The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team are banking on some breakout results this weekend during World Cup action in Europe.
Hopes were already high at the start of the season, and the odds of snagging points this weekend are bolstered because there will not be any Scandinavian racers in the field. The national teams for Norway, Finland or Sweden pulled their athletes from the World Cup circuit for December, creating a golden opportunity for U.S. stars to compete for a podium finish.
Stratton Mountain T2 Elite competitor Jessie Diggins and Peru product Sophie Caldwell Hamilton are two of the most experienced racers heading into Saturday’s freestyle sprints. Julia Kern of Waltham, Mass., was the 2019 national sprint champ and will be another top contender. Hannah Halvorsen, Rosie Brennan and Hailey Swirbul are also in the field for the U.S. Halvorsen spent the past 13 months recovering from injuries suffered after she was hit by a car while walking across the street in 2019.
“Just to be here and be able to put on a bib and step on the start line is a massive accomplishment,” Halvorsen said in a U.S. Ski Team interview. “I have worked hard to get here, but certainly not on my own as I have been supported by the entire nordic community. As I head into this race, I feel a lot of things, but most powerfully, I feel happy, proud, and grateful.”
Slovenia’s Anamarija Lampic, Russia’s Natalia Nepryaeva and Switzerland’s Laurien Van Der Graaff are three veteran World Cup sprinters who could make things challenging for the U.S. squad. The top 30 women in qualifying will advance from the 51-skier field. Favorites include Italy’s Federico Pelligrino, Russia’s Alexander Boslhunov’, France’s Lucas Chanavat and Great Britain’s Andrew Young.
There are scheduled to be 80 starters on the men’s side. U.S. starters include former Middlebury College standout Simi Hamilton. He’ll be joined by fellow Americans Kevin Bolger, Logan Hanneman, Gus Schumacher, Tyler Kornfield and JC Schoonmaker.
Landrove native Katharine Ogden and Craftsbury Green Racing Project standout Caitlin Patterson will compete in Sunday’s 10-kilometer freestyle race along with Diggins, Kern, Brennan and Swirbul. Craftsbury’s Adam Martin will join Scott Patterson, Ian Torchia, Hamilton, Bolger and Gus Schumacher in Sunday’s men’s 15K skate event. The Tour de Ski is scheduled for Jan. 1-10.
In women’s Alpine skiing, Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova and the U.S.’s Mikaela Shiffrin will start No. 1 and 2, respectively, in Saturday’s giant slalom race in Courchevel, France. Vlhova finished third in the first World Cup giant slalom race of the new season. Shiffrin hasn’t competed since the slalom races in Finland. The former Burke Mountain Academy star was second to Vlhova in the first race and fifth in the second race of the weekend.
Another former Burke skier, Nina O’Brien will start Saturday’s race 29th. The last time the Dartmouth athlete competed in giant slalom was at the national championships in November, where she inched out a win over Italy’s Elena Sandulli.
University of Vermont product Paula Moltzan starts 61st. Moltzan had a strong showing in parallel on Nov. 26, finishing second and fifth in Austria.
Middlebury College’s Ali Nullmeyer, of Canada, starts 51st. Her last giant slalom foray was in February’s Middlebury College Snow Bowl, where finished first.
Americans AJ Hurt starts 33rd and Keely Cashman starts 45th.
The U.S. men are in Val d’Isère, France for a Super G and downhill race. The starting order for the Super G race was released with Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle starting 14th. Cochran-Siegle was third in the Super G race at the National Championships in November.
Fellow Americans Travis Ganong, Bryce Bennett, Samuel Dupratt and Jared Goldberg are also on the card.
Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt won giant slalom last week earlier this week in Italy. He starts first in Saturday’s Super G race.
Former St. Johnsbury Academy standout Susan Dunklee and fellow Craftsbury Green Racing Project teammate Clare Egan are part of the U.S. Biathlon contingent competing in the IBU World Cup event in Hochfilzen, Austria this weekend. The Americans are starting ninth in the competition on Saturday. In Friday’s women’s 7.5km sprint, Egan finished 10th, while Duklee was 53rd. Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Jake Brown was 80th in the 10km sprint.
Moguls athletes are in Idre Fjäll, Sweden this weekend. Qualifying got started on Friday with Killington Mountain School’s Hannah Soar 11th with a score of 74.67 in women’s action.
Kai Owens was the top American, finishing sixth in qualifying. France’s Perrine Laffont was the Moguls winner earlier in the week and she was first on Friday.
Soar will start sixth in Saturday’s Moguls competition. U.S.’s Owens, Tess Johnson and Jaelin Kauf are also competing.
In men’s qualifying KMS’s Alex Lewis was 40th with a score of 69.54. Nick Page was the top American qualifier. Page and Bradley Wilson are the only two that made it to Saturday’s competition. There will be Dual Moguls competition beginning tomorrow and finishing up Sunday as well.
