It’s been 25 years since the Burr & Burton girls tennis team was denied a berth to the semifinals, but U-32 put that streak in serious jeopardy during a gritty performance Thursday.
The sixth-seeded Raiders traveled over 100 miles to the Manchester venue and quickly shook off any bus legs to give the third-seeded Bulldogs one of their toughest tests of the season. Burr & Burton bent but didn’t break during the Division II quarterfinal, winning a second-set tiebreaker at No. 3 singles and squeaking out another victory at No. 4 singles by prevailing in a third-set tiebreaker. The key team points in the middle of the singles lineup helped BBA wrap up a 5-2 victory over the Raiders, who are 1-6 all-time against the Bulldogs during playoff matches.
Salome Tchantouridze gave U-32 a fighting chance by digging deep during a straight-set victory at the top of the singles order. She was in a dogfight with BBA’s Alex Faucher but kept the ball in play during some marathon rallies to earn a 7-5, 6-4 victory.
“Salome played a great match,” U-32 coach Karen Vatz said. “She was focused and made very few unforced errors. Salome has good court sense and used that against Alex.”
Raiders Meredith Wilcox and Yvette Petrella continued their wildly successful season at No. 1 doubles by cruising past Frannie Tully and Molly Hershberg, 6-3, 6-1.
“Yvette and Meredith played a strong and consistent doubles match, staying focused to maintain their momentum,” Vatz said.
The victories at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles kept U-32 in contention against the seven-time champion Bulldogs, who have advanced to the semis every year since 1998. Raiders veteran Jin Clayton kept things close at No. 2 singles and wound up suffering a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Meri Haber. U-321’s Maya Elliott also refused to go down quietly at No. 3 singles and pushed Nora O’Donnell to the limit before falling short, 7-5, 7-6(4). The back-and-forth action at the No. 4 position added more drama to the afternoon, with BBA’s Sophia Witkin securing a 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 win over Sylvia Emmons.
“Jin, Maya and Sylvia had very close — and long — matches and I was impressed by their commitment on the court,” Vatz said. “All our players did a great job.”
Burr & Burton (11-3) will return to acton in Tuesday’s semifinal against either No. 2 Woodstock (9-2) or No. 7 Rice (6-9). The Bulldogs beat the Wasps, 4-3, on May 8 before suffering a 5-2 loss at Woodstock last week.
U-32 ends the season at 6-9. Two weeks ago the Raiders served up a 4-3 victory over Montpelier, which is the two-time defending champ and the top seed in this year’s tournament.
“Even though we lost the match, I’m very pleased with our strong finish to the season,” Vatz said.
SINGLES
Salome Tchantouridze (U) def. Alex Faucher 7-5, 6-4 Meri Haber (B) def. Jin Clayton 6-4, 6-4 Nora O’Donnell (B) def. Maya Elliott 7-5, 7-6(4) Sophia Witkin (B) def. Sylvia Emmons 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 Madi Miosek (B) def. Evelyn Rocha 6-3, 6-2
DOUBLES
