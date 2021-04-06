2021 CAPITAL DIVISION

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALL-STARS

COACH OF THE YEAR

Joe Houston, Lake Region

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tia Martinez, Lake Region

FIRST TEAM

Robin Nelson, Lake Region
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region
Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon
Emma Parkin, Oxbow
Ashley Proteau, Harwood

SECOND TEAM

Emma Colby, Thetford
Casey Flye, U-32
Heidi Tinker, Lamoille
Brianna McLaughlin, Williamstown
Brooke'lyn Robinson, Lyndon

HONORABLE MENTION

Namya Benjamin, Thetford
Kelsey Smith, Thetford
Olivia Lewis, Lyndon
Ciera Sweet, Williamstown
Alaina Beauregard, U-32

 

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nick Foster, Montpelier

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier

FIRST TEAM

Leo Riby-Williams, Montpelier
Tyler Ricker, Montpelier
Eli Dunnett, Thetford
Shane Royer, Lamoille
Bryce Illsey, Oxbow

SECOND TEAM

Owen Kellington, U-32
Anthony Engelhard, U-32
Thomas Parrott, Williamstown
Rashid Nikiema, Montpelier
Will Bruzzese, Montpelier

HONORABLE MENTION

Aiden Hawkins, U-32
Jacob McCoy, U-32
Jackson Stanton, Lamoille
Wyatt Messier, Randolph
James Sanborn, Lyndon

