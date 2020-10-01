PLAINFIELD — The Twinfield girls soccer team put up a strong fight during its first game of the season but wound up just short in the end, falling 5-4 against high-powered Blue Mountain.
The Bucks kicked off the season with a 5-2 victory over Craftsbury and they quickly showed Twinfield that their opening result was no fluke. Another overpowering offensive performance was too much for the Trojans to handle, but it was clearly a step in the right direction for Twinfield coach Seth Wilmott and his crew.
Nicole Gouge scored two goals for the Trojans, who kept things tight until the final whistle. Last year the Trojans suffered a 3-0 Division IV playoff loss against Blue Mountain, which advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in seven years.
“Nicole is a junior who barely played last year due to an injury,” Wilmott said. “And she came to play this year, tallying two goals tonight. So I’m hopeful to see her progress and grow as a player.”
The Bucks outshot the Trojans 10-5 and both teams earned a pair of corner kicks. Keeper Delaney Fowler made four saves for Twinfield and was active all game inside the penalty box.
“I’m proud of Delaney,” Wilmott said. “Playing goalie isn’t easy at any level. But she was extremely aggressive coming out of her box to challenge the ball and was protecting herself well.”
The Trojans also relied on a talented group of underclassmen to keep pace with Blue Mountain. Freshman Alice McClane stepped into an important midfield role for her 2020 debut and passed the test with flying colors.
“I’ve thrown Alice in as a center midfielder and I’m trying to teach her the ins and outs of the position,” Wilmott said. “And she killed it today. She was calm and composed and strong defensively.”
Blue Mountain (2-0) will host Woodsville (N.H.) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Twinfield (0-1) will travel to play Lake Region at 4 p.m. Monday.
“There are things we need to work on and build off, but collectively we were able to control the ball extremely well tonight,” Wilmott said. “This was our first time being able to put all 11 girls on a field and play together. When it came to playing the game of soccer, I thought we looked fantastic out there. Blue Mountain is a very strong team. And for us to be able to combine and create our own chances against a team like them made me very happy.”
