The second-seeded Brattleboro boys hockey team claimed its first championship Wednesday by holding off No. 1 Harwood, 5-3, in Division II action at the BOR.
"I think we controlled most of the game - we just couldn’t put the puck in the net," Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. "They got a few bounces and got ahead on us. It was a battle to get back in the game and we did it. We got a chance there, so that’s all I can ask out of the boys."
Harwood's Finn O'Hara scored with 12:51 left in the first period for a 1-0 lead. Brattleboro tied the game with 1:24 left in the opening period. Jack Pattison scored for the Colonels on an assist by Will Taggard. The Colonels pulled ahead with 3:36 left in the middle period on a goal from Taggard.
Taggard made it 3-1 on a feed from Pattison 23 seconds into the final period. Pattison scored less than two minutes later, giving his team a 4-1 advantage on an assist from Sam Hall.
O'Hara scored with 11:34 left in the third period. Harwood earned a power play with 4:59 left to play and quickly cashed in on the opportunity. O'Hara set up Jacob Green for another goal with 4:08 left to play, making it 4-3.
The Highlanders pulled goalie Liam Guyette (26 saves) at the end and Brattleboro made the defending champs pay. Pattison capped his hat trick with two seconds remaining before his teammates poured onto the ice and celebrated.
Goalies Darek Harvey (nine saves) and Matthew Gordon Macey (20 saves) combined efforts in goal for the Colonels.
"I thought about this moment every time I went to practice," Brattleboro senior Gavin Howard said. "This is the game I wanted to get to and the game I wanted to win all along. Every second was worth it. At the end of the year last year, when we lost to Milton in the playoffs, we all realized the potential this team had. Coming into this year, we knew we could do great things. This team has been the biggest part of my life for the last four years. I’m so happy we got this done."
Harwood ends the season at 8-1. Brattleboro improves to 9-1 after avenging its only loss of the winter.
"From the start, we realized we had a great team," Pattison said. "After all the Covid, our season kept getting delayed. But we stayed excited and we made the most of it. This time we took it more serious on the line vs. Harwood. The first time we weren't winning pucks and we were lackadaisical."
Harwood competed without star junior Sklyar Platt, who recorded seven points during his team's quarterfinal victory.
"Not having Skylar hurt," O'Hara said. "He’s a huge part of our team. He’s the ins and the outs. He holds the boys together. Brattleboro brought it. They’re a good team they always have been this season."
The Highlanders held their own against the Colonels despite competing without their forward standout.
"There’s no doubt not having Skylar was a big loss," Thompson said. "I still think we had a team that could win that game without him. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Last winter the Highlanders skated to a 3-2 victory over Milton in the D-II final. Platt's overtime goal against the Yellowjackets gave Harwood its first crown in 15 years.
The team's title defense hit a few bumps in the road due to the delayed start to the schedule and an early-season pause in activities due to Covid precautions. A penalty-plagued matchup against U-32 in the opener was followed by a coaching change, but the Highlanders overcame those obstacles to keep their winning streak alive. Harwood earned a trio of 3-2 victories and survived a 6-4 thriller at Brattleboro to lock up the No. 1 seed for the tourney.
"We’re a tight family and nothing is going to change," Guyette said. "Stuff happens. You can’t control it. …Brattleboro is a good team and they’ve gotten better throughout the season. It hurts to lose Skylar two nights before the championship game and still go out and perform your best."
