Teams from Chittenden and Washington County are back atop the boys soccer pecking order — just like the suns rises in the east and sets in the west.
But there have also been a few major shakeups to the traditional power dynamics on the playing fields. And last week the biggest noise came out of Southern Vermont as Bennington Battle Day arrived a month later than usual.
Teeny-tiny Grace Christian Academy — a Division IV school — sent shockwaves through the state by kicking off the John James tournament with a 2-1 victory over Mount Anthony. It marked the Lions’ first victory over a D-I opponent, and an emotionally charged atmosphere after the post-game handshake added more drama to the historic feat. A local police officer was called onto the pitch to help with the deescalation process after Grace Christian coach Brian Bushee took exception to a comment and a back slap made by MAU coach Zeb Miner.
Juan Patricio scored two goals for the Lions, while playmaker Lazar Milosavljevic dished out an early assist. Mount Anthony fired off 20 shots and held an 8-5 advantage in shots on target, but Grace Christian goalie Addison Mulroy (seven saves) stole the show down the stretch to get the better of a strong MAU program that went 10-3-2 last year and finished at 11-5 in 2021.
The Lions wound up on the losing end of Saturday’s 5-0 John James final as Burr & Burton outshot Grace Christian 16-7. But the win over MAU was enough to put the rest of the D-IV field on notice this fall as Bushee’s team attempts to improve upon last year’s post-season debut. The 2022 Lions wound up with a 7-7 record after earning a 5-3 playdown victory over Proctor and then suffering a 5-1 quarterfinal loss to Arlington. A rematch with MAU is on tap Friday before Grace Christian takes on D-IV foes Arlington and Proctor in a addition to a handful of out-of-state opponents.
Another D-IV squad seeking some well-deserved respect this year is Marshfield-based Christ Covenant. The Saints held two leads against Paine Mountain in their opener before losing steam late during a 4-2 loss. But coach Neal Mulligan’s squad bounced back with a 7-3 victory over Danville and will carry that momentum in upcoming clashes with Richford and Blue Mountain as well as rematches with Paine Mountain and Danville.
Last year Christ Covenant struggled to pencil in the eight matches required to enter the playoffs, but this season Mulligan is hopeful that the Saints can play in the postseason for the fourth time in school history. Chris Covenant suffered a 2-0 playoff loss to Twinfield in 1996 and was eliminated by Chelsea, 1-0, the following year. Three years ago Christ Covenant finished at 3-3 during a Covid-shortened season after enduring a 2-1 playdown defeat against Blue Mountain.
Another squad that could be on the verge of a breakthrough campaign is D-II Stratton, which is mostly known for churning out Winter Olympians. The Bears own two playoff victories after winning in 1998 and 2018, and they’ve never advanced past the quarterfinals. But right now Stratton sits third in the D-II standings after securing a 3-2 win over Fair Haven, a 6-1 victory against Woodstock and a 5-0 win over Burke.
Here are the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings heading into the third week of the season.
1. South Burlington (4-0) The defending D-I champs were stingy defensively during one-goal victories over Harwood, Burr & Burton and Rice. Hammad Ali recorded one goal and three assists during last wee’s 5-0 win over Rutland.
2. Mount Mansfield (2-0-1) The five-time champs haven’t won it all since the turn of the millennium, but they turned heads at the Jay Brady Kickoff Classic by claiming the top prize with a 2-0 win over CVU and a 3-0 victory over Rutland. The defense was solid again during last Tuesday as MMU outshot Harwood 5-4 and settled for a scoreless draw with the Highlanders.
3. Burlington (3-0) Three straight clean sheets and 15 unanswered goals prove that the Seahorses mean business.
BHS outscored reigning D-IV champ Winooski by a total of 12-0 during a pair of victories and also cruised to a 4-0 win over four-time champ Rice.
4. CVU (2-1) The Redhawks are always in the mix during the D-I tourney and have claimed 19 championships since 1964. They rebounded from their loss to MMU by shutting out Essex and Mount Anthony.
5. Burr & Burton (3-1-1) The Bulldogs racked up 16 corners kicks but couldn’t find the back of the net during a season-opening 0-0 tie at U-32. After falling to South Burlington, BBA got back on track with a 3-0 win over Colchester. The Bulldogs opened the John James tourney by routing Brattleboro, 6-1.
6. Harwood (1-1-1) The Highlanders have hoisted the D-II championship just once in the last 15 years after triumphing in 2018. But this year a sophomore crew led by Steele Nelson, Bryson Scharf, Eli Herrington, Caleb Brookens and Cole Shullenberger is giving HU fans every reason to think that a three-peat could be attainable.
7. Montpelier (2-0) Replacing the 1-2 punch of Ronnie Riby-Williams and Tyler Thomas may be an impossible task for the defending D-II champs, who own a 20-match unbeaten streak. Luckily for coach Eric Bagley, senior Josiah Phillips (three goals) has stepped up to help the Solons earn a 3-0 win over BFA-St. Albans and a 6-1 win over Lamoille.
8. Stowe (4-0) The Raiders have outscored opponents 15-2, with Aaron Lepikko, Cody Lilly and Leo Jercinovic leading the charge. Stowe followed up two narrow victories over Milton by routing BFA-Fairfax and North Country. Coach Shane Bufano’s team is already counting down the days until it can attempt to avenge last year’s 2-1 overtime semifinal loss to Peoples Academy.
9. St. Johnsbury (2-0) The Hilltoppers were flying high offensively during a 9-0 win over Spaulding and a 4-1 victory against North Country. St. Johnsbury has never won a crown but advanced to back-to-back finals in 2017 and 2018.
10. Colchester (2-1-1) It’s been a mixed bag for the Lakers, who kicked off the season with a 0-0 tie against Rice and a 3-0 loss to Burr & Burton. The team’s recent trajectory has been much better, thanks to a 2-1 win over Rutland and a 6-1 win at Mount Abraham.
BUBBLE: Essex (1-2), U-32 (3-0-1), Rice (1-2-1), Peoples (2-0-1)
DIVISION I TOP 5
1. South Burlington (4-0) 2. Mt. Mansfield (2-0-1) 3. Burlington (3-0) 4. CVU (2-1) 5. Burr & Burton (2-1)
DIVISION II TOP 5
1. Harwood (1-1-1) 2. Montpelier (2-0) 3. U-32 (3-0-1) 4. Rice (1-2-1) 5. Milton (2-2)
DIVISION III TOP 5
1. Stowe (4-0) 2. Peoples (2-0-1) 3. Thetford (4-0) 4. Fair Haven (3-1) 5. Hazen (2-1)
DIVISION IV TOP 5
1. Twin Valley (4-0) 2. Winooski (1-3) 3. Twinfield-Cabot (1-1) 4. Proctor (1-1) 5. Grace Christian (3-2)