HARDWICK — A 22-player boys soccer roster combined with an abbreviated seven-game schedule will make the battle for playing time extra competitive at Hazen.
Coach Talan Bryant is back after a one-year hiatus and he’ll lean heavily upon seniors Isaiah Baker and Cody Hall, who were named to the Mountain Division Second Team last season. Senior Ethan Shopland was an All-League Honorable Mention selection in 2019 along with junior Tyson Davison and sophomore Lincoln Michaud.
“Ethan Shopland is very tough back there in goal, and Cody Hall, Reed Kehler and Tyson Davison are pretty solid in the midfield,” Baker said. “We have a fairly strong midfield and attacking half. And then our defense is pretty good. Lincoln Michaud is tough and big back there, so it helps us out a lot.”
Carter Bailey rounds out the senior class, while the juniors are Davison, Kehler, Bruce Fortmann, Carter Hill, Aidan Neill and Ryker Willett. Michaud is joined by fellow sophomores Jadon Baker, Tyler Rivard, Cody Trudeau and Matthew Verboncoeur. The freshmen are Daniel DesGroseilliers, Alder Hardt, Xavier Hill, Eliot Rosendahl, Gabriel Michaud, Fenton Meyer and Liam Jurkiewicz. Eighth-graders Max Fortmann, Derek Renaud and Gavin Stratton have also been training with the varsity squad.
“With a smaller school and the possibility of running one giant team, I think that the upperclassmen are doing a really nice job of mentoring the underclassmen,” Bryant said. “And that does not happen every year. Sometimes seniors like to be the top dog, and it takes a lot of character to have that humility to say, ‘Yeah, I was you once. Let’s build you up.’
“It makes doing this really enjoyable and rewarding when you have empathetic players who truly care about each other and who really get the spirit of competition. That’s what this group is, and I’m really excited to be doing this again. It’s been so long since I’ve seen the players that some of them have put on 10-15 pounds and grown a foot.”
Hazen has advanced to the semifinals 13 times and locked up trips to the title game in 1970, 1981, 1983 and 2014. Last year the Wildcats finished at 12-4 after losing to Peoples Academy on an overtime penalty kick in the Division III quarterfinals.
“We all play hard every time we come here and that definitely helps,” Baker said. “We’re not always the most skilled. But we’re going to try as hard as we possibly can. We’re going to win every ball we can.”
The Wildcats have posted winning records during six of the past seven years and will kick off this season Sept. 30 at Richford. Hazen will visit Danville on Oct. 3 before hosting Oxbow on Oct. 6. A road trip to Enosburg on Oct. 14 will be followed by back-to-back contests against Winooski. The Spartans will travel to Hardwick for an Oct. 17 clash before hosting the Wildcats three days later. Hazen will close out the regular season Oct. 24 with a home game against BFA-Fairfax.
“Hazen likes to pride itself on its tenacity and hard work,” Bryant said. “We have a short season this year and I’m hopping we can integrate some technical play into that too. That’s where it gets really fun.”
That rare combination of a strong work ethic and exceptional ball control helped Hazen nearly knock off Stowe in the 2015 quarterfinals during Bryant’s second year with the team. The Raiders are currently eight-time defending champs, but they faced one of their toughest playoff challenges in the past decade during that 1-0 victory over the Wildcats.
This time around Bryant knows that his team will have a lot of moving parts, especially at first. It helps that his athletes are buying into the notion that positions will be interchangeable and playing time could be limited. And with the looming threat of COVID-related absences, it will be all hands on deck for the Wildcats throughout the fall.
“If you get a stuffy nose or a cough, you could be out for a week or two,” Bryant said. “And you have to wait until there are no symptoms before you return. So I can’t even comment on who’s going to play where — they’re playing everywhere. And philosophically, I think a soccer player is a soccer player. Understanding how to function all over the field is important, especially at this level. So I try not to specialize my players too much — maybe just the goalie. And you could go up against a really skilled team that’s been winning games, and then all of a sudden they’ve got six players out because they’ve got the flu. I think that the key to doing well this season for us is going to be having a deep bench and really embracing the team as an entity. That’s true every year. But it’s more true this year than ever.”
