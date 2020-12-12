Thirty-two-year-old Nordic skier Rosie Brennan secured her first World Cup victory Saturday during freestyle sprints in Davos, Switzerland.
The four-time national champion was first during qualifying and held off Slovenia's Anamarija Lampic and Russia's Natalia Nepryaeva during the final. Five U.S. women made the heats and finished in the top 18. There were no competitors from Norway, Sweden or Finland due to COVID-19 protocols set by each national team.
Brennan started skiing when she was 14 and graduated from Dartmouth College in 2011. She's been a member of the world championship team three times, helping the U.S. relay squad place fourth in 2015. She earned her first top-10 individual World Cup result two years ago and competed in the 15k skiathlon at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
Brennan kicked off this season by placing fifth overall two weeks ago during the three-event Ruka Triple in Finland. She was 17th in the classic sprint, eighth in the 10-kilometer classic and recorded the third-fastest time of the day during the 10k freestyle pursuit.
Brennan was the top qualifier Saturday in 2 minutes, 40.03 seconds. She was followed by teammates Sophie Caldwell Hamilton (second, 2:41.78), Jessie Diggins (fifth, 2:42.93), Julia Kern (10th, 2:45.63) and Hailey Swirbul (18th, 2:48.08).
Diggins (13th) and Swirbul (19th) were eliminated in the quarterfinals. Kern wound up 11th after reaching the semifinals, while Caldwell Hamilton placed fifth.
Itay's Federico Pellegrino won the men's race in front of Russia's Alexander Bolshunov (second) and Great Britain's Andrew Young (third). Logan Hanneman placed ninth for the U.S.
France's Lucas Chanavat was the fastest qualifier in 2:18.45. He fell in the quarterfinal and failed to advance. Pellegrino was the second-fastest qualifier in 2:20.15.
The top U.S. qualifiers were James Clinton Schoonmaker (fifth, 2:22.66), Kevin Bolger (seventh, 2:22.87), Simi Hamilton (ninth, 2:22.89), Hanneman (15th, 2:23.91) and Gus Schumacher (29th, 2:25.55). Bolger (13th), Hamilton (14th), Schoonmaker (18th) and Schumacher (25th) missed out on spots in the semifinals. Teammate Tyler Kornfield finished 62nd.
Hannah Halvorsen placed 38th for the U.S. women, who will return to action during Sunday's 10-kilometer freestyle event. Brennan, Kern, Diggins, Swirbul, Katharine Ogden and Caitlin Patterson will be the U.S. starters.
Hamilton, Schumacher and Bolger will compete in the men's 15k event along with teammates Ian Torchia, Scott Patterson and Adam Martin.
