April Vacation is less than five days away and the upcoming slate of sports action could resemble the storm before the calm in Central Vermont.
Most teams will play their first games of the spring after being cooped up inside during three weeks of preseason. It’s only fair to expect a disproportionate number of mental and physical mistakes this early in the schedule, even by the area’s most talented athletes.
Season-long goals run the gamut from school to school and program to program, with some squads seeking perfection and others simply shooting for a win or two. Montpelier boasts an astounding three defending champs, as girls tennis, girls Ultimate and boys lacrosse will all attempt to earn back-to-back crowns.
U-32 boys track and field won it all last spring and is gunning for its eighth title in nine years. The Raiders captured their first baseball championship in 2021 and return enough talent to make another run to Centennial Field.
Harwood boys lacrosse is eyeing its fifth straight trip to the Division II final after bringing home the hardware a year ago. The Northfield girls track and field claimed its fourth Division IV title in a decade last spring and has all the potential to triumph again this June.
Here’s a quick look at some higher-profile games to watch if Mother Nature cooperates this week:
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Enosburg at Spaulding, 4:30 p.m.
Spaulding recently wrapped up a memorable winter season that featured runner-up finishes in wrestling, girls basketball and girls hockey in addition to a Barre Aud appearance by the boys basketball team. The Granite City clearly has some swagger back after enduring lengthy stretches of playoff droughts and even winless campaigns by some programs. And if there’s one team that deserves to be in the title conversation this early in the spring season, it’s baseball.
The Crimson Tide are six-time champs but haven’t prevailed in a title game since defeating Brattleboro, 3-1, in the 1990 final. Spaulding also triumphed in 1958, 1959, 1962, 1965 and 1970. Last year coach Dan Kiniry’s squad scored at least 10 runs in a dozen contests and finished at 16-3 following a 5-0 championship loss to U-32. The Tide eliminated Enosburg with a 10-2 semifinal victory, sending their Lake Division rivals packing with a 12-5 mark. The Hornets will be hungry for revenge, but don’t be surprised if Spaulding puts on another offensive clinic in this clash of D-II heavy-hitters.
WEDNESDAY
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mt. Mansfield
at U-32, 4:30 p.m.
Front-loading the schedule with tough Division I opponents could pay dividends for the D-II Raiders once playoff season arrives. Coach Emilie Connor’s team turned some heads last week while suffering a 17-12 loss to South Burlington, the two-time defending champ in Division I. U-32 gave up five straight goals after the opening whistle before matching the Wolves goal for goal the rest of the way. Caitlyn Fielder (five goals), Willa Long (three goals) and Zoe Hilferty (three goals) led the way offensively for Connor’s squad, while goalie Emily Fuller and draw specialist Alyssa Frazier were also standouts.
Considering that U-32 made its 2022 competitive debut with zero practice experience outside, there are many reasons why the D-I Cougars should fear the Raiders. Mount Mansfield and South Burlington both play in a stacked Metro Division with BFA-St. Albans, CVU, Essex and Middlebury. U-32’s early-season tests should provide top-notch preparation before the squad begins a Mountain Division slate that includes games against Burlington, Colchester, Hartford, Harwood, Lamoille, Milton, Vergennes, Rice, Spaulding, St. Johnsbury and Stowe.
THURSDAY
SOFTBALL
U-32 at Harwood, 4:30 p.m.
U-32 has recently enjoyed a rags-to-riches ascendancy in so many sports, with baseball and girls soccer finally adding some hardware to the trophy case. Although softball has not won a crown since 1977, the program has been undeniably on the rise. The Raiders were tantalizingly close to making a finals appearance in 2019, but Otter Valley staged an improbable comeback to lock up an 11-10 semifinal victory. U-32 led 10-3 entering the bottom of the fifth inning and held a 10-5 advantage at the start of sixth before the Otters rallied. Last year the Raiders finished at 9-6 after falling short, 6-5, against Mount Abraham in the quarterfinals.
Harwood hasn’t won a title since 1980 but took some baby steps in the legitimacy department last spring. Although the Highlanders’ 2-10 record wasn’t overly impressive, the team made a trip to the playoffs after missing out on post-season action in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019. This year’s Capital Division schedule presents lots of winnable games for HU, which will also face Lake Region, Lamoille, Lyndon, Oxbow, Randolph, Spaulding and Thetford.
FRIDAY
BOYS LACROSSE
Montpelier
at Harwood, 4 p.m.
It’s a rare treat to have two defending champions face off this early. And the fact that they’re crosstown rivals makes this clash even more enticing. Montpelier moves up from Division III to D-II this season after inheriting lots of talent from U-32. It’s a big jump for the Solons, who graduated top scorer Quinn Mills and will attempt to pick up the pieces after coach Nate Noble departed with a trophy in hand.
Harwood is competing without 2021 All-American Finn O’Hara, but the Highlanders’ depth was a clear strength during last week’s 12-8 victory at Burlington. Jake Green (three goals), Jordan Grimaldi (two goals), Cam Forbes (two goals) and goalie Addison Dietz (12 saves) were all sharp for HU, which capped a 12-2 campaign last spring with an 11-7 finals victory over previously unbeaten Rice. Montpelier put the finishing touches on a 7-3 season with a dramatic 8-6 championship victory over GMVS in 2021.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Mt. Mansfield
at U-32, 11 a.m.
Raiders coach Geoff Green will take on his alma mater after leading U-32 to historic heights in 2021. Green’s team went 14-3 last year, kicking off the D-II post-season with an 11-1 playdown victory over Missisquoi. Following a 6-1 quarterfinal win over Lyndon, MLB fourth-round draft pick Owen Kellington struck out 17 batters while guiding the Raiders to a 4-1 semifinal win at Hartford (16-1). Starting pitcher Alex Keane tossed a perfect game through three-plus innings before Kellington finished the job during U-32’s title victory over Spaulding. Mount Mansfield advanced to the D-I title game in 2019 before finishing at 3-13 last spring. The Cougars won it all in 1980, 1995 and 1998.
