Thunder Road officials announced Thursday that the newly founded NE Big-Block Super Modified Series will make its debut for two special events at the track in 2022.
Last fall fans sat in awe as Barre’s Nick Sweet sped around the track in a blistering 12.107 seconds during Booth Bros/HP Hood Time Trials as part of the 59th annual Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank. This summer spectators will be given a new definition of speed on the iconic Barre high-banks.
The visiting series features custom-built chassis that are designed to hold together under tremendous stress. The big-block engine is located beside the driver, who is also surrounded by four open wheels and a giant wing that aids in slowing these vehicles through the corners.
In an effort to save a nearly extinct format of racing, Pro All Stars Series president Tom Mayberry stepped up to explore racing options with Thunder Road and other venues. He offered Northeast drivers and owners a closer-to-home alternative to the far-reaching International Super Modified Association schedule on non-conflicting dates.
The Big-Block Super Modifieds will make their Thunder Road debut as part of the annual Friday Night weekly series opener on June 10. Joining the headlining first leg of the Myers Container Service Flying Tiger Triple Crown Series, the series will also share the track with the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, rk Miles Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metal Road Warriors.
The Super Modifieds will also headline the other annual Friday night card as part of the Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Milk Bowl Friday. A big opening for the 60th Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank weekend will also include the PASS Super Late Model 150, PASS Modifieds and the North East Mini Stock Tour.
AUTO RACING
Annual banquet on tap
Devil’s Bowl Speedway officials announced the revival of the annual Banquet of Champions on Jan. 22.
The celebration will honor the top competitors and award winners of the 2021 stock car racing season in a new location, at the Holiday Inn Saratoga Springs in New York.
The Banquet of Champions is open for drivers, family and team members, fans, sponsors and officials to attend. A cocktail reception precedes the awards ceremony and a buffet dinner will highlight the night, which concludes with music and dancing.
Track champions will officially be crowned in each of the track’s weekly racing divisions, led by Orwell’s Tim LaDuc, who earned his first track championship in 21 years in the headline Sportsman Modified class, and the third overall title of his career.
Bridport’s Troy Audet will collect the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman crown after an impressive first season aboard a Modified car, and Fair Haven’s Chris Murray will bring home his third Super Stock championship.
Ripton’s Chris Sumner will wrap up his first Mini Stock championship and Orwell’s Ray Hanson tops off his dominant run in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint class. Barnstead, New Hampshire’s Clay Dow will also be honored for his title in the three-race 360 Sprint Car championship.
In addition to the championship hardware, trophies and point fund money will be distributed to more than 60 eligible drivers, and a roster of special award winners will also be announced.
The recipients of the Dedication Award, the Devil’s Bowl Speedway Award of Excellence, and the prestigious John Bruno Award – the speedway’s highest honor – will each be revealed, as will the driver-voted Sportsmanship and Most Improved Driver awards.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway has named a total of 40 nominees for its annual Sportsmanship and Most Improved Driver awards. Up to six drivers in each of the track’s five weekly divisions are nominated by track officials to each category, with the winning drivers decided by a vote of their peers.
The Sportsmanship Award goes to a driver in each division who displays a consistent commitment to competitiveness, fairness, and respect. The Most Improved Driver Award is given to someone who has made noticeable progress in their on-track competitiveness.
Fifteen drivers are nominated in both categories for their respective divisions including Sportsman Modified racers Tanner Siemons, Justin Stone, Marty Kelly III and rookie Johnny Bruno.
Appearing on the ballot for both awards in the Limited Sportsman class are champion Audet, Austin Comes, Evan Roberts, and Mike McGinn. Paul Braymer and Chuck Bradford find themselves on both Super Stock ballots, and the 500cc Mini Sprint doubles are Scott Bachand, Roger LaDuc, John Smith, and rookies Gage Provencher and Vern Woodard; the Mini Stock division has six nominees in each category.
Doors open for a cocktail reception at 4 p.m. and awards begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $55 for adults or $35 for children 12-and-under.
Sportsman Modified Division Special Award Nominees
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Justin Comes, Vince Quenneville, Tanner Siemons, Justin Stone. Marty Kelly III, Johnny Bruno MOST IMPROVED DRIVER: Tanner Siemons, Justin Stone, Anthony Warren, Marty Kelly III, Mike Fisher, Johnny Bruno
Limited Sportsman Division Special Award Nominees
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Troy Audet, Austin Comes, Evan Roberts, Craig Wholey, Bob Kilburn, Mike McGinn MOST IMPROVED DRIVER: Troy Audet, Austin Comes, Evan Roberts, Beau Reeves, Justin Lilly, Mike McGinn
Super Stock Division Special Award Nominees
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Chris Murray, Paul Braymer, Chuck Bradford, Mark Norris MOST IMPROVED DRIVER: Paul Braymer, Chuck Bradford, Josh Bussino
Mini Stock Division Special Award Nominees
