U.S. Nordic skier Rosie Brennan went 2 for 2 during World Cup cross country events Saturday and Sunday in Davos, Switzerland.
The 32-year old secured the first World Cup victory of her career during Saturday's sprints. She returned to the top of the podium less than 24 hours later after winning a distance freestyle race by 34 seconds. As a result, she will now wear the yellow bib as the overall World Cup leader. She also sits atop the rankings for sprint and distance points.
Brennan prevailed in 24 minutes, 49.8 seconds on the 10-kilometer course. Russia's Yulia Stupak was second in 25:23.8, while U.S. skier Hailey Swirbul placed third in 25:30.3. Swirbul held off Russia's Natalia Nepryaeva by 4.3 seconds to capture the last spot on the podium.
“I just gave what I had today and the skis were amazing," Swirbul said during a post-race interview with FIS. "Our team was prepared really well for this. All summer I have been chasing my teammate Rosie and she just prepared me for what it takes to be the best in the world. I ski behind Rosie every day in training so I know what it takes to be at her level. But she just completely inspired our whole team (Saturday). I am surprised, as last year I scored my first World Cup points in Davos. So I knew this was a good place for me to come back but I definitely did not expect to be on the podium. I just raced my heart out, so I am very excited.”
There were no competitors from Norway, Sweden or Finland due to COVID-19 protocols set by each national team. Also scoring points for the U.S. on Sunday were Jessie Diggins (seventh, 25:45.7), Katharine Ogden (22nd, 26:43.2) and Caitlin Patterson (30th, 27:03.1). Massachusetts skier Julia Kern finished 33rd in 27:15.2.
Five U.S. women made the sprint heats Saturday and finished in the top 18. Brennan was first during qualifying and held off Nepryaeva and Slovenia's Anamarija Lampic during the final.
Brennan started skiing when she was 14 and graduated from Dartmouth College in 2011. The four-time national champion been a member of the world championship team three times, helping the U.S. relay squad place fourth in 2015. She earned her first top-10 individual World Cup result two years ago and competed in the 15k skiathlon at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
The Utah native kicked off this season by placing fifth overall two weeks ago during the three-event Ruka Triple in Finland. She was 17th in the classic sprint, eighth in the 10-kilometer classic and recorded the third-fastest time of the day during the 10k freestyle pursuit.
Brennan was the top qualifier Saturday in 2 minutes, 40.03 seconds. She was followed by teammates Sophie Caldwell Hamilton (second, 2:41.78), Diggins (fifth, 2:42.93), Kern (10th, 2:45.63) and Swirbul (18th, 2:48.08).
Diggins (13th) and Swirbul (19th) were eliminated in the quarterfinals. Kern wound up 11th after reaching the semifinals, while Caldwell Hamilton placed fifth. Hannah Halvorsen placed 38th for the U.S. women.
Itay's Federico Pellegrino won Saturday's men's sprint in front of Russia's Alexander Bolshunov (second) and Great Britain's Andrew Young (third). Logan Hanneman placed ninth for the U.S.
France's Lucas Chanavat was the fastest qualifier in 2:18.45. He fell in the quarterfinal and failed to advance. Pellegrino was the second-fastest qualifier in 2:20.15.
The top U.S. qualifiers were James Clinton Schoonmaker (fifth, 2:22.66), Kevin Bolger (seventh, 2:22.87), Simi Hamilton (ninth, 2:22.89), Hanneman (15th, 2:23.91) and Gus Schumacher (29th, 2:25.55). Bolger (13th), Hamilton (14th), Schoonmaker (18th) and Schumacher (25th) missed out on spots in the semifinals. Teammate Tyler Kornfield finished 62nd.
Russia swept all three spots on the men's podium Sunday, thanks to dominant performances by Bolshunov (32:46.4), Andrey Melnichenko (33:18.6) and Artem Maltsev (33:25.9). Scott Patterson (16th, 34:05) led the way for the North Americans during the 15k event. Bolger (33rd, 34:43.9) also raced for the U.S. along with Schumacher (35th, 34:54.8), Hamilton (38th, 35:10.4), Adam Martin (44th, 35:23.8) and Ian Torchia (49th, 35:45.4).
