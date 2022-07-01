Thunder Road's June auto racing slate ended with the thunderous roar from high atop Quarry Hill on Thursday.
Four drivers made triumphant returns to victory lane as Williamstown’s Nate Brien, Plainfield’s Patrick Tibbetts, Barre’s Jason Pelkey and Montpelier’s Cody Blake all triumphed. For all four, it was the first victory of 2022.
The Street Stocks started off the night’s festivities after Patrick Tibbetts and Juan Marshall earned dominant heat wins in the two qualifying rounds. Following Dean Switser’s caution for transmission fluid leaking from his colorful machine, it was all Tibbetts. The Painfield driver easily held an eight-car-length advantage over Marshall during most of the showdown. In the final five circuits, Marshall came within a fender-length of Tibbett’s Dodge Neon. But Tibbetts captured his first Thunder Road win in several years, followed by Marshall and Milton’s Trevor Jaques.
The Road Warriors made their return after a two-week break Following a caution for newcomer Kevin Deal’s halfway through the main event, Brien stole the show by carving his way through the field in the 20-lap sprint. Tater was followed to victory lane by two former winners in 2022: Moretown’s Neal Foster and Graniteville’s Fred Fleury. Worcester's Rodney Campbell and Graniteville’s Frank Putney prevailed in qualifying heats.
The drama was high in the Flying Tiger feature event. Going caution free for 27-laps, it all changed in a split-second. While Jacob Roy’s spin in turn-two slowed the field, third-place runner Kaiden Fisher blew an oil line on the backstretch, scattering cars as his S.D. Ireland car caught fire when the oil made contact with his red-hot exhaust. On the ensuing restart, Barre’s Jason Pelkey and defending champion Michael Martin raced to the front.
Another unthinkable calamity struck 10 laps later when the front stretch lights went dark, quickly bringing out the yellow flag with three laps to go. Once illumination was returned, the Tigers went straight to the checkered flag. Pelkey claimed the win, while Martin edged Milton’s Robert Gordon for second. East Burke’s Colin Cornell, Shelburne’s Fisher and Rich Lowery earned qualifying wins.
The Late Models took the main stage for their 50-lap feature on Scout Night. It all went sideways fast for Barre’s Scott Coburn on lap 7 after striking the front-stretch wall and slowing into the tire barrier in turn one to bring out the first caution. After 20 laps of side-by-side racing throughout the field, Cooper Bouchard went sideways the length of the front stretch into the infield for the second caution of the event.
After dominating the event from the start, Blake had to deal with Wolcott’s Marcel Gravel and Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue breathing down his neck for the first time as the field tightened up for the restart. After the green flag waved, it was once again Blake going lights-out on the track. Blake took down his first win of 2022 and was followed by Gravel and Donahue. Blake and Donahue also dominated their heat races, with Milton’s Eric Chase taking his qualifying race. Gravel won the consolation race.
Thunder Road will celebrates America’s birthday with the Preston’s KIA Independence Day Spectacular on Sunday. The Late Models, Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors will all return to the high banks for the annual Independence Day celebration with the largest fireworks display in Central Vermont courtesy of East Montpelier’s Northstar Fireworks. Post time is 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.