of numbers at practice has limited the action to mostly small-sided games and ball-control drills.
A lot of the Trojans haven’t played soccer since the end of last season, so no position except goalie is concrete. Wilmott would love to see his players get a few more touches in the off-season, but he knows it’s unrealistic to expect year-round players at a D-IV school.
“The girls always look forward to the season — and too much of something is going to drive you away from it,” he said. “I think most of what a lot of them are lacking is experience and time playing the game. They can go out and kick a ball, but that’s only going to teach you so much. They’re all two- or three-sport athletes and it’s a small school, so they all just play the same sports growing up. It’s kind of tough, but at least they stay relatively fit the whole year.”
The Trojans will play their season opener Sept. 30 with a home game against Blue Mountain. Twinfield will travel to Lake Region on Oct. 5 before hosting Craftsbury on Oct. 7. Following a trip to Blue Moutnian on Oct. 9, both teams will play for a third time Oct. 13 in Plainfield. The Trojans will visit Craftsbury on Oct. 16 and then the Chargers will host the Trojans on Oct. 20. Twinfield will close out the season with a tough test, traveling to seven-time D-III champ Peoples Academy on Oct. 23.
“We are playing the same two teams three times, so that’s tough,” Wilmott said. “The first game is anyone’s game. And the second game, you can really plan how you want to play. When you know what the team has, you definitely have to attack their strengths and weaknesses.”
