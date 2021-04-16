NORTHFIELD – Norwich University’s long-time head men’s basketball coach Paul Booth has been appointed as a member of the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Committee.
Booth will serve as a member starting this fall through the end of the summer of 2025. He becomes the newly appointed Region I Chair of the Committee which was created after a realignment of the membership shifting from eight regions to 10.
The longtime NU coach will oversee the regional rankings of teams from the Great Northeast Athletic Conference, North Atlantic Conference, New England Small College Athletic Conference and the Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference. As part of the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Committee, Booth will be responsible for sustaining and advancing the NCAA’s mission, traditions, values and reputation.
The Committee has regular meetings and is primarily responsible for the administration of the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship. It is tasked with ranking each of the regions, selecting the at-large bid teams for the national tournament, and ultimately constructing the NCAA tournament bracket.
“I am very proud to be selected by the NCAA and represent Norwich University as the Chairman of the Region 1 Men’s Basketball Committee,” Booth said. “I am looking forward to the challenges associated with selecting the field for the Division 3 Men’s Basketball Tournament.”
Booth has direct knowledge of the tournament because he has been there as a coach with Norwich in back-to-back years during the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. In his second trip to the NCAA National Tournament, he helped the Cadets to a first-round win against Elms.
In his 28 years as the head coach at Norwich, Booth has amassed the most wins in program history with 288. For his career, he has collected 339 wins. He earned all of his other victories at Thomas College. Booth’s position as the Regional I Chairman will begin Sept. 1.
MEN’S SOCCERUVM preps for UNH
For the ninth time in program history and the first time since 2015, the University of Vermont men’s soccer team will be playing for a conference championship.
The No. 2 seed Catamounts are set to play No. 1 New Hampshire on Saturday in Durham, New Hampshire for the America East Conference championship.
UVM clinched its spot in the title game with a 1-0 win against New Jersey Institute of Technology on Thursday. Alex Nagy scored the game’s lone goal in the eighth minute and Nate Silveira registered his fourth shutout of the season with five saves for Vermont.
“It was amazing feeling. The team was psyched about it it,” Nagy said during media availability on Friday. “Last couple years I’ve been here, we haven’t been able to make it past the semis, so getting that early lead was important for us.”
UVM is 4-3-1 in previous conference championship games.
The Catamounts and Wildcats met twice this season as the top two teams in Pod A. They played to a scoreless draw in UVM’s season opener down in Durham. Silveira earned the shutout in goal for the Catamounts.
New Hampshire took the regular season finale up in Burlington with a 2-1 victory on April 9. Bjarni Adalsteinsson registered his first collegiate goal in the second half.
“We’re very excited to play them in the finals. That’s what we wanted all season,” Nagy said. “We haven’t beat them since I’ve been here. We’re looking forward to bringing it home tomorrow.”
Having played each other just two games ago, both sides know what to expect from the other.
“The tactical preparation is pretty quick. It’s so unique. I think the biggest piece is how can we get our guys stronger as a team from playing NJIT (Thursday) to playing UNH (Saturday),” said UVM coach Rob Dow.
Mother Nature threw a wrinkle in the Catamounts’ preparation as well. It was raining at UVM’s hotel in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and UNH’s field was snow-covered when they made the 15-minute trip to Durham.
“What do we do? How do we get these guys prepared to play the best game of their season,” Dow said of the thought process given the hurdles.
The team went into the gym and did yoga and did some technical passing drills on the gym floor. To keep it light, they played knockout basketball after.
“We’re making the most of this time,” Dow said. “Enhancing team chemistry, everyone knows it’s a championship and we have to play well against a very good team. The X factor for us is how close we are as a team.”
The opening kickoff at Wildcat Stadium is slated for 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.