EAST MONTPELIER — Highly technical or naturally gifted athletes do not always jump at the chance to do the grunt work.
U-32’s Cady Burgess is a different type of star who prefers the trenches over the spotlight.
The Times Argus Field Hockey Player of the Year took on the hardest tasks without hesitation, shutting down the Capital Division’s top scoring threats over and over. The senior midfielder could have eased up defensively and focused on her offensive production, but that’s not her style.
Coach Dillon Burns moved Burgess to the center of the midfield following an 0-2 start. The Raiders were searching for solutions after giving up seven goals in two contests. U-32 methodically rattled off six straight victories over the next two weeks, with Burgess pulling the strings at both ends of the field.
“Cady’s combination of speed and hand-eye coordination made her the perfect center mid for us,” Burns said. “This wasn’t obvious at the beginning, because she’s very shy, unassuming and quiet. And she had been playing as a wing in past years. And shy is not typically the first thing you expect in a center mid. It’s no coincidence that the first time she played center mid was the first game we won. And we didn’t lose a regular-season game after that.”
Three years ago U-32 went 2-13 after competing in the ultra-competitive Metro Division. Burgess and the Raiders played in the Metro again in 2018, suffering a few lopsided losses before earning a 4-1 victory over Harwood in the Division II playdowns. The team finished at 3-13 before moving back to the Capital Division for 2019.
Burgess was more of an offensive force last year, helping her squad go 7-7 in the regular season. The Raiders fell flat during playoffs, suffering a 3-0 loss at St. Johnsbury.
U-32 started its 2020 preseason a week later than most schools and kicked off its schedule with a 4-2 loss at Lyndon. Four days later the Raiders came up short against St. Johnsbury, falling 3-2.
It would have been easy to let some early frustrations boil over, creating a mid-season mess. But the Raiders stayed the course despite COVID-related practice limitations and bounced back with shutout victories over Milton and Spaulding. Following a 3-1 win over Harwood, U-32 closed out the regular season with 3-2 victories over St. Johnsbury and Montpelier.
“When we played St Johnsbury away, we were up 3-2 in the fourth quarter,” Burns said. “And we were back on our heels in the last few minutes, getting a lot of pressure and dealing with several consecutive defensive corners. Cady saved the game for us in the last minute by stealing the ball from them off of one of their corners. She maintained possession as the clock ran out, dodging and dribbling through their whole team and getting the ball up to half-field. It was a huge save for us.”
Burgess repeatedly rushed to the rescue while defending penalty corners during games when her squad was overmatched. The Raiders scored on 16 of 43 offensive corners in the regular season, while their opponents capitalized on 12 of 44 corners. Spaulding held a 17-5 advantage on corners in the quarterfinals, but Burgess stymied the Tide during a 2-1 victory.
“She could go head-to-head against any strong player from another team, come up with the ball and then distribute it out to our wing,” Burns said. “Three or four of our wins would have been losses without her on the field. With her speed and her touch, she shut down about 70% of the other teams’ offensive corners before they could complete their first pass or shot, which was huge.”
Tip-top conditioning allowed Burgess to make end-to-end sprints from start to finish, helping the Raiders average two goals per contest offensively. With Vermont teams playing half the number of games as most years, Burgess seized the moment against ever opponent.
“Cady had a blistering drive, which was our main weapon on offensive corners,” Burns said. “She never struggled to receive the ball at the top of the circle. And then she would unload it toward the net. We scored against Harwood this way. A few more games and I know she would have notched several goals that way.”
Burgess often moved the ball away from pressure by linking up with Caitlin Fielder and sisters Natalie and Alaina Beauregard, who all scored at least four goals.
“Caitlin and Cady worked really well together,” Burns said. “They are teammates from hockey and have similar styles in that they don’t seek a lot of attention. They just put their heads down and work hard and put their skills in play.”
Tightened regulations due to COVID precautions prevented U-32 freshmen and sophomores from practicing with juniors and seniors. The Raiders still found a way to make it work, led by Burgess and classmate Avery Fournier. The two seniors were allowed to train with juniors Emily Hunt, Mia Tanguay, Peyton Smith, Morgan Ribolini, Amantha Sicely and Alaina Beauregard.
Fielder and fellow sophomores Kiki Hayward and Maya Elliot worked primarily with 13 freshmen: Alexandra Weller, Kearsten Wills, Alyce Bradshaw, Zoe Hilferty, Natalie Beauregard, Anna Stoner, Finley Torrens-Martin, Ayla Dyer, Mika Millard, Breannah Merrill, Kynsi Amato, Peighdon Gwara and Caitlin Casavant.
Burgess was named to the Capital Division First Team for the second straight season and would have been a top candidate for the Twin State Game, which was cancelled. Her fearless defending, two-way vision and devotion to detail were just a few of the reasons U-32 reached the semifinals for the first time in five years.
“She has great ball-control skills and touch, and a really strong work ethic,” Burns said. “She’s the player who is practicing skills at home all season, without ever mentioning it. She’s the player who couldn’t stop practicing a skill until she got it right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.