One of the most decorated veterans of the American-Canadian Tour is returning to the driver’s seat after a seven-year hiatus.
Eight-time ACT Tour champion Brian Hoar rebuilt his Late Model car and is prepared to make several appearances on the ACT this year, staring with the Spring Sizzler 75 at Stafford Speedway on April 29. In recent years he was busy standing pit-side, playing crew chief and supporting his daughter Taylor and stepson Justin Prescott as they’ve taken their own turns behind the wheel.
The Williston driver stepped away from racing at the conclusion of the 2015 season after the Tour’s first event at Thompson Speedway since 1992. Since then, he has assisted his daughter while she gained strength in the Street Stock division. Hoar also was a key contributor behind Prescott’s run in Flying Tigers action at Thunder Road.
“Right now I’m planning on running 4-6 shows this season, beginning with the Stafford ACT race,” Hoar said. “The plan is to run Lee and try to get a White Mountain weekly race in to prepare for the Milton Cat Midsummer 250 in August. I blame that race last year for giving me the bug to get back behind the wheel.”
Both Taylor Hoar and Prescott are stepping up to the Late Model ranks as well. Prescott has been slated to take command of the Arny Hill-owned 04VT A.H. Fence Chevrolet to challenge for Model Rookie of the Year honors at Thunder Road. Taylor Hoar will attempt to jump into the Late Model ranks three or four times throughout the season.
“When we received his paperwork at the office, we were all surprised,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “Brian went out on top at Thompson after a 23-year absence for ACT and now he’s back to join a rekindled partnership at Stafford that hasn’t seen ACT in 37 years.”
The ACT action will return to Stafford Motor Speedway for the first time since 1985 on April 29 for the ACT Spring Sizzler 75. The event is set to feature a big crew of stars, including former ACT champions Joey Polewarczyk Jr., Jimmy Hebert and defending champion D.J. Shaw. Additional podium contenders will be Derek Gluchacki, Erick Sands and Alexendre Tardif.
AUTO RACING
Sprint action on tap
FREEDOM, N.H. — The Sprint Cars of New England tour celebrates a milestone in 2023 as it enters its 20th season of competition.
Cars will contest a balanced schedule of 15 events, with many of those races boasting increased purses for the winners.
The series’ anchor tracks will continue to be the quarter-mile dirt oval at Bradford’s Bear Ridge Speedway, New Hampshire’s quarter-mile Legion Speedway, located on the town line between Rumney and Wentworth and the big half-mile at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven. The SCoNE tour will also return to The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in Loudon with a support race for the NASCAR Cup Series weekend.
Competitors will receive more at the payoff window for most events. Devil’s Bowl Speedway has pledged a minimum $1,000 to the winner at each of its events, Bear Ridge has significantly increased its commitment to SCoNE by offering $900 to win, and the Friday Night Dirt Duels at NHMS will pay a whopping $3,000 to the winner.
The SCoNE season opens on Mother’s Day weekend, on Saturday, May 13, with the first of four trips to Devil’s Bowl. The winged warriors are back on Memorial Day weekend on Sunday, May 28, and then again on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, Sept. 3, as part of the Vermont 200 event.
Bear Ridge’s first of five races will also be on Memorial Day weekend, leading off on Saturday, May 27. “The Ridge” has a once-a-month slate for SCoNE, with additional Saturday-night stops on June 24, July 22, August 26, and the SCoNE championship finale September 16.
Legion Speedway hosts its first of five Friday-night races on June 2, followed by events on June 30, July 28, August 18, and September 15. Purses for Legion Speedway’s SCoNE events will be announced later.
The unique Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will bring the SCoNE Sprint Cars back under the lights July 14, kicking off the Crayon 301 weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series. Also appearing on the card at the Friday Night Dirt Duels will be the Dirt Midget Association and the Granite State Mini Sprints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.