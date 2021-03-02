MONTPELIER — Paige Dwinell scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter to lift Williamstown to Tuesday’s 58-45 girls basketball victory over Montpelier.
Destiny Campbell and Brianna McLaughlin also scored 13 points apiece for the Blue Devils. Ireland Donahue (11 points) and Ryleigh Chamberlin (eight points) paced the Solons, who trailed 12-4 after the first quarter. Williamstown led 28-8 entering halftime before carrying a 39-19 advantage into the final quarter.
“The score does not properly reflect the game,” Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. “They closed it to seven points in the third quarter. And then we refocused and moved the ball and attacked the hoop. Paige really was the difference tonight. I think the holiday break took some of our legs, and we didn’t seem as sharp and crisp. But this group just continues to compete, no matter what the task is.”
Montpelier was 2 of 8 from the foul line, while Williamstown made 7 of 15 attempts from the stripe.
“We didn’t rebound the ball and gave up too many second-chance opportunities,” Solons coach Brian Donaghue said. “They did a nice job getting after the ball and they made some nice putbacks at key times. And for the first time all year, our ball-security was not where we wanted it to be.”
Williamstown will travel to play Hazen at 7 p.m. Friday. Montpelier will host Peoples Academy at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MIddlebury 45, Harwood 39
DUXBURY — The Tigers clawed ahead after a sluggish first half and held off the Highlanders during the final minutes of Tuesday’s victory. Harwood was in front 11-5 after the first quarter and led 22-15 entering halftime. Middlebury stormed back to grab a 31-30 lead after three quarriers.
Elle Sellars (14 points) and Hannah Turner (13 points) set the tone for the Tigers. Ashley Proteau (13 points) and Emma Ravelin (nine points) led HU.
“Our offensive struggled in the second half and they came out and didn’t miss a beat,” Harwood coach Tommy Young said.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 62, Randolph 53
RANDOLPH — Blake Clark (13 points, four assists) led three Blue Devils in double figures during Tuesday’s victory.
Thomas Parrott added 12 points, six assists and six rebounds in the winning effort. Tavien Rouleau (12 points) and Brady Donahue (eight points) gave Williamtown plenty of balance on the offensive end. Wyatt Messier scored 18 points for Randolph. He was supported by teammates Andrew Lewis (12 points) and Ethan Davignon (11 points).
“We played strong all night but got into a little foul trouble,” Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said. “I really liked how we handled any pressure they threw at us. Their size is difficult to defend but we did a great job most of the night on their bigs.
Williamstown will host Burr & Burton at 7 p.m. Friday.
