BURLINGTON — All good things come to an end, and that includes Montpelier’s 25-game winning streak in girls Ultimate action.
Rosalie Brown and the Burlington Seahorses snapped the Solons’ multi-year string of perfection by kicking off the 2022 season with a 7-5 victory over the two-time defending champs. Brown scored twice and dished out one assist for BHS, which avenged its 15-7 loss to Montpelier in last year’s title clash.
Seahorses Scout Harper (three assists) and Veronica Lindstrom (one goal, two assists) also rose to the occasion during the turf-field defensive battle. Teammates Haven Steiner, Grera Larsen, Lily Besaw and Sadie Harris each caught one pass in the end zone.
Sophia Flora (two goals, one assist) paced the Solons and teammates Pilar Abele, Grace Hall and Olivia Serrano also scored. Montpelier’s Sophia Jerome, Celia Teachout, Finley Torrens-Martin and Susha Benoit notched one assist apiece.
Last year Montpelier outscored opponents by an average of 14-4 while piecing together a 14-0 record. The 2019 Solons closed out an 11-0 campaign with 15-8 victory over CVU.
First-year Montpelier coach Andrew Keegan fell short during his varsity debut after taking over for Nolan Benoit, but he identified lots of positive takeaways from the loss. The Solons were limited to primarily inside practices during preseason and Keegan knew there would be a rebuilding process after the Solons graduated six seniors: Saskia Cousins Joyce, Mae Browning, Althea Torrens-Martin, Lucia McCallum, Maple Perchlik and Eliana Moorhead.
Benoit, Kasi McCann and Anna Farber are senior captains this spring and are joined by classmate Andi Dates. Flora will serve as a spirit captain, headlining a junior class that also includes Teachout, Abele, Jerome, Grace Acosta and Erica Laxer. Torrens-Martin is the lone returning sophomore and will also be a spirit captain. Serrano is another sophomore, while Lena Donofrio and Hall comprise the freshmen crew.
Montpelier will host St. Johnsbury at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will play four regular-season home games after facing the Hilltoppers. Keegan’s squad will welcome Middlebury on April 27 before hosting CVU on May 17, South Burlington on May 24 and BFA-Fairfax on May 26.
The Solons will hit the road for contests at CVU, South Burlington, Middlebury, BFA-Fairfax, St. Johnsbury and Burlington. Both Montpelier and Burlington are poised to represent Vermont at the Pioneer Valley Invitational on May 14-15 in Northampton, Mass. The tournament traditionally features nationally ranked teams and will include squads from Quebec, New Jersey, New York, Maine and Massachusetts this year.
Here are a variety of questions for Keegan as the Solons prepare to start a new winning streak next week:
TA: Can you describe your background with Ultimate?
Keegan: “I’ve been playing for over 20 years. I started in high school in the 90’s playing in upstate New York at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. At that time there was no high school team, so it was was my friends and I learning how to play on our own. It wasn’t organized by the school — it was just something that we did. We’d go to the park on the weekends and play. And then I played in different parts of the country as I moved around. My family moved back to Vermont from Austin, Texas about a year-and-a-half ago and I started coaching the middle school team last year. And I’m coaching them this year again. But since the girls team didn’t have a coach, I volunteered to step up and coach them as well.”
TA: Do you have any connections with the Ultimate pickup games in Montpelier?
Keegan: “When I moved here, we were in Covid. And we’re still in Covid obviously. Last year my youngest kid wasn’t able to be vaccinated yet, so I didn’t play as much. The game was off and on with Covid. And for us, because we had an unvaccinated person in the house, we were really trying to limit contact with the outside.”
TA: Did you feel some extra pressure taking over after two perfect seasons?
Keegan: “Absolutely. The program is very accomplished. So stepping in, that’s big shoes to fill and big history to deal with. I don’t know if pressure is the right word. But I want to make sure that I’m doing right by the team.”
TA: How did it go with preseason being limited to mostly indoor practices?
Keegan: “That was certainly a challenge with the weather. There was still snow on the ground when we started and the fields still weren’t ready to get out on. We got out a little bit earlier this week because we knew the opener was coming up. I wanted to get the kids in cleats and we were out for a few days. Next week we should be able to transition to the outside field, but the long-term condition of the field is a priority. …It certainly presents a challenge practicing inside, but I don’t think it’s really limiting. Obviously it’s better to prepare outside with things like catching in the wind and having the sun in your eyes and all that. Running around outside, it’s just more fun. The ground isn’t as hard, so making your cuts, turning, planting — that sort of thing — is easier when you have cleats on in the grass. We were able to work on fundamentals inside and game planning some things. It’s a lot of positioning, and that works just as well inside: Here’s what our offensive setup is going to look like, here’s what the defensive setup is going to look like. Those sort of overviews, we can work on just as as well in the gym.”
TA: What do you see as a some of the strengths to this year’s team?
Keegan: “For our first game, I was really impressed with how the team played. You can see from the low score: There were 15- or 20-minute points that were back-and-forth down the field and nobody could punch it in. And the fitness level was amazing. People were tired during those points, but there wasn’t a noticeable drop-off during the points. And our defense was amazing. We had one player out, but we’re fitting into the offensive structure and they understand the concepts. They understand where to be and what to do. It’s not quite intuitive yet, but it’s where I was hoping it would be for our first game. The bar is set pretty high from that game and we’re looking forward to building from that.”
TA: Are there a few specific things you think you can work on after the first game?
Keegan: “There’s always things that we could do better and work on. I don’t think there’s a specific thing we have to figure out — it’s just finding chemistry as a team. Getting everyone working together and finely tuning things is what I want to work on as we move forward.”
