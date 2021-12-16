HARDWICK — Williamstown left the door wide open for a Lamoille comeback Thursday before Thomas Parrott and Tavien Rouleau joined forces to close out a 62-59 boys basketball victory.
The Blue Devils led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter before missing seven straight foul shots. The Lancers pulled ahead entering the final minute, but Parrott served up an old-fashioned three-point play and Rouleau scored four quick points. The Lancers threw a pass out of bounds with 12 seconds remaining and missed a late 3-point attempt.
Williamstown (2-0) advances to play Hazen in Friday’s 7 p.m. championship of the Sixth Annual Dave Morse Classic. Lamoille will face Randolph in the 5:30 p.m. consolation game.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Carrier said. “Lamoille always puts some pressure on you. And we made some poor decisions at the end of the game that got it even closer for them. But we’ll learn. We’re an experienced team and I hate to make those mistakes early in the season like this. But as we get going, it will hopefully get better.”
Parrott scored a game-high 16 points to go along with four assists and three rebounds. He went 9 of 9 from the foul line, providing a huge boost for a Blue Devils team that made 19 of 32 free-throw attempts.
“If you watch (Parrott) throughout the game, he dishes the ball well and he’ll score it for you if you need him to,” Carrier said. “He rebounds and he passes the ball so well. He’s just a smooth basketball player.”
Lamoille’s Jackson Stanton (three rebounds, three assists) and Gabe Locke (five rebounds) scored 15 points apiece. The Lancers hit six 3-pointers and were 5 of 11 from the foul line.
“(Stanton) is a weird kid because he’s a left-hander who likes to go right,” Carrier said. “We know that, and we still kept forgetting because he shows that left hand a lot. But then he wants to go right back to his right.”
Power forward Logan Chapin gave the Lancers an intimidating presence in the paint. He scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots. Rouleau (six points, seven rebounds) and Quinn Higgins (eight points, three rebounds) combined efforts to help neutralize the Lamoille big man.
“Tavien came to play in the fourth quarter,” Carrier said. “And that first three quarters, Quinn Higgins owned (Chapin) in the paint. He picked up three charges and scored some points in the paint there too. He was big. Both the bigs came through today. And that tandem is tough, so we like it a lot and we’re going to keep using it.”
Brady Donahue (10 points, six rebounds), Blake Clark (11 points, five rebounds) and Michael Murphy (eight points, three rebounds) also stepped up for the Blue Devils. Nolin Wuestenberg (five points), Liam Dearborn (five rebonds) and Collin Decker (three rebounds, two assists) rounded out the top contributors for Lamoille.
“Free throws and early layups cost us a lot right off,” Carrier said. “I think we could have jumped on them by hitting those layups early. There was some contact, but I’m not going to whine about the contact. We still should have made the layups.”
Both teams were cold from the field at the start, with Stanton’s layup giving Lamoille a 2-0 lead a minute into play. Williamstown went scoreless for the opening 3:02 before Parrott and Stanton both made a pair of foul shots. A spin move and short jumper by Parrott knotted things at 4, but Stanton’s up-and-under layup gave the Lancers a 6-4 lead midway through the first quarter.
Stanton’s driving layup through traffic extended the lead to 8-4 with 3:00 on the clock. Clark took a charge on the defensive end, giving Stanton his second personal foul. Rouleau kicked the ball out to Parrott for a 3-pointer, closing the gap to 8-7. Locke answered with a high-flying layup before Murphy countered on his team’s next possession. Williamstown made 1 of 4 foul shots at the end of the first quarter, knotting things at 10.
Murphy’s pump fake and layup pushed the Blue Devils in front at the beginning of the second quarter before Wuestenberg responded with a 3-pointer. Murphy added two foul shots and then Parrott’s no-look pass set up Higgins for a high-percentage basket down low. Malcom Ernst hit a 3-pointer for Lamoille and then Stanton went coast-to-coast for a layup and an 18-16 advantage.
Parrott made two more foul shots and then Higgins and Clark both took charges to force a Lamoille turnover. Williamstown missed four consecutive free-throw attempts before Chapin swatted away a pair of Blue Devil shots.
Chapin and Donahue scored on back-to-back possessions, leaving the score knotted at 20. Parrott and Murphy both made a pair of foul shots late in the first half, and Parrot’s inbounds pass also set up Higgins for an easy basket. Locke’s layup helped keep things close as the Lancers headed into halftime trailing 26-22.
Chapin kicked off the second half with a short turnaround jumper, but Clark got back-to-back runners to fall before Donahue’s 3-pointer extended the lead to 32-24. Stanton assisted Dearborn for a NBA 3-pointer at the other end, but Higgins immediately responded with a basket down low. Chapin drained two foul shots to cap a quick 4-0 Lamoille run and then Clark and Locke scored off-setting baskets.
Locke and Stanton scored again to keep their team within striking distance while Donhue recorded four quick points at the other end. Donahue and Parrott assisted Clark during the final 16 seconds of the third quarter for a 45-37 advantage.
Clark set up Donahue for a 3-pointer 10 seconds into the final quarter, pushing the Blue Devils in front 48-37. The Lancers retaliated with seven points in a span of 58 seconds, with Wuestenberg’s putback shaving the deficit to 48-44. Higgins and Clark answered for Williamstown, which entered the bonus with 4:58 left to play. The Blue Devils squandered the opportunity by missing seven straight attempts from the stripe, and a 3-pointer by Stanton closed the gap to 52-47 with 4:32 remaining.
Parrott ended his team’s dry spell by making two foul shots with 3:20 on the clock. Chapin scored four points in a 30-second window at the other end, making it a 54-51 game. A 3-pointer by Kenny Salls and a layup in transition by Locke gave the Lancers a 56-54 cushion with 1:06 left to play. Parrot made a short jumper and a foul shot, only to watch Chapin answer with a putback for a 58-57 Lamoille lead with 33 seconds remaining.
Rouleau’s fast-break layup made it 59-58 with 27 seconds on the clock before Salls tied things up again with a foul shot. Rouleau went 2 of 2 from the line at the end and Clark capped the scoring with another shot from the stripe.
Hazen 64, Randolph 54
HARDWICK — Three Wildcats reached double-figures Thursday in the nightcap of the opening round of the Sixth Annual Dave Morse Classic.
Tyler Rivard led the way with 23 points, while Hazen teammates Xavier HIll (14 points) and Carter Hill (13 points) also rose to the occasion. Lincoln Michaud added seven points for the Wildcats, who built a 21-7 lead in the first quarter.
Randolph closed the gap to 57-49 entering the final four minutes and kept things relatively close at the end. Lewis delivered a timely block and the Ghosts trailed 58-51 entering the final three minutes.
Rivard gave Hazen a 60-51 lead and then Carter Hill scored for a 63-53 cushion heading into the final minute. The Wildcats easily sealed the deal to earn a date with Williamstown in Friday’s 7 p.m. title game of the Morse tourney. The Galloping Ghosts will face Lamoille in the 5:30 p.m. consolation game.
