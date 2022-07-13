BENNINGTON — Champlain Country Club’s Andrea Brown repeated as the Vermont State Women’s Golf Association’s Senior Champion, winning the 2022 tournament that wrapped Tuesday afternoon at Mount Anthony Country Club.
Brown finished the tournament at 13-over, beating out Ekwanok Country Club’s Reggie Parker by two strokes.
Brown, who is a former Amateur and Mid-Amateur champion, played her best golf on the first day with a 75 that put her atop the leaderboard. She sank three birdies on Monday. She wasn’t as sharp on Tuesday, shooting an 80, but had enough juice to get the win.
Second-place Parker was the lone golfer to shoot under 80 both days, carding a 78 on Monday and 79 on Tuesday. She birdied two holes in the tournament. Parker took home the title in the Legends division by 13 strokes.
Neshobe Golf Club’s Kristin Mahoney, last year’s second-place finisher, took third at 17-over. She birdied the 16th hole on the first day.
Williston Golf Club’s Ann Oday was fourth at 19-over and defending Vermont Amateur champion Holly Reynolds was fifth at 20-over.
Rutland Country Club’s Mary Jane Shomo (21-over) and Williston’s Jeanne Morrissey (26-over) followed them in the standings.
Shomo also earned the Super Senior Division championship.
Lake St. Catherine Country Club’s Maureen Quinn, Green Mountain National Golf Course’s Trish Wade, Mount Snow Country Club’s Tallu Meade, Champlain’s Kimberley Barkyoumb and Williston’s Wendy Drolette were tied within the top 10 at 28-over.
The tournament’s club award, the Pat Job Cup, went to Williston Golf Club, which shot 13-over. Rutland Country Club (21-over), Champlain Country Club (27-over), Country Club of Barre (38-over) and Burlington Country Club (42-over) rounded out the top five.
The next VSWGA major tournament is the Vermont Women’s Amateur, which is set to be held at Neshobe Golf Club from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3.
