Montpelier’s Cricket Basa and the University of Vermont women’s soccer team opens conference play this weekend as the Catamounts travel to face the Binghamton Bearcats on Sunday in Vestal, N.Y.
Basa is one of five UVM players who have four points or more this season. Teammates Jill Brody, Alyssa Oviedo, Ella Bankert and Alexa Mihale are also among the top-20 in America East scoring.
The Catamounts offense has scored in six of its first seven games this season. UVM’s 1.71 goals-per-game is the second-best offense in the conference, trailing a Hartford side that has scored 14 times in seven games.
Vermont is 3-3-1 and will attempt to snap a three-game winless streak. Vermont opened the season with a 4-3 victory over Merrimack and a 3-2 win at Siena before falling to Dartmouth, 2-1. The Cats bounced back with a 2-1 victory over LIU and then fell short against Quinnipiac, 3-1. Coach Kristi Huizenga’s squad earned a scoreless draw against Army before suffering a 2-1 loss against Bryant.
Binghamton (4-4-1) is fresh off two wins in the past week. The Bearcats defeated St. Francis Brooklyn, 2-0, at home Sunday and earned a 3-1 win at Cornell on Wednesday.
Vermont and Binghamton share two common opponents – Bryant and Siena. Siena defeated Binghamton 2-0, while the Bearcats defeated 3-1.
Junior forward Maya Anand leads Binghamton in scoring with five goals and one assist. Her goals this season are second best in the America East. Teammate Olivia McKnight is tied for fourth in the league with four goals. The Bearcats are a physical team and have committed 109 fouls through nine games this season. That is 24 more infractions than other team in the league.
The Catamounts have won six of the last nine matchups with Binghamton. The all-time series is tied at 10-10. The Bearcats are the only current America East foe UVM has never tied. Last season the Bearcats defeated UVM 2-0, though it was technically a non-conference matchup due to COVID-19 scheduling.
Huizenga is 3-7 at UVM during conference openers. UVM played Binghamton in its 2019 league and suffered 3-2 loss. In 2018 Vermont kicked off its America East schedule with a 1-0 win over the Bearcats.
MEN’S SOCCER
Cats to face Seawolves
Vermont (5-0) begins America East play on Saturday when it visits Stony Brook (4-2) for a 6 p.m. match under the lights at Lavalle Stadium in Stony Brook, New York.
The Catamounts have their sights set on a national ranking, earning 56 points in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. Vermont was only 10 points behind Grand Canyon, which is ranked No. 25 in the poll.
Vermont is one of only two teams in Division I yet to concede a goal this season. William & Mary is the other team with a spotless goals-against average, but the Tribe have only played two games to this point.
Goalkeeper Nate Silveira was named America East Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season Monday. The senior posted a six-save shutout in Vermont’s home-opening 2-0 victory over Princeton. He followed that up with a four=save shutout as the Catamounts beat UMass, 1-0, on the road.
Silveira’s numbers this season are at the top of Division I. The Rhode Island native is one of only three goalkeepers with a perfect goals-against average and save percentage. Of the trio of goalies, Silveira is the only one with double-digit saves after making 19 stops.
Stony Brooks enters Saturday’s game after suffering a 3-1 loss on the road at Rider on Tuesday. The Seawolves attack is led by Jonas Bickus, who has a team-high two goals this season. Balanced scoring has been the story so far for Stony Brook, with seven players registering goals. Edmond Kaiser has been the goalkeeper for all six contests, recording a 1.11 goals-against average and two shutouts. The Seawolves were selected eighth in the America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
Vermont is 12-5-2 all-time against Stony Brook, with wins in the last four meetings. The Catamounts have taken seven of the last 10 meetings with the Seawolves. In the last four meetings on Long Island, UVM has a 3-0-1 mark.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM additions
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont men’s basketball head coach John Becker has announced his newest additions to the Vermont roster for the upcoming 2021-22 season. The Catamounts add five guards, including three first-years and two transfers.
These five newcomers join an experienced Catamount group with 12 players returning from the 2020-21 season. Vermont returns all of its forwards from a season ago. Coming back to Catamount Country is 83% of the UVM’s scoring from a season ago, led by reigning America East Player of the Year Ryan Davis.
Sam Alamutu is is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound first year guard from Ajax, Ontario in Canada.
He spent the last three seasons with Rothesay Netherwood School in New Brunswick where he was a team captain and named team’s MVP
He was ranked as a top-five Canadian recruit in 2021 and was considered one of the top rebounding guards in the country.
Kam Gibson is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard that transferred to Vermont after three seasons at Western Carolina, where he averaged 10.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, as well as a 39.0% 3-point percentage
Evan Guillory is a 6-foot-2, 208-pound first-year guard from Springfield, Missouri. At New Hampton School, he averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game a season ago.
Vermont high school fans fondly remember the career of Michel Ndayishimiye, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound guard from Burlington that went to Rice. He rounds out the first-year additions to the Catamounts’ roster.
Ndayishimiye was a two-time Vermont Mr. Basketball and 2021 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year.
He led Rice to consecutive Vermont Division I State Championships (2020, 2021) and averaged 29.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game as a senior.
The final addition is Finn Sullivan, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound transfer from San Diego. He spent three seasons at USD.
