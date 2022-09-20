Heavy rainfall washed out a number of recent boys soccer games, turning some big fields into small ponds.
A lack of major upsets leaves the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings in a similar spot as last week, though not everything is stagnant.
CVU’s 5-1 victory over South Burlington allowed unbeaten Colchester to leapfrog the Wolves and take over the No. 3 position. The Lakers have often been a middle-of-the-road team in Vermont’s toughest league: the Metro Division. After advancing past the quarterfinals once in the past 19 years, this season’s squad has all the tools to contend for the program’s third title.
Another perennial D-I dark horse, Mount Anthony, has made it to the semis twice in the past 22 years. The Patriots haven’t advanced to the title match since 1989, but coach Mike Molloy’s 2022 side is already silencing any doubters five games into the schedule. Mount Anthony won the John James tournament for the first time in five years Saturday, rallying to a 3-2 overtime victory over Brattleboro.
It may be hard to believe that Winooski has never won a title after the team’s lengthy string of success. The Spartans went a combined 87-18 the past seven seasons without ever making it to a final. Updated divisional alignments dropped this year’s Winooski squad from D-III down to D-IV for the first time, boosting the chances of a banner-raising ceremony significantly. Last Saturday the Spartans earned a statement victory with a 4-1 win at defending D-III champ Enosburg, snapping the Hornets’ five-game winning streak. Emmanuel Omar (one goal, one assist) and Abdul Lailati (two goals) led the way for the Spartans, who allowed nine goals in their first two matches but are clearly a team on the rise.
With lots of the elite schools facing off against each other in the upcoming days, here is Round 2 of the rankings before some potential shakeups:
1. CVU (3-1) Zach Spitznagle (two assists) and Lucas Kelley (one assist) notched two goals apiece in the lopsided victory over the Wolves. Sam Dennison also scored, while Tom Roberts and Chandler Turner tallied assists. Goalie Evan Statton made five saves for the Redhawks, who will travel to play Burlington at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
2. Mount Mansfield (4-0) Raphael Campanile scored in the 82nd minute and Eric Bissell recorded a nine-save shutout during a 1-0 overtime victory over Middlebury. The Cougars have outscored opponents 12-0 while also blanking Rutland, Spaulding and Milton. MMU will travel to play Colchester on Wednesday.
3. Colchester (4-0) The Lakers have conceded six goals but still have a perfect record after scoring 16 times. Demunga Alfani (two assists), Henry Bacon (one assist), Caiden Cassidy and Ethan Gamelin scored in a 5-1 victory over Rutland, while Trace Roach dished out two assists. Bacon and Alfani scored in a 2-1 victory over Mount Abraham. Colchester also beat Middlebury and RIce.
4. South Burlington (3-1) The Wolves took their lumps against the Redhawks but still proved they’re championship material with early-season victories over Harwood and Rice. Goals by Evan Richardson (one assist), Giovanni Stazi (one assist), Hammad Ali and Simon Cafiero led South Burlington to a 4-1 victory over Rutland. The Wolves will host Essex on Wednesday.
5. Essex (2-1) Alden Leahey and Connor Nick scored in the second half during a 2-0 victory over Burlington. The Hornets will face South Burlington twice in the next nine days and also have tough matches on tap vs. Colchester and Mount Mansfield.
6. Mount Anthony (4-1) Collin Bevin, Silas Rella-Neill, Sam Umphlett and Pete McKenna kicked off the John James tourney by scoring in a 4-0 victory over Burr & Burton. Umphlett assisted Bevin for the game-winner in overtime in the final. Bevin also scored in regulation and his team benefitted from a late own goal by the Colonels. The Patriots will travel to play Brattleboro for a rematch Saturday.
7. Burlington (1-2) Goalie Liam Hand made six saves in the loss to Essex. Owen Dinklage and Max Ladner scored during a 2-1 overtime victory over Rice. The Seahorses will host CVU on Wednesday before facing off against St. Johnsbury and BFA-St. Albans.
8. St. Johnsbury (2-1) The Hilltoppers were idle last week but maintain their top-10 status after a close loss to Mount Anthony and victories over BFA-St. Albans and Burr & Burton. The Hilltoppers will travel to play BFA-St. Albans on Wednesday before a brutal stretch of Metro matches against Burlington, CVU, Colchester and South Burlington.
9. Stowe (3-1) The Raiders were held scoreless for the opening 20 minutes against Spaulding before goals from five players triggered a 5-0 victory. The D-III powerhouse was mostly untested during a 12-0 romp against Paine Mountain. The Raiders will travel to play U-32 on Wednesday for a high-stakes Capital Division clash.
10. Harwood (2-1) Jordan Shullenberger (four goals, three assists) and Eamon Langlais (three goals, three assists) were in the zone during a 17-0 victory over Lamoille. The Highlanders have tucked away 21 unanswered goals and will have to be sharp when they travel to play Montpelier on Wednesday.
ON THE BUBBLEU-32 (4-0), Montpelier (2-0-1), Middlebury (2-2), Rice (1-2), Winooski (1-2) Brattleboro (3-1)
DIVISION I TOP 5
1. CVU (3-1) 2. Mt. Mansfield (4-0) 3. South Burlington (3-1) 4. Colchester (4-0) 5. Essex (2-1)
DIVISION II TOP 5
1. Harwood (2-1) 2. Montpelier (2-0-1) 3. Middlebury (2-2) 4. Rice (1-2) 5. U-32 (4-0)
DIVISION III TOP 5
1. Stowe (3-1) 2. Vergennes (3-0-1) 3. Woodstock (2-0), 4. Peoples (2-0-1) 5. Enosburg (5-1)
DIVISION IV TOP 5
1. Winooski (2-2) 2. Twinfield-Cabot (4-0) 3. Twin Valley (2-0) 4. Arlington (2-2) 5. Rivendell (3-1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.