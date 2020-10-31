DUXBURY - Will Bruzzese and Max Weinstein helped Montpelier exorcise some penalty-kick demons Saturday.
Weinstein stopped a PK attempt by Harwood's Hayden Adams in the first round of the shootout and denied Jordan Shullenberger and Jack Birmingham in the second round. That set the stage for Bruzzese to knock in the game-winning goal, sending the No. 6 Solons past the No. 3 Highlanders in a tense Division II quarterfinal.
"I'm just trying to stay focussed in the moment," Bruzzese said. "The biggest two things for me are being decisive, so knowing where I'm going to shoot. And then just trying to calm down and take it slow - not trying to rush. It's kind of like a free throw in basketball: You want to do the same thing every time. Know your spot and just be confident that it's going to go in."
Noah Samuelson, Bela Hughes, Brooks Duprey and Quinn Mills also converted penalty kicks for MHS. Harwood keeper Jake Collier denied Samuelson in the first round, but the sophomore midfielder redeemed himself on the next attempt. Both sides made four PK shots during the initial showdown, requiring MHS coach Eric Bagley and Harwood coach Joe Yalicki to each send out five players again.
The same 10 players wound up returning to the penalty stripe in the exact same order, and Weinstein stopped two of the next three shots. His team celebrated wildly after the second save, mistakenly thinking it clinched the victory. Bagley quickly instructed his athletes to get back to business, and the Solons' subsequent shot deflected off the lower portion of the crossbar, bounced off the goal line and stayed out of the net.
That put all the pressure on Harwood's Skylar Platt, who calmly slotted a low shot inside the left post to tie the shootout at 7. Bruzzese took the final shot and didn't let his teammates down, beating Jake Collier with a laser inside the right post.
Bruzzese and teammates Leo Riby-Williams, Ronnie Riby-Williams, Tyler Ricker and Bobby Cody were basketball players last winter for a Montpelier team that nearly knocked off Fair Haven in the Division II title game. Bruzzese is also the state waterski champ for his age group.
"We've got a lot of multi-sport athletes on our team," Bruzzese said. "And we've been in pressure situations before - some in soccer, some in other sports. I think that definitely helps in these kind of situations."
Mills gave the Solons a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute by sending in a swerving corner kick in from the right side. Jake Collier, formerly a goalie for Montpelier, charged out to get the ball but had to reposition himself at the last second when the service headed directly toward the far post. With bodies crashing the goal from all angles, Collier could only get a piece of the ball before it flew across the line. It marked the fourth time MHS has scored on corners in the last three games, and on this occasion Mills didn't need any help.
"In practice we were working on a new play today," Mills said. "Last time Jacob was coming out and grabbing them. I was aiming for that box right in the middle to find Leo's head. It just curled a little too much, but it worked out and went right in the back of the net."
The Solons nearly doubled the lead later in the half after Sina Fallahi used a slick cutback to beat two defenders at the top of the 18-yard box. The junior striker pounded a low shot on target, forcing Collier to make a diving punch save. Ronnie Riby-Williams attempted to set up Mills for a breakaway in the 40th minute, but Harwood defused the threat.
"Joe made some good changes at halftime," Bagley said. "He really pushed us back and it took us a little while to come to grips with. He went to a 4-4-2 and pushed Hayden up top. So it was Hayden and Finn (O'Hara) up top, which made it very difficult for us to defend against them. Hayden's movement was exceptional up there. So we were on the back foot for a long part of the second half, and a lot of overtime. But the guys dug deep."
Adams is normally a left midfielder, but he immediately adjusted to playing striker and helped Harwood dominate portions of the second half and regulation. At the start of the second half Yalicki also moved Platt from an outside fullback position to a central midfield role.
"Skylar played in the back line since his freshman year and he's been saying to me since August that he wants to contribute more," Yalicki said. "I've been trying to convince him that he can contribute a ton playing left back. And he can and he knows that and he did. But he got into the midfield today and we were down a man in the midfield, but you wouldn't have known it because he and Jack covered so much space."
Montpelier's Brecken Shea shadowed Adams all game. Even though the four-year HU standout was dangerous at points, Shea was never out of position and caused enough disruptions to pass the test.
"Brecken was phenomenal on Hayden," Bruzzese said. "He did a really good job and he contained him. Hayden is a really dangerous player with the ball and he's got a really good shot. And so Brecken did a really good of limiting his chances on goal."
Harwood tied the game in the 47th minute after Gavin Thomsen punished the Solons for the third straight match. The senior hockey standout was given a little too much time and space from 25 yards out and he uncorked a dipping shot on frame. The ball flew a few inches over Weinstein's fingertips before dropping below the crossbar.
"You're not going to see a better goal at any level," Bagley said. "But we hung on, got to penalties and found a way."
Yalicki was also blown away by the pace and accuracy of Thomsen's clutch blast.
"In the last two years we've only scored three goals vs. Montpelier, and Gavin's scored all three of them," Yalicki said. "He scored two minutes into the other games, and today was definitely his best one. And he scored that goal while playing left back. So for him to be able to still contribute to our attack is pretty awesome. We did a great job of controlling possession and keeping the ball in their side of the field. Their best chances were set pieces, which we had a good assumption they would be coming in. Sometimes you do that and you still don't get the goal. So it took something spectacular to still beat them because they were so organized in the back and have so many good players defending their goal."
Duprey took a few menacing free kicks in the second half, but Harwood's back line stood tall time and again. Weinstein made a solid save in the 79th minute and then caught a header in the 80th to force overtime.
Ronnie Riby-Williams was tripped at the top of the penalty area during the first overtime, resulting in another dead-ball opportunity for MHS. Duprey delivered a low shot toward the right post, and Collier's was partially shielded by a wall of his own teammates. The Solons keeper dove toward the ground in the nick of time, using both hands to send the ball out of harm's way.
"Jake has been with us this year and we wouldn't have been playing this well or playing this confidently without him," Yalicki said. "We had two seniors come in for the first time joining the team - him and Sawyer (Simmons) - that fit in right away. And they set a really good example for lots of younger players and I'm really thankful to have had them, even just for one year."
Harwood earned a 22-yard free kick with 10 seconds left in the first overtime but couldn't fire off a shot before time expired. Bruzzese's header in the 96th minute whistled wide and then Fallahi was denied by Jasper Koliba. Platt sent a left-footed shot just left of the target in the final minutes and then Ben Collier and Shea made last-second clearances, sending the match to a shootout.
"At the end I was getting a little worried because they were dominating us and we were so tired," Weinstein said. "But we stuck with it, we gave it our all and we came out with a win."
Harwood was quickly in the driver's seat during the shootout. Thomsen scored from the stripe and then Jake Collier denied Samuelson's shot to the lower right. Weinstein guessed the wrong way on the next shot, allowing Shullenberger to cash in for a 2-0 lead. Hughes scored on the Solons' next bid, keeping the heat on Harwood. Adams took his team's third shot, using a few stutter-steps on his approach before going low and left. This time Weinstein was a step ahead, delivering a game-changing stop that gave his team new life.
"I watched a little film," Weinstein said. "And every single goal I see (Adams) score, he always hits it to his left. And I just thought that's what he'd do. Because a lot of kids have a side, and that was his side."
Duprey, Mills and Bruzzese made their shots to cap the first round, matching successful efforts by Birmingham and Platt. Both teams cashed in on their opening shots of the next round before Weinstein stole the spotlight by blocking two of three attempts. Despite a late miss by Mills, Weinstein's heroics allowed his team to control its own destiny at the end. And Bruzzese wasn't about to squander the chance.
"We practiced (PKs) a few times last week and (Friday)," Bagley said. "We have a lot of guys that can take good penalties and I'm totally comfortable with all of those guys hitting them. They got a little excited after Max stopped their second-to-last shot - I think they may have thought it was sudden-death. But Max made that unbelievable save to give us that cushion. So when you have two chances to win a game - with Quinn and Will being the shooters - it's a situation we'll take any day of the week."
Saturday's finale marked the fifth Montpelier penalty-kick shootout in the last eight years. The Solons beat Vergennes on PKs in the 2013 quarterfinals but endured some tough luck since then. The Solons fell short against U-32 on penalty kicks in the 2018 playdowns and 2015 quarterfinals. They they lost to Mount Abraham in the same fashion in the 2017 first round.
"We knew at some point we'd have to come down to PKs - it just always does," Mills said. "And every day after practice for 10 minutes we'd just have two teams go at it in PKs. We found a list of people who are doing well in practice and it worked out for us."
Harwood ends the season at 8-2 and will graduate six seniors: Thomsen, Collier, Adams, Simmons, Morgan Frank and Jasper Koliba, This is the Highlanders' earliest playoff exit since 2014.
"That's as good of a team that we've had to play in a playoff game," Yalicki said. "We played Woodstock in the finals a couple years ago. Last year we lost to Middlebury, who went to the finals. We gave Montpelier everything we got and came up one PK short or one pass short during the game or one missed assignment. It was little, tiny things. The game deserved to be really close and neither team was able to run away with it. I'm just proud of the fight and everything we gave."
Montpelier (7-3) will host No. 15 Lake Region (2-7-2) in Tuesday's semifinal. The Rangers upset eight-time defending champ Stowe in the playdowns before shutting out No. 7 U-32 in the quarterfinals.
"They're better than their seeding places them, so we've got to stay focussed and get to training on Monday," Mills said.
Top-seeded Milton (9-0) will host No. 4 Middlebury (7-2-1) in the other semifinal. The Solons advance to the semis for the first time since 2013 and will seek their first title since 1996.
"Harwood is one of the best teams in Vermont and this game was fitting of more than a second-round game," Bagley said. "They're difficult opponents to play against, but we pulled it out. We're going one game at a time right now and we can't overlook Lake Region. What they've done in the playoffs is nothing short of spectacular. It's going to be an incredibly difficult game on Tuesday. So we can't look past them. And if we do, we're going to be the next team that is upset by them."
