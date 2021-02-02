The New England Late Model Challenge Cup is set to make its debut in 2021 following a one-year delay.
American-Canadian Tour officials confirmed Tuesday that nine tracks have signed up for the first season of the series. Weekly Late Model racers from across the region will battle in a summer-long battle for pride, bragging rights and a lot of prize money.
The series was originally slated for the 2020 season before being pushed back due to the pandemic. The format remains the same, with registered drivers using their 10 best eligible finishes at participating tracks to score points for the season-long standings. Nine tracks from four New England states have signed up, nearly doubling the total from 2020.
“This program is a huge step forward for weekly Late Model racing in New England,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “The Challenge Cup was one of the things we were most excited about in 2020 before the pandemic. Now, with nearly twice as many tracks on board plus some great contingency partners, it’s going to be even bigger for teams and fans. Weekly racers are the backbone of the sport, and it’s important to reward them for their efforts. We’ve come up with a program that does so and which we think will boost car counts and action throughout the region.”
The increase in venues will result in heftier season-ending payouts, with organizers posting a minimum point fund of $14,000. The $100 registration fee for each driver will be added to that pool of prize money. The overall winner will take home at least $3,000. The top-10 drivers in the final standings will receive payouts.
A Port City Chassis will be raffled off for drivers who register by the deadline and attempt to qualify for at least 10 points-counting events. Drivers who register by the early deadline of March 1 will be entered into a raffle where two randomly chosen entrants will each receive two ACT Late Model tires.
Officials will honor the tire awards of the 2020 raffle winners if they register for this year’s series. Drivers who finish in the overall top-10 and have declared they are running an AR or Five Star body will be eligible for additional raffles and a $500 product certificate.
Four tracks from the original 2020 slate will return this year: Thunder Road, White Mountain Motorsports Park, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park and Seekonk Speedway. New London-Waterford Speedbowl will be the second Connecticut track.
Four tracks from the New Hampshire Short Track Racing Association also signed up to host: Monadnock Speedway, Lee USA Speedway, Hudson Speedway and Claremont Motorsports Park. Any competitor at the four NHSTRA tracks must use the ACT Late Model rules option the organization introduced for the 2021 season. Cars must be 100% ACT legal for drivers to earn Challenge Cup points.
All weekly Late Model features at participating tracks will be eligible to count in the Challenge Cup standings. Registered drivers can earn Challenge Cup points at any of the nine tracks, so many Thunder Road regulars cold be on the move. Points will be awarded based on finishing position, car count and vehicles passed. ACT Late Model Tour events at participating tracks will not factor into the scoring. Drivers must register by April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.